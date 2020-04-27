1019 West 75th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Roomy 3 Bed / 3 Bath + Office in Waldo - Unassuming on the outside but warm, comfortable and roomy on the inside, this is a renovated, 1,600 square-foot, 3 bedroom, 3 bath condo with an additional large office or game room only 10 minutes walk from Waldo or State Line Center shops, bars and restaurants and just five minute drive from UMKC, the Plaza and Brookside. Hardwood floors, enclosed utility room with full-size washer dryer and secure two-car garage parking plus off street for two more. All outside services - landscaping, lawn mowing, leaf and snow removal - are included in your rent and there are no additional fees for parking, pets or the perks of being well taken care of.



(RLNE2703035)