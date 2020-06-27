All apartments in Independence
Location

3420 Queen Ridge Dr, Independence, MO 64055
Glendale

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Great Ranch in Independence, with Blue Springs Schools! What a deal. This property has new counter tops/new appliances/new flooring, you will not believe this doll house! Property has a full basement. One car attached garage. Call today to make an appointment to see this gem, you will not want to miss out!!

*If credit score is below 600 we require a double deposit*

*This property is unable to accept section 8 at this time*

*Additional pet fee required based on size and number of pets*

*Additional pet fee required based on size, and number of pets* Pet fee non-refundable starts at $250.00 and up. Monthly pet rent $20.00 >This property has an Application fee of $35 for ANYONE over the age 18. Our screening includes credit, employment, evictions and criminal background. One item DOES NOT disqualify applicant, we view each Applicant as a whole person. Each property is individually owned, then managed by Plaid Management. At Plaid Management we DO NOT make the final say in an application, but is left to each owner. Once Applicant is accepted there is a deposit due within four days upfront. Applications can be found at WWW.PLAIDPM.COM. We do not accept applicants with evictions, in the last three years or prior criminal felony charges in the past ten years. 12 month minimum lease required. Tenant pays all utilities and lawn care. No smoking allowed in home, garage or basement.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3420 Queen Ridge Drive have any available units?
3420 Queen Ridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
Is 3420 Queen Ridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3420 Queen Ridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3420 Queen Ridge Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3420 Queen Ridge Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3420 Queen Ridge Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3420 Queen Ridge Drive offers parking.
Does 3420 Queen Ridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3420 Queen Ridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3420 Queen Ridge Drive have a pool?
No, 3420 Queen Ridge Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3420 Queen Ridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 3420 Queen Ridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3420 Queen Ridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3420 Queen Ridge Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3420 Queen Ridge Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3420 Queen Ridge Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
