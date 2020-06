Amenities

w/d hookup

Unit Amenities w/d hookup Property Amenities

10101 Wheeling Ave, KCMO - This beautiful home is in the Ruskin Heights area. The home sits on a corner lot with a large back yard and nice size front yard as well. There are washer and dryer hookups in the partially finished basement. It would be great for a movie room or extra bedroom.



If interested please call/text 816-602-6520



(RLNE4345805)