10505 Corrington Ave

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher garage air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

New on the market! This house sits in a quiet patch near 106th and Blue Ridge. Huge fenced in yard and long driveway with 1 car garage. Fresh paint and new carpet throughout! This house boasts a large living room with a beautiful fireplace. Kitchen has large eat in area and freshly treated wood cabinets. Full unfinished basement with washer/dryer hookups and tons of storage space. Maximum adults is 3. Maximum people including children is 6. This house is available Aug 1st. Tenant takes care of yard maintenance and snow removal. No Pets or Vouchers. No felonies, evictions, or property judgements. $25 application fee per adult to run credit, criminal, and court records. Income must be 3 times the monthly rent amount.