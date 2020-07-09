108 East Pocahontas Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry

Fresh, modern renovation with all the current updates!

Open floorplan with new flooring throughout and refinished hardwood floors in the upstairs master suite!

New bathroom on suite with bonus office room or common area space.

Brand new kitchen with new cabinets, granite countertops, stunning backsplash and stainless appliances.

Kitchen package includes Stainless Steel Refrigerator, Oven/Range and Dishwasher!

Two brand new renovated bathrooms with subway tile, new vanities and fixtures, and awesome floor tile.

Washer/Dryer Hookups

New fixtures, fresh paint and big lot top it off. Hurry now! Come check out your new home!

Tenants pay Gas, Electric, and Water/Sewer/Trash No pets please.