Apartment List
/
MO
/
blue springs
/
apartments with pool
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:32 PM

40 Apartments for rent in Blue Springs, MO with pool

Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 12:32pm
9 Units Available
Lakeview Crossing
900 SE Tequesta Lane, Blue Springs, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,373
1647 sqft
Lakeview Crossing will be one of the very first communities in the Midwest to offer Vivint Smart Home technology in every unit.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 12:07pm
10 Units Available
Kingsridge
The Lodge
1141 NW Arlington Pl, Blue Springs, MO
1 Bedroom
$800
629 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$909
904 sqft
Luxury community includes pool, gym, business center and BBQ grill area. Units feature bathtub, fireplace, walk-in closets and microwave. Close to Kansas City and local dining and shopping.

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
8222 SE 6th St
8222 SE 6th St, Blue Springs, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1100 sqft
8222 SE 6th St Available 07/24/20 Newer 2 Bed 2 Car Single Level Attached Villa in Blue Springs - Come and See this Newer 2 Bed, 2 Bath, 2 Car Garage Attached Villa All on One Level located in Blue Springs.

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
513 SE Maple Dr
513 SE Maple Dr, Blue Springs, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1100 sqft
Newer Single Level 2 Bed 1 Car Attached Villa in Blue Springs - Come and View this Newer 2 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Car Garage Attached Villa All on One Level located in Blue Springs. Enjoy Maintenance Free Living and Yard Maintenance.

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
8115 SE 6th St
8115 SE 6th St, Blue Springs, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1100 sqft
Newer 2 Bed 1 Car Attached Villa with Unfinished Basement in Blue Springs - Come and View this Newer 2 Bed/2 Bath/1 Car Garage Attached Villa All on One Level with a Full Unfinished Basement located in Blue Springs.

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
Kingsridge West
1600 Northwest Amesbury Court
1600 Northwest Amesbury Court, Blue Springs, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,345
1014 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
213 SW Rose St
213 Rose St, Blue Springs, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1253 sqft
Brand New 3 Bed Single Level Duplex in Blue Springs - Come and See this Brand New, All on One Level, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Car Garage Duplex. Enjoy Maintenance Free Living and Yard Maintenance. Trash is Also Included. Be the First to Live in this Unit.

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
Kingsridge West
4501 Northwest Amesbury Place
4501 Northwest Amesbury Place, Blue Springs, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1166 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
917 SW Clark Rd #H
917 Southwest Clark Road, Blue Springs, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1250 sqft
This is a three bedroom, two bath apartment unit on the second floor. It is 1250 sq ft. It comes with full size stacked washer/dryer, microwave, self-cleaning oven, dishwasher, disposal, ice maker and one touch gas fireplace.

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
925 SW Clark Rd #H
925 Southwest Clark Road, Blue Springs, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1250 sqft
This is a three bedroom, two bath apartment unit on the second floor. It is 1250 sq ft. It comes with full size stacked washer/dryer, microwave, self-cleaning oven, dishwasher, disposal, ice maker and one touch gas fireplace.

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
929 SW Clark Rd #E
929 Southwest Clark Road, Blue Springs, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1250 sqft
This is a three bedroom, two bath apartment unit on the second floor. It is 1250 sq ft. It comes with full size stacked washer/dryer, microwave, self-cleaning oven, dishwasher, disposal, ice maker and one touch gas fireplace.

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
957 SW Clark Rd #D
957 SW Clark Rd, Blue Springs, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1226 sqft
This is a two bedroom, two bath apartment unit on the first floor. It is 1226 sq ft. It comes with full size stacked washer/dryer, microwave, self-cleaning oven, dishwasher, disposal, ice maker and one touch electric fireplace.

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
916 Se Tequesta Lane
916 SE Tequesta Ln, Blue Springs, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,370
1316 sqft
Stop in today and take a look at our luxury 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bathroom town-home. Our town-homes come with 2 car garage, granite counter-tops, stainless steel appliances, and vivint smart home technology system.

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
Lake Village
910 Southeast Gingerbread Court
910 SE Gingerbread Ct, Blue Springs, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1578 sqft
Stop in today and take a look at our luxury 3 bedroom 3 1/2 bathroom town-home with a finished basement. This town-home come with a 1 car garage, granite counter-tops, stainless steel appliances, and Vivint smart home technology system.

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Chapman Farms
102 SW Rose St
102 SW Rose Garden St, Blue Springs, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1480 sqft
102 SW Rose St Available 07/24/20 Brand New 3 Bed Duplex in Blue Springs - Come and View this Brand New 3 Bed, 2.5 Bath, 1 Car Garage Duplex. Enjoy Maintenance Free Living and Yard Maintenance. Trash is Also Included.
Results within 1 mile of Blue Springs
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 9 at 08:15pm
4 Units Available
Little Blue
Pepperwood Apartments
19400 E 37th Terrace Ct S, Independence, MO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,270
1325 sqft
Upcountry living in El Paso, close to UTEP and downtown. Community features a picnic/grilling area, modern fitness center, and an outdoor pool. Smoke-free units with fireplaces and ceiling fans.

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
1608 Northwest Hilltop Lane
1608 Northwest Hilltop Lane, Grain Valley, MO
5 Bedrooms
$1,795
1600 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
140 T St
140 T St, Lake Lotawana, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,699
840 sqft
This cute house is located in Lake Lotawana and is brand new on the inside! The kitchen has custom cabinetry and granite countertops with all new stainless steel appliances! There is all new flooring and paint throughout! This cozy home has a
Results within 5 miles of Blue Springs
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
11 Units Available
Blackburn
Cornerstone Apartments
3950 S Jackson Dr, Independence, MO
1 Bedroom
$975
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,128
1000 sqft
Come home to exceptional living in Independence, MO at Cornerstone Apartments! Find all the room you need in two spacious floor plan layouts that include all the comforts of home.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
30 Units Available
Highland Manor
Eastland Trails Apartments
4631 S Eastland Center Dr, Independence, MO
1 Bedroom
$908
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,098
1094 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,886
1337 sqft
Yards from South Arrowhead Drive and I-70. Luxury homes, fully furnished with a modern kitchen. Recently renovated apartments and condos include a fireplace and carpeting. Community includes a volleyball court, pool and coffee bar.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
3 Units Available
Glendale
Stone Oak Apartments
3151 Jennings Rd, Independence, MO
1 Bedroom
$720
648 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$810
876 sqft
Stone Oak Apartments, a quiet retreat nestled in Independence, Missouri. You will love Stone Oak's park-like setting while still being conveniently close to major highways.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 9 at 09:03pm
Contact for Availability
Bridger
Brookstone Village
1900 S Brookstone Village Dr, Independence, MO
1 Bedroom
$725
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$850
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1150 sqft
Brookstone Village in a pet-friendly, income-restricted community. To qualify for our program, your total household income must be below the following guidelines, based on the number of people living in the townhome.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
10 Units Available
Southern
Cedar Ridge
3100 Quail Creek Dr, Independence, MO
1 Bedroom
$695
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$795
1041 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1075 sqft
Welcome to Cedar Ridge, an apartment community nestled in the heart of Independence, Missouri. Perfectly located for shopping, dining and entertainment, we have so much to offer.

1 of 15

Last updated June 25 at 05:37pm
1 Unit Available
517 Southeast Onyx Drive
517 Southeast Onyx Drive, Lee's Summit, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1891 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

July 2020 Blue Springs Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Blue Springs Rent Report. Blue Springs rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Blue Springs rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

July 2020 Blue Springs Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Blue Springs Rent Report. Blue Springs rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Blue Springs rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Blue Springs rents increased slightly over the past month

Blue Springs rents have increased 0.2% over the past month, and have increased slightly by 1.3% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Blue Springs stand at $912 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,118 for a two-bedroom. This is the fifth straight month that the city has seen rent increases after a decline in January. Blue Springs' year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.5%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across the Kansas City Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Blue Springs, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Kansas City metro, 8 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Leawood has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 6.3%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,507, while one-bedrooms go for $1,229.
    • Over the past year, Overland Park has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 0.3%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,217, while one-bedrooms go for $993.
    • Grandview has the least expensive rents in the Kansas City metro, with a two-bedroom median of $844; rents decreased 0.2% over the past year but remained flat month-over-month.

    Blue Springs rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Blue Springs, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Blue Springs is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Although rents across cities in Missouri have been slightly on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 2.6% in Springfield and 0.6% in St. Louis.
    • Blue Springs' median two-bedroom rent of $1,118 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Blue Springs' rents rose slightly over the past year, the city of Phoenix also saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Blue Springs than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in Blue Springs.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Kansas City
    $750
    $920
    0
    0.5%
    Overland Park
    $990
    $1,220
    -0.1%
    -0.3%
    Kansas City
    $740
    $910
    0.1%
    1%
    Olathe
    $960
    $1,180
    0.1%
    1.7%
    Independence
    $740
    $910
    0
    1.2%
    Shawnee
    $870
    $1,060
    0.3%
    0.5%
    Blue Springs
    $910
    $1,120
    0.2%
    1.3%
    Lenexa
    $1,010
    $1,240
    -0.1%
    4.6%
    Leawood
    $1,230
    $1,510
    -0.7%
    6.3%
    Grandview
    $690
    $840
    0
    -0.2%
    Belton
    $870
    $1,070
    0
    -0.2%
    Gardner
    $910
    $1,120
    -0.7%
    -0.1%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Blue Springs 1 BedroomsBlue Springs 2 BedroomsBlue Springs 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsBlue Springs 3 BedroomsBlue Springs Apartments under $900
    Blue Springs Apartments with BalconyBlue Springs Apartments with GarageBlue Springs Apartments with GymBlue Springs Apartments with Hardwood FloorsBlue Springs Apartments with Parking
    Blue Springs Apartments with PoolBlue Springs Apartments with Washer-DryerBlue Springs Dog Friendly ApartmentsBlue Springs Pet Friendly Places

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KSLeawood, KSPrairie Village, KS
    Gladstone, MOGrandview, MOLeavenworth, KSRaytown, MOLiberty, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KSMission, KSSpring Hill, KS
    Platte City, MONorth Kansas City, MOBelton, MOPleasant Hill, MOGrain Valley, MOWarrensburg, MOGardner, KSRoeland Park, KSKearney, MO

    Apartments Near Colleges

    MidAmerica Nazarene UniversityAvila University
    Metropolitan Community College-Kansas CityUniversity of Missouri-Kansas City
    Rockhurst University