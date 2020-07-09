All apartments in Kansas City
1 W 78th Street
Last updated July 17 2019 at 4:35 AM

1 W 78th Street

1 West 78th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1 West 78th Street, Kansas City, MO 64114
Waldo

Amenities

google fiber
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
courtyard
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
google fiber
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/82dc5cb078 ---- Another great rental property from 333 Rent! You\'ll love the uniqueness of this house located in Waldo with it\'s picture window and breakfast bar. We like the level lot and the 1-car garage. Groceries are just blocks away and Google Fiber is available in the area. Carpeted rooms throughout with tile in the kitchen. View today! *$40 application fee *No evictions or felonies *Income needs to be 3 times the monthly rent *At least 1 year of positive rental history *Pets welcome (fees apply): pitbulls, rottweilers & dobermans with a temperament test *No smoking inside (outside areas okay) *Deposit is equal to 1 month\'s rent *Lease start dates are flexible within 14 days of placing the deposit *Resident is responsible for all utilities To apply online or for more information and photos on this, and other properties, visit us at www.333rent.com!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1 W 78th Street have any available units?
1 W 78th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 1 W 78th Street have?
Some of 1 W 78th Street's amenities include google fiber, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1 W 78th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1 W 78th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1 W 78th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1 W 78th Street is pet friendly.
Does 1 W 78th Street offer parking?
Yes, 1 W 78th Street offers parking.
Does 1 W 78th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1 W 78th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1 W 78th Street have a pool?
No, 1 W 78th Street does not have a pool.
Does 1 W 78th Street have accessible units?
No, 1 W 78th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1 W 78th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1 W 78th Street does not have units with dishwashers.

