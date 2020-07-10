10820 Ewing ave

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/03e488b074 ---- SPECIAL - $250 OFF 1ST FULL MONTH! Spacious 3 bedroom 1 bath ranch style home. Features fully equipped kitchen, large living room, finished basement, washer/dryer hookups, 1 car garage and nice yard. Pet deposit $400 - $200 Non-refundable and $200 refundable.Each tenant will also be automatically included in the community?s Property Damage Liability Waiver (PDLW?) and therefore subject to an additional fee of $15.00 per month. Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed. 1 Bath 1 Car Garage 3 Bedroom Carpet Central Air Miniblinds Pets Upon Approval Stove Unfinished Basement Washer/Dryer Hookups