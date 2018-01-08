All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated April 24 2020 at 1:24 AM

10500 Hillcrest Rd

10500 Hillcrest Road · (201) 845-7300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

10500 Hillcrest Road, Kansas City, MO 64134
Fairlane

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Sublet

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$735

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 696 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
package receiving
sauna
tennis court
volleyball court
Welcome Home to Haven Kansas City!!!!!!!

Spring Maple- $575-725
1 bedroom 1 bath
696 sq feet

Summer Aspen- $625-775
1 bedroom 1 bath
775 sq feet

Autumn Oak- $675-825
2 bedroom 2 bath
996 sq feet

Winter Willow- $725-875
2 bedroom 2 bath
1,055 sq ft

Additional Storage
Fitness Center and sauna
Lighted tennis courts
Clubhouse
Cable/Satellite
Sparkling swimming pool
Wooded Views
Washing Machine
Dryer
Air Conditioning
Ceiling Fan
Woodburning fireplaces
Washer/Dryer Connections
Controlled access gates
Vaulted Ceilings
Large pets welcome (restrictions apply)
Sand Volleyball
Planned Social Activities
Ceramic Tile Hearths
All star service team
15-20 minutes from downtown plaza
Equal Housing Opportunity
33 wooded acres
BBQ/Picnic Area
Carport
Covered Parking
High Speed Internet
Night Patrol
On-Site Maintenance
On-Site Management
Package Receiving
Sundeck
Volleyball Court

Apartment Amenities
Cable Ready
Ceiling Fan
Dishwasher
Disposal
Efficient Appliances
Electronic Thermostat
Extra Storage
Fireplace
Hardwood Floors
Large Closets
Microwave
Patio/Balcony
Refrigerator
Washer/Dryer
Window Coverings

* Available in Select Units
Lease Terms:
3 - 13 Months

Parking: Carports, Reserved Parking Spots

Pet Policy:
Cats and Dogs are allowed.

Maximum Pet Weight: 150
Maximum Number of Pets: 2

Restrictions or other terms:

Breed restrictions:
Rottweiler, Dobermans, Pit Bulls, German Shepards, Dalmations, Chow Chows, St. Bernards, Malamute, Alaskan Malamute, Mastiff, Akida, Great Danes, Wolf Hybrid, Wolf Dog, and many mix of the above breeds.

Office Hours
Monday-Friday: 9:00am to 6:00pm
Saturday: 10:00am to 5:00pm
Sunday: Closed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10500 Hillcrest Rd have any available units?
10500 Hillcrest Rd has a unit available for $735 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 10500 Hillcrest Rd have?
Some of 10500 Hillcrest Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10500 Hillcrest Rd currently offering any rent specials?
10500 Hillcrest Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10500 Hillcrest Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 10500 Hillcrest Rd is pet friendly.
Does 10500 Hillcrest Rd offer parking?
Yes, 10500 Hillcrest Rd does offer parking.
Does 10500 Hillcrest Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10500 Hillcrest Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10500 Hillcrest Rd have a pool?
Yes, 10500 Hillcrest Rd has a pool.
Does 10500 Hillcrest Rd have accessible units?
No, 10500 Hillcrest Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 10500 Hillcrest Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10500 Hillcrest Rd has units with dishwashers.
