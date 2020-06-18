10705 Bristol Ter

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage alarm system

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities alarm system parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

LEASE PENDING - Schedule a self guided tour here:

https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1148045?source=marketing

Thank you for your interest in our rental home. Please use the scheduling link to request an appointment time. We only allow scheduling through the scheduling app, you need not speak with an agent to schedule an appointment. Visit www.adastrarealty.com



Very clean 3 bedroom 1 bath rental located near Blue Ridge Blvd and 470 in Kansas City, MO. Beautifully redone kitchen with an open dining area with wood floors. All new carpet and paint. Tons of closet space in this 912 sq-ft home and a huge unfinished basement with an additional 150 sq-ft for storage!! Washer and dryer hookups in the basement. Home has an ADT alarm system that can be activated if you would like at tenant expense. Nice sized backyard with a concrete patio. Yard is fully fenced with a privacy fence.



We never encourage anyone to apply for a home before seeing the inside of any property, as the $35 application fee is non-refundable. Without first touring the home, you truly will not know if it is going to work for you. Offered by Ad Astra Realty, Inc. Visit www.adastrarealty.com for the most up to date information, application requirements and process. 12 month minimum lease required. Kitchen appliances included. Tenant pays all utilities and lawn care. No smoking allowed in home, garage or basement (if applicable). Pets allowed with additional non refundable fee of $275 plus $30/mo rent increase for the first pet and an additional $15 for each additional pet. We do not allow Pitbulls, Rottweilers, German Shepards, or Dobermans. Application fee is $35 per a person and is non-refundable. We do require a credit and background check for every occupant over the age of 18. Applying for a property and paying a $35 non-refundable application fee before viewing it, is completely at your discretion. We do not have any owners that accept housing vouchers at this time. Visit the website for more information and to schedule an appointment!



