532 Maple Dr

Unit Amenities bathtub granite counters w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

Newer 2 Bed 2 Car Attached Villa in Blue Springs with One Month Free - Come and See this Newer 2 Bed, 2 Bath, 2 Car Garage Villa All on One Level located in Blue Springs. Enjoy Maintenance Free Living and Yard Maintenance. Water and Trash Utilities are Included.



Special: Second Month Free with a Thirteen Month Lease.



Call 816-599-1286 to schedule a showing



Features:

Open Dining and Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite Countertops, Breakfast Bar, and Pantry

Open Living Space

Master Bedroom with Full Attached Bathroom and Walk In Shower

Guest Bedroom

Guest Bathroom with Bathtub

Full Washer and Dryer Hook Ups

Two Car Garage with a Remote Opener



Includes a Community Pool.



Pets are welcome. There is a $300 one time non refundable fee and $25 a month per pet rent. Pets must be 40 lbs. or less. There are also breed restrictions.



Tenant Pays Electric Utilities and Requires a One Year Lease.



