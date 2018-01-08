10500 Hillcrest Rd

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport clubhouse gym parking pool bbq/grill internet access package receiving sauna tennis court volleyball court

Welcome Home to Haven Kansas City!!!!!!!



Spring Maple- $575-725

1 bedroom 1 bath

696 sq feet



Summer Aspen- $625-775

1 bedroom 1 bath

775 sq feet



Autumn Oak- $675-825

2 bedroom 2 bath

996 sq feet



Winter Willow- $725-875

2 bedroom 2 bath

1,055 sq ft



* Available in Select Units

Lease Terms:

3 - 13 Months



Parking: Carports, Reserved Parking Spots



Pet Policy:

Cats and Dogs are allowed.



Maximum Pet Weight: 150

Maximum Number of Pets: 2



Restrictions or other terms:



Breed restrictions:

Rottweiler, Dobermans, Pit Bulls, German Shepards, Dalmations, Chow Chows, St. Bernards, Malamute, Alaskan Malamute, Mastiff, Akida, Great Danes, Wolf Hybrid, Wolf Dog, and many mix of the above breeds.



Office Hours

Monday-Friday: 9:00am to 6:00pm

Saturday: 10:00am to 5:00pm

Sunday: Closed