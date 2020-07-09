All apartments in Kansas City
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
108 East Pocahontas Lane
Last updated February 5 2020 at 5:08 AM

108 East Pocahontas Lane

108 East Pocahontas Lane · No Longer Available
Location

108 East Pocahontas Lane, Kansas City, MO 64114
Waldo

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Fresh, modern renovation with all the current updates!
Open floorplan with new flooring throughout and refinished hardwood floors in the upstairs master suite!
New bathroom on suite with bonus office room or common area space.
Brand new kitchen with new cabinets, granite countertops, stunning backsplash and stainless appliances.
Kitchen package includes Stainless Steel Refrigerator, Oven/Range and Dishwasher!
Two brand new renovated bathrooms with subway tile, new vanities and fixtures, and awesome floor tile.
Washer/Dryer Hookups
New fixtures, fresh paint and big lot top it off. Hurry now! Come check out your new home!
Tenants pay Gas, Electric, and Water/Sewer/Trash No pets please.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 108 East Pocahontas Lane have any available units?
108 East Pocahontas Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 108 East Pocahontas Lane have?
Some of 108 East Pocahontas Lane's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 108 East Pocahontas Lane currently offering any rent specials?
108 East Pocahontas Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 108 East Pocahontas Lane pet-friendly?
No, 108 East Pocahontas Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 108 East Pocahontas Lane offer parking?
No, 108 East Pocahontas Lane does not offer parking.
Does 108 East Pocahontas Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 108 East Pocahontas Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 108 East Pocahontas Lane have a pool?
No, 108 East Pocahontas Lane does not have a pool.
Does 108 East Pocahontas Lane have accessible units?
No, 108 East Pocahontas Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 108 East Pocahontas Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 108 East Pocahontas Lane has units with dishwashers.

