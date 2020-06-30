All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 10206 White Ave..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
10206 White Ave.
Last updated March 17 2020 at 11:03 AM

10206 White Ave.

10206 White Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Fairlane
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

10206 White Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64134
Fairlane

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Cute 4 Bed 2 Bath House - Dont miss out on this amazing 4 bed 2 bath house.

This cute home features stunning hardwood flooring that goes through the spacious living room and continues into the kitchen, bedrooms, and into the finished basement. The house also offers a renovated kitchen with new countertops and cupboards. The spacious fenced-in backyard is another great feature of this home.

This house is in a great location in southern Kansas City right off of 470. It is close to plenty of shopping entertainment and dining. Add this house to your list of must-see properties today!

Move-in Costs:
* Application Qualifications& Pet fees (see websitehttps://www.voepelproperties.com/how-to-apply/)
* Deposit equal to the first months' rent (cashiers check/money order only)
* $100 admin fee (due on date of move-in)

*This house does not accept any housing voucher programs*
?*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*

(RLNE5408001)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10206 White Ave. have any available units?
10206 White Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 10206 White Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
10206 White Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10206 White Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 10206 White Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 10206 White Ave. offer parking?
No, 10206 White Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 10206 White Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10206 White Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10206 White Ave. have a pool?
No, 10206 White Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 10206 White Ave. have accessible units?
No, 10206 White Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 10206 White Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 10206 White Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10206 White Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 10206 White Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

EBT Lofts
1601 Walnut St
Kansas City, MO 64108
The Hamilton
701 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64109
The Retreat at Woodlands Apartments
510 E 101st St
Kansas City, MO 64170
Columbus Park Lofts
550 E 5th St.
Kansas City, MO 64106
Cleopatra
3425 Locust St
Kansas City, MO 64109
Basie Building - 3421 Wyandotte
3421 Wyandotte St
Kansas City, MO 64111
3408 Gillham
3408 Gillham Rd
Kansas City, MO 64111
Plaza Club City Apartments
4621 Jefferson St
Kansas City, MO 64112

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary