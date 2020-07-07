All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 106 72nd St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
106 72nd St
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:46 AM

106 72nd St

106 West 72nd Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Waldo
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

106 West 72nd Street, Kansas City, MO 64114
Waldo

Amenities

hot tub
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
hot tub
A cozy cottage in Kansas City...
3 bedroom charming cottage centrally located, 12 minutes from downtown KC, 5-6 minutes from Country Club Plaza. Mixed quaint neighborhood with shops, homes and businesses most of which are within walking distances in nice weather. Brookside, just 4 minutes away, is an old fashioned English Tudor style neighborhood of small boutiques and restaurants. Waldeaux Cottage is decorated in Country French decor with two queen beds and a set of twin beds. 4 th bedroom has a full sized bed. Healthy, gourmet organic meals can be provided by prior arrangement. Spa/salon services can be arranged for couples or peoples getaways or bridal attendants in the separately locked off & separate entrance to an intimate salon. Salon is located in the lower level of the home and is by appointment only. Spa packages with discounts for multiple services can be arranged in the lower level
Keywords: cottage/house

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 106 72nd St have any available units?
106 72nd St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 106 72nd St currently offering any rent specials?
106 72nd St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 106 72nd St pet-friendly?
No, 106 72nd St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 106 72nd St offer parking?
No, 106 72nd St does not offer parking.
Does 106 72nd St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 106 72nd St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 106 72nd St have a pool?
No, 106 72nd St does not have a pool.
Does 106 72nd St have accessible units?
No, 106 72nd St does not have accessible units.
Does 106 72nd St have units with dishwashers?
No, 106 72nd St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 106 72nd St have units with air conditioning?
No, 106 72nd St does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Gatehouse
11803 Holiday Dr
Kansas City, MO 64134
4314 Warwick Boulevard
4314 Warwick Boulevard
Kansas City, MO 64111
The Landing at Briarcliff
1601 NW 38th St
Kansas City, MO 64116
The Woods at Windrose Creek
480 NE Windrose Dr
Kansas City, MO 64155
The Kings
11330 Colorado Ave
Kansas City, MO 64137
Three Fountains
717 W. 101 Terrace
Kansas City, MO 64114
Lakeside Village
8418 N Overland Ct
Kansas City, MO 64154
Eastwood Crossings
7000 Crabapple Ln
Kansas City, MO 64129

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary