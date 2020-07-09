10804 Bennington Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/fd8d81d07e ---- This stunning Kansas City home is located near shopping and dining.



When you enter, you are greeted with beautiful hard wood floors and plenty of natural lighting. There is a spacious living area, perfect for family time or entertaining guests.



The kitchen offers a dining room, ample cabinet space and granite counters. The kitchen also comes fully equipped with a stainless steel fridge, stove/oven and dishwasher.



The bathrooms are spacious and come with closets and large windows. They also all share access to the bathroom.



The bathroom provides tiles tub/shower combo and a chic vanity!



This home also offers washer/dryer hookups and a large backyard!



Don’t miss out on this great opportunity! Call us today at (816) 565-4475 to schedule a showing. You may also schedule directly and apply on our website.

Kansas City Property Management



*The required security deposit/move-in fee of $995.00 breaks down as follows:

Holding fee of $895.00

Upon Move in, the holding fee breaks down as:

Non-refundable administrative fee of $100.00

Non-refundable fee of $350.00

Refundable deposit of $545.00

Any damage outside of normal wear and tear will be deducted from this amount



Pets: An additional refundable deposit of $300.00 will be charged per pet along with a non-refundable $50.00 pet documentation fee will be charged per pet.

We do not charge additional deposits or fees for documented service/companion animals.



Tenants will be charged $10 per month, in addition to rent, for furnace filter delivery service.

This information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Renter is to verify all information (photos similar).

The available date for property is an estimate only, Home River cannot guarantee the date available for move in until the home has been vacated and prepared for a new renter. Security Deposit: 995 Parking: Driveway Lease Length: 12 month Square Footage: 1200 Date Property Available for Viewing: 2019/7/31 House Number: 10804 Bathroom: 1 Bedrooms: 3 Pets: Conditional Utilities Included: none Price Specials: none Hardwood Floor Laundry Area Inside Storage Space Washer/Dryer Not Included