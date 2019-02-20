All apartments in Independence
17709 Whitney Court

17709 Whitney Court · No Longer Available
Location

17709 Whitney Court, Independence, MO 64057
Blackburn

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Lease today and receive $600 off first full month on a 16-month lease.
This 3 bdrm, 2 bath home has plenty of room to roam and the master bedroom this size is hard to find. Enjoy your finished basement, fenced back yard with large patio and 2 car garage. Come put your final touches on this awesome home and call it yours.

Got questions? Interested in other Conrex homes in the KC area? Give us a call 816-629-8440, email rentkansascity@con-rex.com, or visit our website www.rentconrex.com

Pets are permitted:
Refundable pet deposit of $250 for the first pet and $100 for each additional pet. 3 pet maximum. Also $25 a month in pet rent per month and an additional $10 for each additional pet. Pet rent is nonrefundable.

Renters insurance will be required.

EVERYONE OVER THE AGE OF 18 MUST APPLY!

Please visit https://rentconrex.com/future-residents/rental-qualification-requirements/ to see our Rental Criteria

Unfortunately, the property has not qualified for Section 8.

**NOTE: Beware of online scams! Conrex does not do appointment showings with an agent. All of our homes are shown via the Rently personal showing option. If someone is offering to show you this home, that is a scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, so if you have seen this or any other Conrex home on Craigslist, that is a scam. Also, if you are ever asked to contact any phone number other than 816-629-8440 in regards to a Conrex home, that is a scam.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17709 Whitney Court have any available units?
17709 Whitney Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
Is 17709 Whitney Court currently offering any rent specials?
17709 Whitney Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17709 Whitney Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 17709 Whitney Court is pet friendly.
Does 17709 Whitney Court offer parking?
Yes, 17709 Whitney Court does offer parking.
Does 17709 Whitney Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17709 Whitney Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17709 Whitney Court have a pool?
No, 17709 Whitney Court does not have a pool.
Does 17709 Whitney Court have accessible units?
No, 17709 Whitney Court does not have accessible units.
Does 17709 Whitney Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 17709 Whitney Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 17709 Whitney Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 17709 Whitney Court does not have units with air conditioning.
