Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
101 East 78th Terrace
Last updated January 25 2020 at 12:23 PM

101 East 78th Terrace

101 East 78th Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

101 East 78th Terrace, Kansas City, MO 64114
Waldo

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
101 East 78th Terrace Available 02/07/20 {101} Charming Waldo Home with Updates Throughout + 2 Car Garage + Pet Friendly + Roommate Friendly - Fantastic location!

Updated home with 2 car garage available immediately!

Hardwood floors throughout. Charming fireplace with electric insert! Formal dining room features large bay window.

Kitchen features new tile backsplash and new stainless steel dishwasher, stove and microwave! Refrigerator and washer/dryer also included!

Two bedrooms on the main level with great natural light, ceiling fans and hardwood floors! Upstairs features a master suite with private bathroom and built in storage!

Amazing back yard perfect for entertaining - two tier deck overlooking large yard with privacy fence!

Two car detached garage with new garage door openers

Pets and Roommates welcome!

(RLNE4597754)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 101 East 78th Terrace have any available units?
101 East 78th Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 101 East 78th Terrace have?
Some of 101 East 78th Terrace's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 101 East 78th Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
101 East 78th Terrace isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 101 East 78th Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 101 East 78th Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 101 East 78th Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 101 East 78th Terrace does offer parking.
Does 101 East 78th Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 101 East 78th Terrace offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 101 East 78th Terrace have a pool?
No, 101 East 78th Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 101 East 78th Terrace have accessible units?
No, 101 East 78th Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 101 East 78th Terrace have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 101 East 78th Terrace has units with dishwashers.
