532 Maple Dr

Amenities
Newer 2 Bed 2 Car Attached Villa in Blue Springs with One Month Free - Come and See this Newer 2 Bed, 2 Bath, 2 Car Garage Villa All on One Level located in Blue Springs. Enjoy Maintenance Free Living and Yard Maintenance. Water and Trash Utilities are Included.
Special: Second Month Free with a Thirteen Month Lease.
Call 816-599-1286 to schedule a showing
Features:
Open Dining and Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite Countertops, Breakfast Bar, and Pantry
Open Living Space
Master Bedroom with Full Attached Bathroom and Walk In Shower
Guest Bedroom
Guest Bathroom with Bathtub
Full Washer and Dryer Hook Ups
Two Car Garage with a Remote Opener
Includes a Community Pool.
Pets are welcome. There is a $300 one time non refundable fee and $25 a month per pet rent. Pets must be 40 lbs. or less. There are also breed restrictions.
Tenant Pays Electric Utilities and Requires a One Year Lease.
(RLNE5316747)