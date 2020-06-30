10206 White Ave.

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Cute 4 Bed 2 Bath House - Dont miss out on this amazing 4 bed 2 bath house.



This cute home features stunning hardwood flooring that goes through the spacious living room and continues into the kitchen, bedrooms, and into the finished basement. The house also offers a renovated kitchen with new countertops and cupboards. The spacious fenced-in backyard is another great feature of this home.



This house is in a great location in southern Kansas City right off of 470. It is close to plenty of shopping entertainment and dining. Add this house to your list of must-see properties today!



Move-in Costs:

* Application Qualifications& Pet fees (see websitehttps://www.voepelproperties.com/how-to-apply/)

* Deposit equal to the first months' rent (cashiers check/money order only)

* $100 admin fee (due on date of move-in)



*This house does not accept any housing voucher programs*

?*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*



