3609 Randall Drive
Last updated July 30 2019 at 10:24 PM
3609 Randall Drive
3609 Randall Drive
Location
3609 Randall Drive, Independence, MO 64055
Sycamore
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3609 Randall Drive have any available units?
3609 Randall Drive doesn't have any available units at this time.
Independence, MO
.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Independence Rent Report
.
Is 3609 Randall Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3609 Randall Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3609 Randall Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3609 Randall Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3609 Randall Drive offer parking?
No, 3609 Randall Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3609 Randall Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3609 Randall Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3609 Randall Drive have a pool?
No, 3609 Randall Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3609 Randall Drive have accessible units?
No, 3609 Randall Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3609 Randall Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3609 Randall Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3609 Randall Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3609 Randall Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
