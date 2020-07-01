106 W. 80th St

Amenities

Updates, Updates, Updates! - This great 2 bedroom / 2 FULL bathroom Waldo house is ready for you! Loaded with updates such as an updated kitchen with quartz counters, stainless steel appliances, and new fixtures. Both bathrooms are updated too! Fresh paint and new flooring throughout the first level. Refinished hardwood floors upstairs help keep the Waldo charm as well. Brand new HVAC system as well will keep you warm this winter and cool next summer.



Don't miss this great home before it's gone!



(RLNE5421432)