Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

101 East 78th Terrace Available 02/07/20 {101} Charming Waldo Home with Updates Throughout + 2 Car Garage + Pet Friendly + Roommate Friendly - Fantastic location!



Updated home with 2 car garage available immediately!



Hardwood floors throughout. Charming fireplace with electric insert! Formal dining room features large bay window.



Kitchen features new tile backsplash and new stainless steel dishwasher, stove and microwave! Refrigerator and washer/dryer also included!



Two bedrooms on the main level with great natural light, ceiling fans and hardwood floors! Upstairs features a master suite with private bathroom and built in storage!



Amazing back yard perfect for entertaining - two tier deck overlooking large yard with privacy fence!



Two car detached garage with new garage door openers



Pets and Roommates welcome!



