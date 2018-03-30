101 W. 54th St

Amenities

in unit laundry google fiber patio / balcony hardwood floors garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage google fiber guest suite

{101} South of The Plaza + Walk to Loose Park + Spanish Architecture + Corner Lot Estate! - This beautiful Spanish style home has been completely remodeled! Large & open 2-story home with approximately 2777sqft located near the Plaza, Brookside, Loose Park & Waldo. Fantastic detail throughout - hardwood floors, arched doorways and windows, and mosaic tile. The main level features the inviting entryway, a large family room w/ wood-burning fireplace, formal dining room, breakfast room, 1/2 bathroom, completely updated kitchen and a full guest suite! Access to outdoor patio from almost every room! The chefs kitchen includes all S/S Appliances - commercial grade fridge, 6 burner gas stove, double over, beautiful cabinets & countertops. The main level master/guest suite is very large and includes a full bathroom, large closet and separate access/patio access. Stunning bathrooms with custom fixtures: tile floors and glass walk-in showers. The upstairs includes the master suite, 3 more bedrooms, and two 2nd story sun decks! Backyard with water feature and saw cut patio.



Additional features include:

Unfinished Full Basement with Washer/Dryer (supply & not repair).

1-Car Attached Garage w/ auto opener

Wired for Security (tenant responsible for any associated fee)



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE3011619)