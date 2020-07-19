All apartments in Kansas City
Kansas City, MO
10716 Bennington Avenue
Last updated September 27 2019 at 10:22 PM

10716 Bennington Avenue

10716 Bennington Avenue
Location

10716 Bennington Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64134
Stratford Estates

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
extra storage
range
Unit Amenities
extra storage
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Come and check out this cute 3 Bedroom 1 Bath rental home that has received a number of great updates and is now ready for new tenants!Featuring beautiful laminate hardwood flooring throughout the entire home, a completely remodeled kitchen with new cabinetry, countertops, fixtures, and a new refrigerator and stove will be installed before you move in! There is also an unfinished basement with washer/dryer hook ups and plenty of additional storage space space. Make sure to add this to your list of must-see properties today!*This house does not accept section 8 or HUD vouchers**Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10716 Bennington Avenue have any available units?
10716 Bennington Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 10716 Bennington Avenue have?
Some of 10716 Bennington Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10716 Bennington Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
10716 Bennington Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10716 Bennington Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 10716 Bennington Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 10716 Bennington Avenue offer parking?
No, 10716 Bennington Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 10716 Bennington Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10716 Bennington Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10716 Bennington Avenue have a pool?
No, 10716 Bennington Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 10716 Bennington Avenue have accessible units?
No, 10716 Bennington Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 10716 Bennington Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 10716 Bennington Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
