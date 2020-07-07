106 72nd St

Amenities

hot tub

Unit Amenities Property Amenities hot tub

A cozy cottage in Kansas City...

3 bedroom charming cottage centrally located, 12 minutes from downtown KC, 5-6 minutes from Country Club Plaza. Mixed quaint neighborhood with shops, homes and businesses most of which are within walking distances in nice weather. Brookside, just 4 minutes away, is an old fashioned English Tudor style neighborhood of small boutiques and restaurants. Waldeaux Cottage is decorated in Country French decor with two queen beds and a set of twin beds. 4 th bedroom has a full sized bed. Healthy, gourmet organic meals can be provided by prior arrangement. Spa/salon services can be arranged for couples or peoples getaways or bridal attendants in the separately locked off & separate entrance to an intimate salon. Salon is located in the lower level of the home and is by appointment only. Spa packages with discounts for multiple services can be arranged in the lower level

Keywords: cottage/house