Last updated June 27 2019 at 9:44 AM

1012 NE 103rd Ter

1012 Northeast 103rd Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

1012 Northeast 103rd Terrace, Kansas City, MO 64155
New Mark

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3 Bedroom, 2 Bath, Single Family House - Property Id: 131407

Welcome to this 3 bedroom, 2 full baths, 2 car garage, Single Family house in Staley School District. Large yard on a quiet cul-de-sac. This house has several updates, including: updated flooring, stair railing w/iron spindles, brand new stainless appliances, washer/dryer, and lower level partial finish. Well-taken care of home and well-taken care of neighborhood and street.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/131407
Property Id 131407

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4970493)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1012 NE 103rd Ter have any available units?
1012 NE 103rd Ter doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 1012 NE 103rd Ter have?
Some of 1012 NE 103rd Ter's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1012 NE 103rd Ter currently offering any rent specials?
1012 NE 103rd Ter is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1012 NE 103rd Ter pet-friendly?
No, 1012 NE 103rd Ter is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 1012 NE 103rd Ter offer parking?
Yes, 1012 NE 103rd Ter offers parking.
Does 1012 NE 103rd Ter have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1012 NE 103rd Ter offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1012 NE 103rd Ter have a pool?
No, 1012 NE 103rd Ter does not have a pool.
Does 1012 NE 103rd Ter have accessible units?
No, 1012 NE 103rd Ter does not have accessible units.
Does 1012 NE 103rd Ter have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1012 NE 103rd Ter has units with dishwashers.
