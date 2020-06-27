All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 10505 Corrington Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
10505 Corrington Ave
Last updated September 18 2019 at 1:00 AM

10505 Corrington Ave

10505 Corrington Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

10505 Corrington Ave, Kansas City, MO 64134
Hickman Mills South

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
New on the market! This house sits in a quiet patch near 106th and Blue Ridge. Huge fenced in yard and long driveway with 1 car garage. Fresh paint and new carpet throughout! This house boasts a large living room with a beautiful fireplace. Kitchen has large eat in area and freshly treated wood cabinets. Full unfinished basement with washer/dryer hookups and tons of storage space. Maximum adults is 3. Maximum people including children is 6. This house is available Aug 1st. Tenant takes care of yard maintenance and snow removal. No Pets or Vouchers. No felonies, evictions, or property judgements. $25 application fee per adult to run credit, criminal, and court records. Income must be 3 times the monthly rent amount.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10505 Corrington Ave have any available units?
10505 Corrington Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 10505 Corrington Ave have?
Some of 10505 Corrington Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10505 Corrington Ave currently offering any rent specials?
10505 Corrington Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10505 Corrington Ave pet-friendly?
No, 10505 Corrington Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 10505 Corrington Ave offer parking?
Yes, 10505 Corrington Ave offers parking.
Does 10505 Corrington Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10505 Corrington Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10505 Corrington Ave have a pool?
No, 10505 Corrington Ave does not have a pool.
Does 10505 Corrington Ave have accessible units?
No, 10505 Corrington Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 10505 Corrington Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10505 Corrington Ave has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Should I Live with a Roommate?
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ashton Place
414 W 89th St
Kansas City, MO 64114
The Landing at Briarcliff
1601 NW 38th St
Kansas City, MO 64116
45 Madison
4445 Madison Ave
Kansas City, MO 64111
Waldo Heights
8101 Campbell St
Kansas City, MO 64131
Fountainhead
9821 Wornall Rd
Kansas City, MO 64114
Basie Building - 3421 Wyandotte
3421 Wyandotte St
Kansas City, MO 64111
The 4700
4700 Roanoke Parkway
Kansas City, MO 64112
The Oaks at Prairie View
8031 NW Milrey Dr
Kansas City, MO 64152

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary