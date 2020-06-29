All apartments in Grandview
Find more places like 14320 Saint Andrews Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Grandview, MO
/
14320 Saint Andrews Drive
Last updated March 10 2020 at 7:52 PM

14320 Saint Andrews Drive

14320 Saint Andrews Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Grandview
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

14320 Saint Andrews Drive, Grandview, MO 64030
Grandview

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
SPECIAL! Receive $500 off 1st full month rent if leased and moved in before March 31!
This home is in a nice neighborhood near the golf course. Featuring 3 bedroom, 2 bath front to back split that has open living room and dining room, with laminate floors. Along with a clean, bright kitchen with appliances. This home is located near Hwy access and is extremely convenient. Make this house your home today! This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits. Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers. Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14320 Saint Andrews Drive have any available units?
14320 Saint Andrews Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grandview, MO.
Is 14320 Saint Andrews Drive currently offering any rent specials?
14320 Saint Andrews Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14320 Saint Andrews Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 14320 Saint Andrews Drive is pet friendly.
Does 14320 Saint Andrews Drive offer parking?
No, 14320 Saint Andrews Drive does not offer parking.
Does 14320 Saint Andrews Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14320 Saint Andrews Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14320 Saint Andrews Drive have a pool?
No, 14320 Saint Andrews Drive does not have a pool.
Does 14320 Saint Andrews Drive have accessible units?
No, 14320 Saint Andrews Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 14320 Saint Andrews Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 14320 Saint Andrews Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14320 Saint Andrews Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 14320 Saint Andrews Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Deer Run Apartments
13615 White Avenue
Grandview, MO 64030

Similar Pages

Grandview 1 BedroomsGrandview 2 Bedrooms
Grandview Cheap PlacesGrandview Dog Friendly Apartments
Grandview Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KSBlue Springs, MO
Leawood, KSPrairie Village, KSGladstone, MOLeavenworth, KSRaytown, MOLiberty, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KSMission, KS
Spring Hill, KSPlatte City, MONorth Kansas City, MOBelton, MOPleasant Hill, MOGrain Valley, MOGardner, KSRoeland Park, KSKearney, MO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of KansasMidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City