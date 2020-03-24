All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated November 16 2019 at 5:08 AM

10110 White Avenue

10110 White Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

10110 White Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64134
Fairlane

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Spacious and affordable 3bd 2 bath home freshly renovated with hardwood floors throughout. w/d hook ups and garage. 2year lease We welcome pets
pet deposit $250 per pet
$975 monthly
$975 deposit
Go to Trehkc.com to put in application
$40 app fee for anyone over the age of 18
$75 for married couple
Spacious and affordable 3bd 2 bath home freshly renovated with hardwood floors throughout. w/d hook ups and garage. 2year lease We welcome pets
pet deposit $250 per pet
$995 monthly
$995 deposit
Go to Trehkc.com to put in application
$40 app fee for anyone over the age of 18
$75 for married couple
UNIT FEATURES
Garage parking, Hardwood floors, Laundry room / hookups, Oven / range, Pet Friendly, Refrigerator

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10110 White Avenue have any available units?
10110 White Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 10110 White Avenue have?
Some of 10110 White Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10110 White Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
10110 White Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10110 White Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 10110 White Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 10110 White Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 10110 White Avenue offers parking.
Does 10110 White Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10110 White Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10110 White Avenue have a pool?
No, 10110 White Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 10110 White Avenue have accessible units?
No, 10110 White Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 10110 White Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 10110 White Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
