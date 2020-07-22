All apartments in Kansas City
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
10305 Palmer Avenue
Last updated February 17 2020 at 11:20 PM

10305 Palmer Avenue

10305 Palmer Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location

10305 Palmer Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64134
Hickman Mills South

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
This split level home is located in a nice neighborhood in South KC with quick access to major highways, and just minutes from new Cerner locations. Eat-in kitchen with stainless new steel appliances provided, including dishwasher. There is a HUGE family room or 4th bedroom in the basement, along with laundry hookups. This home also offers a fenced yard, central air, two car attached garage with extra storage, and a beautiful front deck.

Vouchers: No

$60 app fee
1 year lease - $1,195 rent
2 year lease - $1,150 rent
$250 pet fee, per pet, inquire within.

** Qualification Criteria can be found here: http://www.alpinekansascity.com/?page_id=1025

**Protect yourself from scams. We will NEVER ask you to sign paperwork, wire money or exchange money anywhere other than our office. We do NOT use PayPal or any other money wiring service. If you see a duplicate listing for this property, please let us know immediately.

*Our property listings are syndicated to several websites, and therefore prices, fees and amenities may not be accurate on those sites, as those sites sometimes hold outdated information. Please make sure you are at leasing816.com or alpinekansascity.com website for guaranteed accuracy.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10305 Palmer Avenue have any available units?
10305 Palmer Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 10305 Palmer Avenue have?
Some of 10305 Palmer Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10305 Palmer Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
10305 Palmer Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10305 Palmer Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 10305 Palmer Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 10305 Palmer Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 10305 Palmer Avenue offers parking.
Does 10305 Palmer Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10305 Palmer Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10305 Palmer Avenue have a pool?
No, 10305 Palmer Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 10305 Palmer Avenue have accessible units?
No, 10305 Palmer Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 10305 Palmer Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10305 Palmer Avenue has units with dishwashers.
