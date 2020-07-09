1 W 78th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet Property Amenities courtyard parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage google fiber pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/82dc5cb078 ---- Another great rental property from 333 Rent! You\'ll love the uniqueness of this house located in Waldo with it\'s picture window and breakfast bar. We like the level lot and the 1-car garage. Groceries are just blocks away and Google Fiber is available in the area. Carpeted rooms throughout with tile in the kitchen. View today! *$40 application fee *No evictions or felonies *Income needs to be 3 times the monthly rent *At least 1 year of positive rental history *Pets welcome (fees apply): pitbulls, rottweilers & dobermans with a temperament test *No smoking inside (outside areas okay) *Deposit is equal to 1 month\'s rent *Lease start dates are flexible within 14 days of placing the deposit *Resident is responsible for all utilities To apply online or for more information and photos on this, and other properties, visit us at www.333rent.com!