1012 NE 103rd Ter

3 Bedroom, 2 Bath, Single Family House - Property Id: 131407
Welcome to this 3 bedroom, 2 full baths, 2 car garage, Single Family house in Staley School District. Large yard on a quiet cul-de-sac. This house has several updates, including: updated flooring, stair railing w/iron spindles, brand new stainless appliances, washer/dryer, and lower level partial finish. Well-taken care of home and well-taken care of neighborhood and street.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/131407
No Pets Allowed
