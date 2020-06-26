All apartments in Independence
5120 S McCoy St
Last updated June 8 2019 at 8:43 AM

5120 S McCoy St

5120 Mccoy Street · No Longer Available
Location

5120 Mccoy Street, Independence, MO 64055
Chapel

Amenities

pet friendly
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Rent shown is for an unfurnished unit. Units can be rented as furnished for an additional cost. The lease term for unfurnished rentals is Minimum 1 year. Lease term for furnished rentals are Minimum 1 month.

Professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com.

Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowners Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions.

Rents are subject to change at any time.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5120 S McCoy St have any available units?
5120 S McCoy St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
Is 5120 S McCoy St currently offering any rent specials?
5120 S McCoy St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5120 S McCoy St pet-friendly?
Yes, 5120 S McCoy St is pet friendly.
Does 5120 S McCoy St offer parking?
No, 5120 S McCoy St does not offer parking.
Does 5120 S McCoy St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5120 S McCoy St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5120 S McCoy St have a pool?
No, 5120 S McCoy St does not have a pool.
Does 5120 S McCoy St have accessible units?
No, 5120 S McCoy St does not have accessible units.
Does 5120 S McCoy St have units with dishwashers?
No, 5120 S McCoy St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5120 S McCoy St have units with air conditioning?
No, 5120 S McCoy St does not have units with air conditioning.
