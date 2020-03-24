10110 White Avenue

Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated range

Unit Amenities hardwood floors oven range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Spacious and affordable 3bd 2 bath home freshly renovated with hardwood floors throughout. w/d hook ups and garage. 2year lease We welcome pets

pet deposit $250 per pet

$975 monthly

$975 deposit

Go to Trehkc.com to put in application

$40 app fee for anyone over the age of 18

$75 for married couple

UNIT FEATURES

