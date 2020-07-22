10305 Palmer Avenue

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage patio / balcony w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

This split level home is located in a nice neighborhood in South KC with quick access to major highways, and just minutes from new Cerner locations. Eat-in kitchen with stainless new steel appliances provided, including dishwasher. There is a HUGE family room or 4th bedroom in the basement, along with laundry hookups. This home also offers a fenced yard, central air, two car attached garage with extra storage, and a beautiful front deck.



Vouchers: No



$60 app fee

1 year lease - $1,195 rent

2 year lease - $1,150 rent

$250 pet fee, per pet, inquire within.



** Qualification Criteria can be found here: http://www.alpinekansascity.com/?page_id=1025



**Protect yourself from scams. We will NEVER ask you to sign paperwork, wire money or exchange money anywhere other than our office. We do NOT use PayPal or any other money wiring service. If you see a duplicate listing for this property, please let us know immediately.



*Our property listings are syndicated to several websites, and therefore prices, fees and amenities may not be accurate on those sites, as those sites sometimes hold outdated information. Please make sure you are at leasing816.com or alpinekansascity.com website for guaranteed accuracy.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.