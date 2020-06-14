23 Apartments for rent in Blue Springs, MO with hardwood floors
Blue Springs: Founded by pioneers, visited by UFOs. Yes, you read correctly, UFOs.
With a population of more than 53,000 and a history that includes being founded in 1827 by real-live, bonnet-donning pioneers, Jackson Countys Blue Springs is one of those friendly feeling towns that is welcoming enough for UFOs to visit. Or at least thats what a slew of residents told the Huffington Post when they enjoyed multiple sightings of inexplicable colored lights hovering around the skies in 2012. If a UFO sighting or two isnt enough action for you, you can always check out the sunshiny outdoor recreation in this suburb of Kansas City or take a 20-mile trek to Kansas Citys rollicking downtown. Folks flock to Blue Springs for its warm, community atmosphere that stays strong in the midst of modern life. And more than a few may be big fans of the namesakes actual blue spring the Missouri Department of Conservation says gushes out 90 million gallons of water per day. See more
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Blue Springs renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.
However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.
Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.
It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.
Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.
However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.