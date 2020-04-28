All apartments in Independence
4300 S. James Avenue
4300 S. James Avenue

4300 S James Ave · No Longer Available
Location

4300 S James Ave, Independence, MO 64055
South Crysler

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3 bed, 1 bath Independence! - Professionally managed by KC Commercial & Residential Management. Call our office at 816-453-5532 to schedule a showing with a leasing agent. For more information, or to apply for this home, visit our website rentkc.net

Approval Requirements: No evictions in the past 5 years, no utilities in collections, proof of net monthly income 3X rental amount, and good rental/credit history.

We require renter's insurance.

At KC Commercial and Residential Management, we DO NOT make the final say in an application, but it is left to each owner. Once Applicant is accepted there is a deposit due upfront.

(RLNE4490228)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4300 S. James Avenue have any available units?
4300 S. James Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
Is 4300 S. James Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4300 S. James Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4300 S. James Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 4300 S. James Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 4300 S. James Avenue offer parking?
No, 4300 S. James Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 4300 S. James Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4300 S. James Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4300 S. James Avenue have a pool?
No, 4300 S. James Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4300 S. James Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4300 S. James Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4300 S. James Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4300 S. James Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4300 S. James Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 4300 S. James Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
