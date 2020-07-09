3104 S Erin Lane

Amenities

pet friendly 24hr maintenance recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance

COMING SOON!! 3 Bdrm in Independence MO - Pardon our dust as we work on making this house your new home! Call for more details!



Approval Requirements: No evictions in the past 5 years, no utilities in collections, proof of net monthly income 3X rental amount and good rental/credit history. Decisions are made by the owner of the property.



We require renter's insurance and a two-year-lease.



At KC Commercial and Residential Management, we DO NOT make the final say in an application, but it is left to each owner. Once an applicant is accepted there is a deposit due upfront. Professionally managed by KC Commercial & Residential Management.



Call our office at 816-453-5532 to schedule a showing with a leasing agent. For more information or to apply for this home, please visit our website at www.rentkc.net.



(RLNE5788481)