Last updated March 11 2020 at 11:31 AM

532 Maple Dr

532 SE Maple Dr · No Longer Available
Location

532 SE Maple Dr, Blue Springs, MO 64014

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
pool
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Newer 2 Bed 2 Car Attached Villa in Blue Springs with One Month Free - Come and See this Newer 2 Bed, 2 Bath, 2 Car Garage Villa All on One Level located in Blue Springs. Enjoy Maintenance Free Living and Yard Maintenance. Water and Trash Utilities are Included.

Special: Second Month Free with a Thirteen Month Lease.

Call 816-599-1286 to schedule a showing

Features:
Open Dining and Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite Countertops, Breakfast Bar, and Pantry
Open Living Space
Master Bedroom with Full Attached Bathroom and Walk In Shower
Guest Bedroom
Guest Bathroom with Bathtub
Full Washer and Dryer Hook Ups
Two Car Garage with a Remote Opener

Includes a Community Pool.

Pets are welcome. There is a $300 one time non refundable fee and $25 a month per pet rent. Pets must be 40 lbs. or less. There are also breed restrictions.

Tenant Pays Electric Utilities and Requires a One Year Lease.

(RLNE5316747)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 532 Maple Dr have any available units?
532 Maple Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Blue Springs, MO.
How much is rent in Blue Springs, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Blue Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 532 Maple Dr have?
Some of 532 Maple Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 532 Maple Dr currently offering any rent specials?
532 Maple Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 532 Maple Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 532 Maple Dr is pet friendly.
Does 532 Maple Dr offer parking?
Yes, 532 Maple Dr offers parking.
Does 532 Maple Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 532 Maple Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 532 Maple Dr have a pool?
Yes, 532 Maple Dr has a pool.
Does 532 Maple Dr have accessible units?
No, 532 Maple Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 532 Maple Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 532 Maple Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
