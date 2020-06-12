Apartment List
/
MO
/
blue springs
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 3:37 PM

107 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Blue Springs, MO

Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 06:59pm
17 Units Available
Eagle Crossing
8092 Southwest 5th Street, Blue Springs, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1172 sqft
Eagle Crossing offers luxury and affordable living at its finest in brand new Townhomes. Located just off 7 highway, Eagle Crossing offers the convenience of Kansas City living with the benefits of Blue Springs.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 06:34pm
9 Units Available
Lakeview Crossing
900 SE Tequesta Lane, Blue Springs, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,380
1647 sqft
Lakeview Crossing will be one of the very first communities in the Midwest to offer Vivint Smart Home technology in every unit.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 06:33pm
4 Units Available
Eagle Crossing II
8094 Southwest 5th Street, Blue Springs, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1200 sqft
Eagle Crossing offers luxury and affordable living at its finest in brand new Townhomes. Located just off 7 highway, Eagle Crossing offers the convenience of Kansas City living with the benefits of Blue Springs.

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
213 SW Rose St
213 Rose St, Blue Springs, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1253 sqft
213 SW Rose St Available 06/19/20 Brand New 3 Bed Single Level Duplex in Blue Springs with Special - Come and See this Brand New, All on One Level, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Car Garage Duplex. Enjoy Maintenance Free Living and Yard Maintenance.

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Lake Village
1 Unit Available
202 SW Marigold St
202 SW Marigold St, Blue Springs, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1580 sqft
Brand New 3 Bed Duplex in Blue Springs with Special - Come and View this Brand New 3 Bed, 2.5 Bath, 1 Car Garage Duplex. Enjoy Maintenance Free Living and Yard Maintenance. Trash is Also Included. Be the First to Live in this Unit.

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Kingsridge
1 Unit Available
711 NW Cambridge Court
711 Northwest Cambridge Court, Blue Springs, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1335 sqft
COMING SOON!! 3 Bdrm in Blue Springs, MO - Pardon our dust as we work on making this house your new home! Schedule a viewing to see for yourself! Approval Requirements: No evictions in the past 5 years, no utilities in collections, proof of net

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
309 SW Richwood Ln
309 Southwest Richwood Lane, Blue Springs, MO
309 SW Richwood Ln Available 07/06/20 Beautiful Home in Blue Springs-Available 1st week of JULY!! - Get on the waiting list here: https://homes.rently.

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1104 NE 10th St
1104 Northeast 10th Street, Blue Springs, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,365
1027 sqft
1104 NE 10th St Available 07/01/20 Charming 3bd Split in Blue Springs w/ Private Back Yard! | Offered by Midwest Property Resources - Check the box, strike through the line on your TO DO list, Your Search is Done! This clean 3bd 1.

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 10:34pm
Kingsridge West
1 Unit Available
4501 Northwest Amesbury Place
4501 Northwest Amesbury Place, Blue Springs, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,465
1166 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 10:34pm
Kingsridge West
1 Unit Available
1600 Northwest Amesbury Court
1600 Northwest Amesbury Court, Blue Springs, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,365
1014 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 10:34pm
1 Unit Available
1207 Southwest 24th Street
1207 Southwest 24th Street, Blue Springs, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,645
1780 sqft
With so much to offer, from the spacious backyard to the renovated kitchen this home has everything.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 10:34pm
Keystone Estates
1 Unit Available
101 Southeast Keystone Circle
101 South Keystone Drive, Blue Springs, MO
Beautiful Huge Tri Level that offers 4 bdrms and 3 bathrooms. This home is so open with 3 levels of living space that offers lots of natural light and a basement. Enjoy entertaining friends and family in your eat in kitchen/dining room combo.

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 10:34pm
1 Unit Available
1116 Northeast 9th Street
1116 Northeast 9th Street, Blue Springs, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1525 sqft
Great space in this raised ranch for your family or friends! Open concept kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops.

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 10:34pm
1 Unit Available
252 SW Tennessee Drive
252 SW Tennessee Dr, Blue Springs, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,380
1177 sqft
Move-in by June 30th and receive a $250 concession towards your July rent! Eagle Crossing offers luxury and affordable living at its finest in brand new Townhomes.

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 10:34pm
Lake Village
1 Unit Available
914 Southeast Gingerbread Court
914 SE Gingerbread Ct, Blue Springs, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,505
1578 sqft
Stop in today and take a look at our luxury 3 bedroom 3 1/2 bathroom town-home with a finished basement. This town-home come with a 1 car garage, granite counter-tops, stainless steel appliances, and Vivint smart home technology system.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 10:34pm
1 Unit Available
205 Tequesta Court
205 SE Tequesta Ct, Blue Springs, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,505
1578 sqft
Stop in today and take a look at our luxury 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bathroom town-home. Our town-homes come with 2 car garage, granite counter-tops, stainless steel appliances, and vivint smart home technology system.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
1106 South East Scenic Drive
1106 SE Scenic Dr, Blue Springs, MO
Another great listing from Diana Lawson and the Renters Warehouse leasing Team. 5 Bedroom 3 full Bathroom house.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 09:30pm
Chapman Farms
1 Unit Available
9302 South East 2nd St
9302 SE 2nd St, Blue Springs, MO
Another great property by Diana Lawson and Renters Warehouse! Lee's Summit North High School.

1 of 17

Last updated March 5 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
261 SW Tennessee Drive
261 SW Tennessee Dr, Blue Springs, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,345
1167 sqft
Reduced Rates: 13mo lease: $1380 16mo lease: $1340 3 bedroom 3 bath Townhomes This renovated unit includes wood plank laminate throughout, beautiful wood stain cabinetry, 2in wood blinds, an attached garage, and washer and dryer.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 10:16pm
1 Unit Available
917 SW Clark Rd #H
917 Southwest Clark Road, Blue Springs, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1250 sqft
This is a three bedroom, two bath apartment unit on the second floor. It is 1250 sq ft. It comes with full size stacked washer/dryer, microwave, self-cleaning oven, dishwasher, disposal, ice maker and one touch gas fireplace.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 10:16pm
1 Unit Available
925 SW Clark Rd #H
925 Southwest Clark Road, Blue Springs, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1250 sqft
This is a three bedroom, two bath apartment unit on the second floor. It is 1250 sq ft. It comes with full size stacked washer/dryer, microwave, self-cleaning oven, dishwasher, disposal, ice maker and one touch gas fireplace.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 10:16pm
1 Unit Available
929 SW Clark Rd #E
929 Southwest Clark Road, Blue Springs, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1250 sqft
This is a three bedroom, two bath apartment unit on the second floor. It is 1250 sq ft. It comes with full size stacked washer/dryer, microwave, self-cleaning oven, dishwasher, disposal, ice maker and one touch gas fireplace.
Results within 1 mile of Blue Springs

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
29802 E Old Pink Hill Rd
29802 Old Pink Hill Road, Jackson County, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
Ranch style home on large country setting lot. close to town. Two stall garage with basement. Fireplace living room. dinning kitchen, laundry room, deck. New roof, siding and A/C, new carpet and paint.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 10:34pm
1 Unit Available
1513 NW Eagle Ridge Dr
1513 Northwest Eagle Ridge Drive, Grain Valley, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1167 sqft
Leasing Special: $1375 per month! 3 Bedroom 2 bath Townhomes! Eagle Crossing offers luxury and affordable living at its finest in brand new Townhomes.

June 2020 Blue Springs Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Blue Springs Rent Report. Blue Springs rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Blue Springs rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Blue Springs Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Blue Springs Rent Report. Blue Springs rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Blue Springs rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Blue Springs rent trends were flat over the past month

Blue Springs rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they have increased slightly by 1.1% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Blue Springs stand at $910 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,116 for a two-bedroom. Blue Springs' year-over-year rent growth leads the state and national averages, which both stand at 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Kansas City Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Blue Springs, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Kansas City metro, all of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Leawood has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 8.4%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,517, while one-bedrooms go for $1,238.
    • Grandview has the least expensive rents in the Kansas City metro, with a two-bedroom median of $844; rents rose 0.1% over the past month but remained flat year-over-year.

    Blue Springs rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Blue Springs, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Blue Springs is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with Missouri as a whole logging rent growth of 0.8% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 2.8% in Springfield and 0.9% in St. Louis.
    • Blue Springs' median two-bedroom rent of $1,116 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.1% increase in Blue Springs.
    • While Blue Springs' rents rose slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Blue Springs than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in Blue Springs.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Kansas City
    $750
    $920
    0
    1.1%
    Overland Park
    $990
    $1,220
    -0.2%
    0.9%
    Kansas City
    $740
    $910
    0.1%
    0.5%
    Olathe
    $960
    $1,180
    0
    2%
    Independence
    $740
    $910
    0.1%
    1.3%
    Shawnee
    $860
    $1,060
    -0.1%
    1.2%
    Blue Springs
    $910
    $1,120
    0.1%
    1.1%
    Lenexa
    $1,010
    $1,240
    0.2%
    5.6%
    Leawood
    $1,240
    $1,520
    -0.6%
    8.4%
    Grandview
    $690
    $840
    0.1%
    0.4%
    Belton
    $870
    $1,070
    0.1%
    -0.5%
    Gardner
    $920
    $1,120
    -0.1%
    0.9%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Blue Springs 1 BedroomsBlue Springs 2 BedroomsBlue Springs 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsBlue Springs 3 BedroomsBlue Springs Apartments under $800
    Blue Springs Apartments under $900Blue Springs Apartments with BalconyBlue Springs Apartments with GarageBlue Springs Apartments with GymBlue Springs Apartments with Hardwood Floors
    Blue Springs Apartments with ParkingBlue Springs Apartments with PoolBlue Springs Apartments with Washer-DryerBlue Springs Dog Friendly ApartmentsBlue Springs Pet Friendly Places

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KSLeawood, KSPrairie Village, KS
    Gladstone, MOGrandview, MOLeavenworth, KSRaytown, MOLiberty, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KSMission, KSSpring Hill, KS
    Platte City, MONorth Kansas City, MOBelton, MOPleasant Hill, MOGrain Valley, MOWarrensburg, MOGardner, KSRoeland Park, KSKearney, MO

    Apartments Near Colleges

    MidAmerica Nazarene UniversityAvila University
    Metropolitan Community College-Kansas CityUniversity of Missouri-Kansas City
    Rockhurst University