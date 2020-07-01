All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:46 PM

106 W. 80th St

106 West 80th Street · No Longer Available
Location

106 West 80th Street, Kansas City, MO 64114
Waldo

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Updates, Updates, Updates! - This great 2 bedroom / 2 FULL bathroom Waldo house is ready for you! Loaded with updates such as an updated kitchen with quartz counters, stainless steel appliances, and new fixtures. Both bathrooms are updated too! Fresh paint and new flooring throughout the first level. Refinished hardwood floors upstairs help keep the Waldo charm as well. Brand new HVAC system as well will keep you warm this winter and cool next summer.

Don't miss this great home before it's gone!

(RLNE5421432)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 106 W. 80th St have any available units?
106 W. 80th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 106 W. 80th St have?
Some of 106 W. 80th St's amenities include hardwood floors, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 106 W. 80th St currently offering any rent specials?
106 W. 80th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 106 W. 80th St pet-friendly?
No, 106 W. 80th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 106 W. 80th St offer parking?
No, 106 W. 80th St does not offer parking.
Does 106 W. 80th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 106 W. 80th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 106 W. 80th St have a pool?
No, 106 W. 80th St does not have a pool.
Does 106 W. 80th St have accessible units?
No, 106 W. 80th St does not have accessible units.
Does 106 W. 80th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 106 W. 80th St does not have units with dishwashers.

