1012 NE 103rd Ter

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

3 Bedroom, 2 Bath, Single Family House - Property Id: 131407



Welcome to this 3 bedroom, 2 full baths, 2 car garage, Single Family house in Staley School District. Large yard on a quiet cul-de-sac. This house has several updates, including: updated flooring, stair railing w/iron spindles, brand new stainless appliances, washer/dryer, and lower level partial finish. Well-taken care of home and well-taken care of neighborhood and street.

No Pets Allowed



