3104 S Erin Lane
Last updated June 5 2020 at 9:53 AM

3104 S Erin Lane

3104 Erin Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3104 Erin Lane, Independence, MO 64055
Glendale

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
COMING SOON!! 3 Bdrm in Independence MO - Pardon our dust as we work on making this house your new home! Call for more details!

Approval Requirements: No evictions in the past 5 years, no utilities in collections, proof of net monthly income 3X rental amount and good rental/credit history. Decisions are made by the owner of the property.

We require renter's insurance and a two-year-lease.

At KC Commercial and Residential Management, we DO NOT make the final say in an application, but it is left to each owner. Once an applicant is accepted there is a deposit due upfront. Professionally managed by KC Commercial & Residential Management.

Call our office at 816-453-5532 to schedule a showing with a leasing agent. For more information or to apply for this home, please visit our website at www.rentkc.net.

(RLNE5788481)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3104 S Erin Lane have any available units?
3104 S Erin Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
Is 3104 S Erin Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3104 S Erin Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3104 S Erin Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 3104 S Erin Lane is pet friendly.
Does 3104 S Erin Lane offer parking?
No, 3104 S Erin Lane does not offer parking.
Does 3104 S Erin Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3104 S Erin Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3104 S Erin Lane have a pool?
No, 3104 S Erin Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3104 S Erin Lane have accessible units?
No, 3104 S Erin Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3104 S Erin Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 3104 S Erin Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3104 S Erin Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 3104 S Erin Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

