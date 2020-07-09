All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated September 17 2019

10804 Bennington Ave

10804 Bennington Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

10804 Bennington Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64134
Stratford Estates

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/fd8d81d07e ---- This stunning Kansas City home is located near shopping and dining.

When you enter, you are greeted with beautiful hard wood floors and plenty of natural lighting. There is a spacious living area, perfect for family time or entertaining guests.

The kitchen offers a dining room, ample cabinet space and granite counters. The kitchen also comes fully equipped with a stainless steel fridge, stove/oven and dishwasher.

The bathrooms are spacious and come with closets and large windows. They also all share access to the bathroom.

The bathroom provides tiles tub/shower combo and a chic vanity!

This home also offers washer/dryer hookups and a large backyard!

Don&rsquo;t miss out on this great opportunity! Call us today at (816) 565-4475 to schedule a showing. You may also schedule directly and apply on our website.
Kansas City Property Management

*The required security deposit/move-in fee of $995.00 breaks down as follows:
Holding fee of $895.00
Upon Move in, the holding fee breaks down as:
Non-refundable administrative fee of $100.00
Non-refundable fee of $350.00
Refundable deposit of $545.00
Any damage outside of normal wear and tear will be deducted from this amount

Pets: An additional refundable deposit of $300.00 will be charged per pet along with a non-refundable $50.00 pet documentation fee will be charged per pet.
We do not charge additional deposits or fees for documented service/companion animals.

Tenants will be charged $10 per month, in addition to rent, for furnace filter delivery service.
This information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Renter is to verify all information (photos similar).
The available date for property is an estimate only, Home River cannot guarantee the date available for move in until the home has been vacated and prepared for a new renter. Security Deposit: 995 Parking: Driveway Lease Length: 12 month Square Footage: 1200 Date Property Available for Viewing: 2019/7/31 House Number: 10804 Bathroom: 1 Bedrooms: 3 Pets: Conditional Utilities Included: none Price Specials: none Hardwood Floor Laundry Area Inside Storage Space Washer/Dryer Not Included

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10804 Bennington Ave have any available units?
10804 Bennington Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 10804 Bennington Ave have?
Some of 10804 Bennington Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10804 Bennington Ave currently offering any rent specials?
10804 Bennington Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10804 Bennington Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 10804 Bennington Ave is pet friendly.
Does 10804 Bennington Ave offer parking?
Yes, 10804 Bennington Ave offers parking.
Does 10804 Bennington Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10804 Bennington Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10804 Bennington Ave have a pool?
No, 10804 Bennington Ave does not have a pool.
Does 10804 Bennington Ave have accessible units?
No, 10804 Bennington Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 10804 Bennington Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10804 Bennington Ave has units with dishwashers.

