10716 Bennington Avenue

Unit Amenities extra storage hardwood floors range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Come and check out this cute 3 Bedroom 1 Bath rental home that has received a number of great updates and is now ready for new tenants!Featuring beautiful laminate hardwood flooring throughout the entire home, a completely remodeled kitchen with new cabinetry, countertops, fixtures, and a new refrigerator and stove will be installed before you move in! There is also an unfinished basement with washer/dryer hook ups and plenty of additional storage space space. Make sure to add this to your list of must-see properties today!*This house does not accept section 8 or HUD vouchers**Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.