All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 101 W. 54th St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
101 W. 54th St
Last updated May 19 2020 at 11:54 AM

101 W. 54th St

101 West 54th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

101 West 54th Street, Kansas City, MO 64112
Countryside

Amenities

in unit laundry
google fiber
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
google fiber
guest suite
{101} South of The Plaza + Walk to Loose Park + Spanish Architecture + Corner Lot Estate! - This beautiful Spanish style home has been completely remodeled! Large & open 2-story home with approximately 2777sqft located near the Plaza, Brookside, Loose Park & Waldo. Fantastic detail throughout - hardwood floors, arched doorways and windows, and mosaic tile. The main level features the inviting entryway, a large family room w/ wood-burning fireplace, formal dining room, breakfast room, 1/2 bathroom, completely updated kitchen and a full guest suite! Access to outdoor patio from almost every room! The chefs kitchen includes all S/S Appliances - commercial grade fridge, 6 burner gas stove, double over, beautiful cabinets & countertops. The main level master/guest suite is very large and includes a full bathroom, large closet and separate access/patio access. Stunning bathrooms with custom fixtures: tile floors and glass walk-in showers. The upstairs includes the master suite, 3 more bedrooms, and two 2nd story sun decks! Backyard with water feature and saw cut patio.

Additional features include:
Unfinished Full Basement with Washer/Dryer (supply & not repair).
1-Car Attached Garage w/ auto opener
Wired for Security (tenant responsible for any associated fee)

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE3011619)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 101 W. 54th St have any available units?
101 W. 54th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 101 W. 54th St have?
Some of 101 W. 54th St's amenities include in unit laundry, google fiber, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 101 W. 54th St currently offering any rent specials?
101 W. 54th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 101 W. 54th St pet-friendly?
No, 101 W. 54th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 101 W. 54th St offer parking?
Yes, 101 W. 54th St offers parking.
Does 101 W. 54th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 101 W. 54th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 101 W. 54th St have a pool?
No, 101 W. 54th St does not have a pool.
Does 101 W. 54th St have accessible units?
No, 101 W. 54th St does not have accessible units.
Does 101 W. 54th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 101 W. 54th St does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apex on Quality Hill
1050 Jefferson St
Kansas City, MO 64105
Brighton Creek Apartments
8111 N Denver Ave
Kansas City, MO 64119
Summit Crossing
14500 E Bannister Rd
Kansas City, MO 64139
Alexander
3421 Locust St
Kansas City, MO 64109
The Duke
500 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64109
Arterra KC
2100 Wyandotte Street
Kansas City, MO 64108
Westport Central
301 W Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64111
Plaza Club City Apartments
4621 Jefferson St
Kansas City, MO 64112

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary