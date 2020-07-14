Lakeview Crossing

Lease Length: 6, 12, 13, 14 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $40
Deposit: $400
Move-in Fees: $175 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $150
fee: $25
limit: 2
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: No weight limit.
Parking Details: 1 and 2 garage options along with street parking.