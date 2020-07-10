Apartment List
Last updated July 10 2020 at 10:50 PM

24 Apartments for rent in Blue Springs, MO with washer-dryer

Last updated July 10 at 06:52pm
9 Units Available
Lakeview Crossing
900 SE Tequesta Lane, Blue Springs, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1647 sqft
Lakeview Crossing will be one of the very first communities in the Midwest to offer Vivint Smart Home technology in every unit.

Last updated July 10 at 10:39pm
1 Unit Available
8082 SW 5th St
8082 Southwest 5th Street, Blue Springs, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,265
1167 sqft
Now offering at a reduced rate of $1265 for a 14-month lease! 3 bedroom 3 bath Townhomes This renovated unit includes wood plank laminate throughout, beautiful wood stain cabinetry, 2in wood blinds, an attached garage, and washer and dryer.

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
513 SE Maple Dr
513 SE Maple Dr, Blue Springs, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1100 sqft
Newer Single Level 2 Bed 1 Car Attached Villa in Blue Springs - Come and View this Newer 2 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Car Garage Attached Villa All on One Level located in Blue Springs. Enjoy Maintenance Free Living and Yard Maintenance.

Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
Country Club Gardens
315 NW Highland Lane
315 Northwest Highland Lane, Blue Springs, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1500 sqft
315 NW Highland Lane Available 08/24/20 $1150 BLUE SPRINGS beautiful spacious 1500 sq ft DUPLEX 3 bd/2ba - 315 NW Highland Lane, Blue Springs, MO 64014 3 bd/2 ba very spacious duplex in Blue Springs - MUST SEE! This home has an open floor plan with

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
8115 SE 6th St
8115 SE 6th St, Blue Springs, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1100 sqft
Newer 2 Bed 1 Car Attached Villa with Unfinished Basement in Blue Springs - Come and View this Newer 2 Bed/2 Bath/1 Car Garage Attached Villa All on One Level with a Full Unfinished Basement located in Blue Springs.

Last updated March 5 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
261 SW Tennessee Drive
261 SW Tennessee Dr, Blue Springs, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,345
1167 sqft
Reduced Rates: 13mo lease: $1380 16mo lease: $1340 3 bedroom 3 bath Townhomes This renovated unit includes wood plank laminate throughout, beautiful wood stain cabinetry, 2in wood blinds, an attached garage, and washer and dryer.

Last updated July 10 at 04:03pm
1 Unit Available
917 SW Clark Rd #H
917 Southwest Clark Road, Blue Springs, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1250 sqft
This is a three bedroom, two bath apartment unit on the second floor. It is 1250 sq ft. It comes with full size stacked washer/dryer, microwave, self-cleaning oven, dishwasher, disposal, ice maker and one touch gas fireplace.

Last updated July 10 at 04:03pm
1 Unit Available
925 SW Clark Rd #H
925 Southwest Clark Road, Blue Springs, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1250 sqft
This is a three bedroom, two bath apartment unit on the second floor. It is 1250 sq ft. It comes with full size stacked washer/dryer, microwave, self-cleaning oven, dishwasher, disposal, ice maker and one touch gas fireplace.

Last updated July 10 at 04:03pm
1 Unit Available
929 SW Clark Rd #E
929 Southwest Clark Road, Blue Springs, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1250 sqft
This is a three bedroom, two bath apartment unit on the second floor. It is 1250 sq ft. It comes with full size stacked washer/dryer, microwave, self-cleaning oven, dishwasher, disposal, ice maker and one touch gas fireplace.

Last updated July 10 at 04:03pm
1 Unit Available
957 SW Clark Rd #D
957 SW Clark Rd, Blue Springs, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1226 sqft
This is a two bedroom, two bath apartment unit on the first floor. It is 1226 sq ft. It comes with full size stacked washer/dryer, microwave, self-cleaning oven, dishwasher, disposal, ice maker and one touch electric fireplace.

Last updated July 10 at 10:39pm
1 Unit Available
102 SW Laurel Dr
102 SW Laurel Dr, Blue Springs, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,330
1177 sqft
100 Laurel is no longer available, we will have availability in similar homes in August! Contact the leasing office to hear about what we will have available! 816-427-5385 Featuring beautiful ceramic tile flooring, granite countertops, white
Results within 1 mile of Blue Springs
Last updated July 9 at 08:15pm
4 Units Available
Little Blue
Pepperwood Apartments
19400 E 37th Terrace Ct S, Independence, MO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,270
1325 sqft
Upcountry living in El Paso, close to UTEP and downtown. Community features a picnic/grilling area, modern fitness center, and an outdoor pool. Smoke-free units with fireplaces and ceiling fans.
Results within 5 miles of Blue Springs
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
10 Units Available
Blackburn
Cornerstone Apartments
3950 S Jackson Dr, Independence, MO
1 Bedroom
$983
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,153
1000 sqft
Come home to exceptional living in Independence, MO at Cornerstone Apartments! Find all the room you need in two spacious floor plan layouts that include all the comforts of home.
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
9 Units Available
Southern
Cedar Ridge
3100 Quail Creek Dr, Independence, MO
1 Bedroom
$695
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$795
1041 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Cedar Ridge, an apartment community nestled in the heart of Independence, Missouri. Perfectly located for shopping, dining and entertainment, we have so much to offer.
Last updated July 10 at 10:30pm
33 Units Available
Highland Manor
Eastland Trails Apartments
4631 S Eastland Center Dr, Independence, MO
1 Bedroom
$908
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,098
1094 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,886
1337 sqft
Yards from South Arrowhead Drive and I-70. Luxury homes, fully furnished with a modern kitchen. Recently renovated apartments and condos include a fireplace and carpeting. Community includes a volleyball court, pool and coffee bar.
Results within 10 miles of Blue Springs
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
41 Units Available
Summit Ridge Apartments
701 NE Tudor Rd, Lee's Summit, MO
1 Bedroom
$903
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,426
1096 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,504
1410 sqft
Luxurious units with complete Whirlpool appliance packages. Plush carpeting and raised carpentry on all cupboards. Basketball and volleyball courts, business center, courtyard, car wash area and clubhouse. Pet friendly.
Last updated July 10 at 06:52pm
9 Units Available
Unity Ridge
Summit Crossing
14500 E Bannister Rd, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,032
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,228
1143 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1475 sqft
Close to I-470, with easy access to Fleming Park and the Kansas City Zoo. Community amenities include a pool, splash pad, fitness center and pet spa.
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
12 Units Available
Riss Lake
Whispering Lake
10415 E 43rd St, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$816
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$787
883 sqft
A comfortable retreat, these pet-friendly apartments are centrally-located and come in one- and two-bedroom layouts. Amenities include walk-in closets, fireplaces, vaulted ceilings and microwaves in most units.
Last updated July 10 at 06:35pm
1 Unit Available
Maple 36
703 NE Ridgeview Dr, Lee's Summit, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,924
1775 sqft
Perhaps even more important than the walls and windows that make up your apartment at Maple 36 is the close proximity to everything that you want in order to live an active and satisfying life.
Last updated July 10 at 06:46pm
8 Units Available
Donwtown Lee's Summit
Summit Square
789 NW Donovan Rd, Lee's Summit, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,207
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,352
1314 sqft
Only moments from the shopping, dining and entertainment along Northwest Blue Parkway, this property offers residents carport parking, an outdoor entertainment area and massage therapy. Residents also have in-unit laundry, balconies and quartz countertops.
Last updated July 10 at 06:46pm
11 Units Available
The Donovan
837 Northwest Donovan Road, Lee's Summit, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,099
842 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,519
1249 sqft
The Donovan will showcase modern 1 and 2 bedroom apartment homes with an abundance of exceptional amenities.

Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
000 Deerbrook Farms
000 Deerbrook, Lee's Summit, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1250 sqft
Welcome to Deerbrook Farms ~ a gated, luxury-living development for the 55+ community.

Last updated March 23 at 07:14pm
1 Unit Available
547 Northeast Ridgeview Drive
547 Northeast Ridgeview Drive, Lee's Summit, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,540
2183 sqft
Maple 36 offers the upscale finishes with an affordable price. Maple 36 is everything you've been looking for in a new home. All homes include our vivint smart security system that can be easily control through a mobile device.

Last updated July 10 at 02:50pm
Contact for Availability
Donwtown Lee's Summit
222 Southeast Florence Avenue
222 Southeast Florence Avenue, Lee's Summit, MO
2 Bedrooms
Ask
THE QUICKEST WAY TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING OF THIS PROPERTY IS TO CALL 816-343-4098 Monday through Friday between 8:30 AM and 5:30 PM WE BELIEVE WE HAVE ANSWERED ALL THE QUESTIONS WE CAN IN THIS DESCRIPTION, PLEASE READ IT COMPLETELY.

July 2020 Blue Springs Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Blue Springs Rent Report. Blue Springs rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Blue Springs rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Blue Springs rents increased slightly over the past month

Blue Springs rents have increased 0.2% over the past month, and have increased slightly by 1.3% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Blue Springs stand at $912 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,118 for a two-bedroom. This is the fifth straight month that the city has seen rent increases after a decline in January. Blue Springs' year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.5%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across the Kansas City Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Blue Springs, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Kansas City metro, 8 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Leawood has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 6.3%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,507, while one-bedrooms go for $1,229.
    • Over the past year, Overland Park has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 0.3%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,217, while one-bedrooms go for $993.
    • Grandview has the least expensive rents in the Kansas City metro, with a two-bedroom median of $844; rents decreased 0.2% over the past year but remained flat month-over-month.

    Blue Springs rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Blue Springs, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Blue Springs is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Although rents across cities in Missouri have been slightly on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 2.6% in Springfield and 0.6% in St. Louis.
    • Blue Springs' median two-bedroom rent of $1,118 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Blue Springs' rents rose slightly over the past year, the city of Phoenix also saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Blue Springs than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in Blue Springs.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Kansas City
    $750
    $920
    0
    0.5%
    Overland Park
    $990
    $1,220
    -0.1%
    -0.3%
    Kansas City
    $740
    $910
    0.1%
    1%
    Olathe
    $960
    $1,180
    0.1%
    1.7%
    Independence
    $740
    $910
    0
    1.2%
    Shawnee
    $870
    $1,060
    0.3%
    0.5%
    Blue Springs
    $910
    $1,120
    0.2%
    1.3%
    Lenexa
    $1,010
    $1,240
    -0.1%
    4.6%
    Leawood
    $1,230
    $1,510
    -0.7%
    6.3%
    Grandview
    $690
    $840
    0
    -0.2%
    Belton
    $870
    $1,070
    0
    -0.2%
    Gardner
    $910
    $1,120
    -0.7%
    -0.1%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

