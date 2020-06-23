All apartments in Independence
Last updated July 19 2019 at 10:50 PM

1326 South Crane Street

1326 South Crane Street · No Longer Available
Location

1326 South Crane Street, Independence, MO 64055
Hanthorn

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Great Independence Address!

You don't want to miss out on this great house.

Property does have some finish in the basement.

Property is a 3bedroom/1bathoom home.

1 Car garage

*If credit score is below 600 we require a double deposit*

*This property is unable to accept section 8 at this time*

*Additional pet fee required based on size, and number of pets* Pet fee non-refundable starts at $250.00 and up. Monthly pet rent $20.00 >This property has an Application fee of $35 for ANYONE over the age 18. Our screening includes credit, employment, evictions and criminal background. One item DOES NOT disqualify applicant, we view each Applicant as a whole person. Application fees are Non-Refundable. Each property is individually owned, then managed by Plaid Management. At Plaid Management we DO NOT make the final say in an application, but is left to each owner. Once Applicant is accepted there is a deposit due within four days upfront. Applications can be found at WWW.PLAIDPM.COM. We do not accept applicants with evictions, in the last three years or prior criminal felony charges in the past ten years. 12 month minimum lease required. Tenant pays all utilities and lawn care. No smoking allowed in home, garage or basement.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1326 South Crane Street have any available units?
1326 South Crane Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
Is 1326 South Crane Street currently offering any rent specials?
1326 South Crane Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1326 South Crane Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1326 South Crane Street is pet friendly.
Does 1326 South Crane Street offer parking?
Yes, 1326 South Crane Street does offer parking.
Does 1326 South Crane Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1326 South Crane Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1326 South Crane Street have a pool?
No, 1326 South Crane Street does not have a pool.
Does 1326 South Crane Street have accessible units?
No, 1326 South Crane Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1326 South Crane Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1326 South Crane Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1326 South Crane Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1326 South Crane Street does not have units with air conditioning.
