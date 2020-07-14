All apartments in Blue Springs
Lakeview Crossing

Open Now until 5pm
900 SE Tequesta Lane · (816) 338-7757
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

900 SE Tequesta Lane, Blue Springs, MO 64014

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

3 Bedrooms

Unit 20-916-TL · Avail. now

$1,402

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1316 sqft

Unit 25-936-GC · Avail. Jul 15

$1,416

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1316 sqft

Unit 17-946-TL · Avail. Aug 29

$1,445

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1316 sqft

See 6+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Lakeview Crossing.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
garage
parking
pool
24hr gym
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
cc payments
clubhouse
coffee bar
e-payments
internet access
key fob access
lobby
new construction
online portal
smoke-free community
trash valet
Lakeview Crossing will be one of the very first communities in the Midwest to offer Vivint Smart Home technology in every unit. This technology offers residents energy savings, convenience and peace of mind for residents while increasing demand and resale value for owners.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6, 12, 13, 14 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $40
Deposit: $400
Move-in Fees: $175 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $150
fee: $25
limit: 2
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: No weight limit.
Parking Details: 1 and 2 garage options along with street parking.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Lakeview Crossing have any available units?
Lakeview Crossing has 9 units available starting at $1,402 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Blue Springs, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Blue Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does Lakeview Crossing have?
Some of Lakeview Crossing's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Lakeview Crossing currently offering any rent specials?
Lakeview Crossing is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Lakeview Crossing pet-friendly?
Yes, Lakeview Crossing is pet friendly.
Does Lakeview Crossing offer parking?
Yes, Lakeview Crossing offers parking.
Does Lakeview Crossing have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Lakeview Crossing offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Lakeview Crossing have a pool?
Yes, Lakeview Crossing has a pool.
Does Lakeview Crossing have accessible units?
Yes, Lakeview Crossing has accessible units.
Does Lakeview Crossing have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Lakeview Crossing has units with dishwashers.
