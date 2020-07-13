27 Apartments under $900 for rent in Blue Springs, MO

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 12:07pm
10 Units Available
Kingsridge
The Lodge
1141 NW Arlington Pl, Blue Springs, MO
1 Bedroom
$800
629 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$909
904 sqft
Luxury community includes pool, gym, business center and BBQ grill area. Units feature bathtub, fireplace, walk-in closets and microwave. Close to Kansas City and local dining and shopping.

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
Somerset
729 SW Liggett Road Unit B
729 Southwest Liggett Road, Blue Springs, MO
2 Bedrooms
$850
962 sqft
729 SW Liggett Road Unit B Available 09/07/20 {729B} Lawn Care Provided Townhome + Private Patio + All Appliances Included! - This cozy townhome has everything you'll need plus a few extras! Nice & clean with recently updated paint & carpet

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
2701 NW. 5TH ST.
2701 Northwest 5th Street, Blue Springs, MO
2 Bedrooms
$700
950 sqft
2 BR APT./ 4-PLEX - Property Id: 317937 2BR APT.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
3 Units Available
Glendale
Stone Oak Apartments
3151 Jennings Rd, Independence, MO
1 Bedroom
$720
648 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$810
876 sqft
Stone Oak Apartments, a quiet retreat nestled in Independence, Missouri. You will love Stone Oak's park-like setting while still being conveniently close to major highways.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 9 at 09:03pm
Contact for Availability
Bridger
Brookstone Village
1900 S Brookstone Village Dr, Independence, MO
1 Bedroom
$725
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$850
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1150 sqft
Brookstone Village in a pet-friendly, income-restricted community. To qualify for our program, your total household income must be below the following guidelines, based on the number of people living in the townhome.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
10 Units Available
Southern
Cedar Ridge
3100 Quail Creek Dr, Independence, MO
1 Bedroom
$695
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$795
1041 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1075 sqft
Welcome to Cedar Ridge, an apartment community nestled in the heart of Independence, Missouri. Perfectly located for shopping, dining and entertainment, we have so much to offer.

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
205 NE Greystone Drive
205 Northeast Greystone Drive, Lee's Summit, MO
2 Bedrooms
$850
1100 sqft
- No Pets Allowed (RLNE5055498)

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
616 NW Capelle St
616 Capelle Street, Grain Valley, MO
2 Bedrooms
$899
1184 sqft
Come see this charming 2-bedroom home! There's an extra room through attic bedroom that could be used as an office, child's room, sitting room or spacious closet. Fenced yard with storage shed.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
12 Units Available
Riss Lake
Whispering Lake
10415 E 43rd St, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$816
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$802
883 sqft
A comfortable retreat, these pet-friendly apartments are centrally-located and come in one- and two-bedroom layouts. Amenities include walk-in closets, fireplaces, vaulted ceilings and microwaves in most units.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 12:03pm
5 Units Available
Downtown Lee's Summit
Parklane
817 NW Park Ln, Lee's Summit, MO
1 Bedroom
$775
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$905
960 sqft
At the Park Lane in Summit, MO, residents can relish the nearby Crossing and Summit Fair and take advantage of proximity to the I-470 and Route 50. Homes can with full kitchen appliances and patio/balcony.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 12:19pm
5 Units Available
Donwtown Lee's Summit
The Charles
416 SE 3rd St, Lee's Summit, MO
1 Bedroom
$810
648 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$925
876 sqft
Close to Highway 291 and Highway 50. Amenities include a lush courtyard with a barbecue area and swimming pool. Air-conditioned units have sleek, modern appliances and spacious storage.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 1 at 04:52pm
3 Units Available
Raytown
Suncrest Apartments
9805 E 61st St, Raytown, MO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$795
808 sqft
When location is priority and value is expected…look no further than Stoneybrook of Raytown for your new apartment home.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 12:10pm
2 Units Available
Maple Estates at 291
701 NE Ridgeview Dr, Lee's Summit, MO
1 Bedroom
$650
528 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$775
848 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Perhaps even more important than the walls and windows that make up your apartment at Maple Estates is the close proximity to everything that you want in order to live an active and satisfying life.

1 of 3

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Town Hall
518 E College St
518 East College Street, Independence, MO
2 Bedrooms
$825
1035 sqft
518 E College St Available 07/27/20 Charming Independence home $825 - House 2 bd/1ba + bonus room - 518 E College St, Independence, MO 64050 Charming 2 bd/1ba home with additional bonus room downstairs in the partially finished basement.

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Rock Creek South
3303 S Oxford Ave
3303 South Oxford Avenue, Independence, MO
2 Bedrooms
$700
825 sqft
Coming Soon on July 17. Spacious downstairs 2BR apartment in a Triplex with central AC. Off street parking and storage. Independence schools. In unit Laundry hook ups. We provide hook-ups for your kitchen and laundry appliances.

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Raytown
9408 E 68th St
9408 East 68th Street, Raytown, MO
2 Bedrooms
$750
1112 sqft
9408 E 68th St Available 07/31/20 Spacious 2 Bedroom Home in Raytown-Available Mid-JULY - Get on the waiting list here: https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1786485?source=marketing Visit Ad Astra Realty's website to schedule a tour.

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Bristol
1425 S Northern Blvd
1425 South Northern Boulevard, Independence, MO
3 Bedrooms
$895
1275 sqft
This spacious 3 bedroom ranch features a living room with vaulted ceilings, large kitchen with major appliances provided, and lots of extra space. All bedrooms and bathrooms are on main level.

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 11:35pm
1 Unit Available
920 N High St
920 North High Street, Sugar Creek, MO
3 Bedrooms
$900
1133 sqft
Another great listing from Trevor and Renters Warehouse. This 3 bedroom 1.75 bathroom home is located at 920 N High St in the quiet town of Sugar Creek. A video walk through of the property can be seen here: https://youtu.

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Town Hall
906 East Frederick Street
906 Frederick Street, Independence, MO
2 Bedrooms
$695
800 sqft
Come see this gorgeous newly renovated top floor 2 bed 1 bath apartment. Private balcony right outside your bedroom! It is equipped with luxurious LVT flooring throughout the unit. Updated amenities throughout the kitchen and bathroom.

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Bristol
10916 East Winner Road
10916 East Winner Road, Independence, MO
Studio
$875
1350 sqft
1350 sq ft, storefront space for lease. Upper level with large street side windows, bathroom and small prep room. Assigned staff parking available. Check out what is happening in Englewood and be part of it! https://www.englewoodarts.

1 of 1

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
Raytown
6019 Kentucky Avenue
6019 Kentucky Avenue, Raytown, MO
3 Bedrooms
$875
1032 sqft
6019 Kentucky Ave - 6019 Kentucky Ave is a 3 bed 1.5 bath home that is easy access to Hwy 435! -3 bed -1.

1 of 14

Last updated February 17 at 10:14pm
1 Unit Available
Three Trails
3113 South Claremont Avenue
3113 South Claremont Avenue, Independence, MO
3 Bedrooms
$895
900 sqft
This cute 3 bed 1 bath house is now ready for new tenants! This cute home features new carpeting, a large living area, three great sized bedrooms and a spacious fenced-in backyard. The home also offers a renovated bathroom.

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Heart of Independence
637 S Crysler B
637 South Crysler Avenue, Independence, MO
1 Bedroom
$650
637 S Crysler - Property Id: 254172 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/254172 Property Id 254172 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5919036)

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Fairland Heights
1231 S Franklin Ave
1231 South Franklin Avenue, Independence, MO
2 Bedrooms
$600
700 sqft
Coming soon, August 1: Currently occupied. No showings yet. Nice duplex near Van Horn High School and bus lines. Off street parking and a full basement make this unit an excellent value. These nice units do not come with kitchen appliances.

July 2020 Blue Springs Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Blue Springs Rent Report. Blue Springs rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Blue Springs rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Blue Springs rents increased slightly over the past month

Blue Springs rents have increased 0.2% over the past month, and have increased slightly by 1.3% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Blue Springs stand at $912 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,118 for a two-bedroom. This is the fifth straight month that the city has seen rent increases after a decline in January. Blue Springs' year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.5%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across the Kansas City Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Blue Springs, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Kansas City metro, 8 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Leawood has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 6.3%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,507, while one-bedrooms go for $1,229.
    • Over the past year, Overland Park has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 0.3%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,217, while one-bedrooms go for $993.
    • Grandview has the least expensive rents in the Kansas City metro, with a two-bedroom median of $844; rents decreased 0.2% over the past year but remained flat month-over-month.

    Blue Springs rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Blue Springs, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Blue Springs is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Although rents across cities in Missouri have been slightly on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 2.6% in Springfield and 0.6% in St. Louis.
    • Blue Springs' median two-bedroom rent of $1,118 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Blue Springs' rents rose slightly over the past year, the city of Phoenix also saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Blue Springs than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in Blue Springs.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Kansas City
    $750
    $920
    0
    0.5%
    Overland Park
    $990
    $1,220
    -0.1%
    -0.3%
    Kansas City
    $740
    $910
    0.1%
    1%
    Olathe
    $960
    $1,180
    0.1%
    1.7%
    Independence
    $740
    $910
    0
    1.2%
    Shawnee
    $870
    $1,060
    0.3%
    0.5%
    Blue Springs
    $910
    $1,120
    0.2%
    1.3%
    Lenexa
    $1,010
    $1,240
    -0.1%
    4.6%
    Leawood
    $1,230
    $1,510
    -0.7%
    6.3%
    Grandview
    $690
    $840
    0
    -0.2%
    Belton
    $870
    $1,070
    0
    -0.2%
    Gardner
    $910
    $1,120
    -0.7%
    -0.1%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

