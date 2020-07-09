All apartments in Independence
Find more places like 2012 S. Northern Blvd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Independence, MO
/
2012 S. Northern Blvd
Last updated October 16 2019 at 10:35 PM

2012 S. Northern Blvd

2012 South Northern Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Independence
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

2012 South Northern Boulevard, Independence, MO 64052
Hill Park

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2012 S. Northern Blvd have any available units?
2012 S. Northern Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
Is 2012 S. Northern Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
2012 S. Northern Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2012 S. Northern Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 2012 S. Northern Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 2012 S. Northern Blvd offer parking?
No, 2012 S. Northern Blvd does not offer parking.
Does 2012 S. Northern Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2012 S. Northern Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2012 S. Northern Blvd have a pool?
No, 2012 S. Northern Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 2012 S. Northern Blvd have accessible units?
No, 2012 S. Northern Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 2012 S. Northern Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 2012 S. Northern Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2012 S. Northern Blvd have units with air conditioning?
No, 2012 S. Northern Blvd does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How to Move Cross Country
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cornerstone Apartments
3950 S Jackson Dr
Independence, MO 64057
Eastland Trails Apartments
4631 S Eastland Center Dr
Independence, MO 64055
Pepperwood Apartments
19400 E 37th Terrace Ct S
Independence, MO 64057
Stone Oak Apartments
3151 Jennings Rd
Independence, MO 64055
Brookstone Village
1900 S Brookstone Village Dr
Independence, MO 64057
Cedar Ridge
3100 Quail Creek Dr
Independence, MO 64055

Similar Pages

Independence 1 BedroomsIndependence 2 Bedrooms
Independence Apartments with ParkingIndependence Pet Friendly Places
Independence Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KSGladstone, MOGrandview, MOLeavenworth, KSRaytown, MO
Liberty, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KSMission, KSSpring Hill, KSPlatte City, MONorth Kansas City, MOBelton, MO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Glendale
Bridger

Apartments Near Colleges

University of KansasMidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City