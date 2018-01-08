10500 Hillcrest Rd

Amenities
Welcome Home to Haven Kansas City!!!!!!!
Spring Maple- $575-725
1 bedroom 1 bath
696 sq feet
Summer Aspen- $625-775
1 bedroom 1 bath
775 sq feet
Autumn Oak- $675-825
2 bedroom 2 bath
996 sq feet
Winter Willow- $725-875
2 bedroom 2 bath
1,055 sq ft
Additional Storage
Fitness Center and sauna
Lighted tennis courts
Clubhouse
Cable/Satellite
Sparkling swimming pool
Wooded Views
Washing Machine
Dryer
Air Conditioning
Ceiling Fan
Woodburning fireplaces
Washer/Dryer Connections
Controlled access gates
Vaulted Ceilings
Large pets welcome (restrictions apply)
Sand Volleyball
Planned Social Activities
Ceramic Tile Hearths
All star service team
15-20 minutes from downtown plaza
Equal Housing Opportunity
33 wooded acres
BBQ/Picnic Area
Carport
Covered Parking
High Speed Internet
Night Patrol
On-Site Maintenance
On-Site Management
Package Receiving
Sundeck
Volleyball Court
Apartment Amenities
Cable Ready
Ceiling Fan
Dishwasher
Disposal
Efficient Appliances
Electronic Thermostat
Extra Storage
Fireplace
Hardwood Floors
Large Closets
Microwave
Patio/Balcony
Refrigerator
Washer/Dryer
Window Coverings
* Available in Select Units
Lease Terms:
3 - 13 Months
Parking: Carports, Reserved Parking Spots
Pet Policy:
Cats and Dogs are allowed.
Maximum Pet Weight: 150
Maximum Number of Pets: 2
Restrictions or other terms:
Breed restrictions:
Rottweiler, Dobermans, Pit Bulls, German Shepards, Dalmations, Chow Chows, St. Bernards, Malamute, Alaskan Malamute, Mastiff, Akida, Great Danes, Wolf Hybrid, Wolf Dog, and many mix of the above breeds.
Office Hours
Monday-Friday: 9:00am to 6:00pm
Saturday: 10:00am to 5:00pm
Sunday: Closed