Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
10820 Ewing ave
Last updated September 8 2019 at 3:24 AM

10820 Ewing ave

10820 Ewing Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

10820 Ewing Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64134
Stratford Estates

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/03e488b074 ---- SPECIAL - $250 OFF 1ST FULL MONTH! Spacious 3 bedroom 1 bath ranch style home. Features fully equipped kitchen, large living room, finished basement, washer/dryer hookups, 1 car garage and nice yard. Pet deposit $400 - $200 Non-refundable and $200 refundable.Each tenant will also be automatically included in the community?s Property Damage Liability Waiver (PDLW?) and therefore subject to an additional fee of $15.00 per month. Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed. 1 Bath 1 Car Garage 3 Bedroom Carpet Central Air Miniblinds Pets Upon Approval Stove Unfinished Basement Washer/Dryer Hookups

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10820 Ewing ave have any available units?
10820 Ewing ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 10820 Ewing ave have?
Some of 10820 Ewing ave's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10820 Ewing ave currently offering any rent specials?
10820 Ewing ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10820 Ewing ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 10820 Ewing ave is pet friendly.
Does 10820 Ewing ave offer parking?
Yes, 10820 Ewing ave offers parking.
Does 10820 Ewing ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10820 Ewing ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10820 Ewing ave have a pool?
No, 10820 Ewing ave does not have a pool.
Does 10820 Ewing ave have accessible units?
No, 10820 Ewing ave does not have accessible units.
Does 10820 Ewing ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 10820 Ewing ave does not have units with dishwashers.

