All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 1019 West 75th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
1019 West 75th Street
Last updated July 18 2019 at 11:19 AM

1019 West 75th Street

1019 West 75th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Waldo
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1019 West 75th Street, Kansas City, MO 64114
Waldo

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
game room
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Roomy 3 Bed / 3 Bath + Office in Waldo - Unassuming on the outside but warm, comfortable and roomy on the inside, this is a renovated, 1,600 square-foot, 3 bedroom, 3 bath condo with an additional large office or game room only 10 minutes walk from Waldo or State Line Center shops, bars and restaurants and just five minute drive from UMKC, the Plaza and Brookside. Hardwood floors, enclosed utility room with full-size washer dryer and secure two-car garage parking plus off street for two more. All outside services - landscaping, lawn mowing, leaf and snow removal - are included in your rent and there are no additional fees for parking, pets or the perks of being well taken care of.

(RLNE2703035)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1019 West 75th Street have any available units?
1019 West 75th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 1019 West 75th Street have?
Some of 1019 West 75th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1019 West 75th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1019 West 75th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1019 West 75th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1019 West 75th Street is pet friendly.
Does 1019 West 75th Street offer parking?
Yes, 1019 West 75th Street offers parking.
Does 1019 West 75th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1019 West 75th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1019 West 75th Street have a pool?
No, 1019 West 75th Street does not have a pool.
Does 1019 West 75th Street have accessible units?
No, 1019 West 75th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1019 West 75th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1019 West 75th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Hamilton
701 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64109
The Landing at Briarcliff
1601 NW 38th St
Kansas City, MO 64116
The Briarcliff City Apartments
3880 N Mulberry Dr
Kansas City, MO 64116
Summit Crossing
14500 E Bannister Rd
Kansas City, MO 64139
Forest Park Apartments
4623 NE Winn Rd
Kansas City, MO 64117
Infinity at Plaza West
4440 Roanoke Pkwy
Kansas City, MO 64111
Maple Flats
511 Maple Boulevard
Kansas City, MO 64124
Crossroads Westside
601 Avenida Cesar E Chavez
Kansas City, MO 64108

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary