23 Apartments for rent in Blue Springs, MO with hardwood floors

9 Units Available
Lakeview Crossing
900 SE Tequesta Lane, Blue Springs, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,352
1647 sqft
Lakeview Crossing will be one of the very first communities in the Midwest to offer Vivint Smart Home technology in every unit.
$
Kingsridge
10 Units Available
The Lodge
1141 NW Arlington Pl, Blue Springs, MO
1 Bedroom
$810
629 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$900
904 sqft
Luxury community includes pool, gym, business center and BBQ grill area. Units feature bathtub, fireplace, walk-in closets and microwave. Close to Kansas City and local dining and shopping.

1 Unit Available
309 SW Richwood Ln
309 Southwest Richwood Lane, Blue Springs, MO
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
1350 sqft
309 SW Richwood Ln Available 07/06/20 Beautiful Home in Blue Springs-Available 1st week of JULY!! - Get on the waiting list here: https://homes.rently.

1 Unit Available
1106 South East Scenic Drive
1106 SE Scenic Dr, Blue Springs, MO
5 Bedrooms
$1,795
1632 sqft
Another great listing from Diana Lawson and the Renters Warehouse leasing Team. 5 Bedroom 3 full Bathroom house.
Results within 5 miles of Blue Springs
Blackburn
8 Units Available
Cornerstone Apartments
3950 S Jackson Dr, Independence, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,086
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,130
1000 sqft
Come home to exceptional living in Independence, MO at Cornerstone Apartments! Find all the room you need in two spacious floor plan layouts that include all the comforts of home.
Highland Manor
30 Units Available
Eastland Trails Apartments
4631 S Eastland Center Dr, Independence, MO
1 Bedroom
$936
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,126
1094 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,954
1337 sqft
Yards from South Arrowhead Drive and I-70. Luxury homes, fully furnished with a modern kitchen. Recently renovated apartments and condos include a fireplace and carpeting. Community includes a volleyball court, pool and coffee bar.

Southern
1 Unit Available
15307 E 43rd Terr - 1
15307 East 43rd Terrace South, Independence, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1100 sqft
single family home 3 BR, 1 BA all-brick ranch home. 2 car attached garage. Full, unfinished basement. VERY Large, fenced backyard. Hardwood floors throughout, updated kitchen and bath, quiet neighborhood.

Glendale
1 Unit Available
16318 East 34th Street South
16318 East 34th Street South, Independence, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,299
1228 sqft
WE BELIEVE WE HAVE ANSWERED ALL THE QUESTIONS WE CAN IN THIS DESCRIPTION, PLEASE READ IT COMPLETELY..

39th East
1 Unit Available
16824 East 41st Street South
16824 East 41st Street South, Independence, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1426 sqft
SPECIAL! • Receive $600 off 1st full month rent if leased and moved in before June 29! Great 3 bed 2 bath home w/ walkout basement in Blue Springs School District. Beautiful Hardwood floors in living room and hallway.
Results within 10 miles of Blue Springs
51 Units Available
Summit Ridge Apartments
701 NE Tudor Rd, Lee's Summit, MO
1 Bedroom
$968
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,202
1096 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,728
1410 sqft
Luxurious units with complete Whirlpool appliance packages. Plush carpeting and raised carpentry on all cupboards. Basketball and volleyball courts, business center, courtyard, car wash area and clubhouse. Pet friendly.
Donwtown Lee's Summit
5 Units Available
Summit Square
789 NW Donovan Rd, Lee's Summit, MO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,470
1314 sqft
Only moments from the shopping, dining and entertainment along Northwest Blue Parkway, this property offers residents carport parking, an outdoor entertainment area and massage therapy. Residents also have in-unit laundry, balconies and quartz countertops.

Raytown
1 Unit Available
11304 E 55th Terrace
11304 East 55th Terrace, Raytown, MO
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
1808 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Raytown MO Owner financing NO BANK REQUIREMENT - Property Id: 298848 Owner Financing or Lease Purchase Available Down payment and monthly payment required Priced at $149,900.

Raytown
1 Unit Available
9712 Brooklane St
9712 Brook Lane, Raytown, MO
2 Bedrooms
$895
1002 sqft
Beautiful Raytown Home-Available for showings NOW!!! - Schedule a self guided tour here: https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1567496?source=marketing Visit Ad Astra Realty's website to schedule a tour.

1 Unit Available
1707 Lee Ln
1707 Lee Lane, Pleasant Hill, MO
4 Bedrooms
$1,799
2078 sqft
GORGEOUS REMODEL! BEAUTIFUL SPACIOUS HOME WITH BRAND NEW CARPET AND HARD WOOD FLOORS. KITCHEN NEW TOP 2 BOTTOM WITH CUTSOM CABINETS. LOVELY SPACIOUS LIVING ROOM WITH NICE FIREPLACE. BASEMENT FINISHED WITH EXTRA BEDROOM AND BATHROOM.

South Crysler
1 Unit Available
4208 South Osage Street
4208 South Osage Avenue, Independence, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1332 sqft
Wonderful 3 bdrm side to side split in Fairway Gardens subdivision. Check out the open kitchen, dining room combo perfect for entertaining your friends and family. You'll enjoy the natural light and hardwood floors throughout the home.

1 Unit Available
3904 South West Brian Lane
3904 SW Brian Ln, Lee's Summit, MO
4 Bedrooms
$2,295
4113 sqft
Another great property by The Diana Lawson Leasing Team and Renters Warehouse! This spacious home features 4 bedrooms, 2 full, 2 half bath, 3 car garage and over 4110 sqft.

Mill Creek
1 Unit Available
1808 North Kiger Road
1808 North Kiger Road, Independence, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1800 sqft
Newly renovated 3 Bed/2 Bath Ranch with 4th nonconforming bedroom in walkout basement. New interior and exterior paint, BRAND NEW kitchen cabinets and countertops, new LVP flooring and refinished hardwoods.

Hill Park
1 Unit Available
1915 S Overton Avenue
1915 South Overton Avenue, Independence, MO
2 Bedrooms
$895
1131 sqft
Another great listing by Torrine and Renters Warehouse. This charming two bedroom 1 bathroom includes bonus office/3rd bedroom. located in historic Independence.

Vista Del Verde
1 Unit Available
747 Southeast Country Lane - 1
747 Southeast Country Lane, Lee's Summit, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1100 sqft
This unit is located near everything in Lee's Summit. 3 Bedroom, 2 1/2 Bath with full bath in master bedroom, Hard surface flooring, and much more. Call today to claim this prize and your new home.

Greenwood
1 Unit Available
1403 South Huntington Drive
1403 South Huntington Drive, Greenwood, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,765
1550 sqft
SPECIAL! Receive $500 off amount evenly split over the lease terms if leased and moved in before May 3rd! Beautiful hardwood floors throughout. Very nice home in excellent shape w/extra deep lot backing up to mature trees including privacy fence.

Raytown
1 Unit Available
6019 Kentucky Avenue
6019 Kentucky Avenue, Raytown, MO
3 Bedrooms
$875
1032 sqft
6019 Kentucky Ave - 6019 Kentucky Ave is a 3 bed 1.5 bath home that is easy access to Hwy 435! -3 bed -1.

1 Unit Available
11804 Felton St.
11804 Felton Street, Sugar Creek, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,070
960 sqft
3 Bedroom 1 Bath Remodeled Home - Located just north of Hwy 24 in Sugar Creek, this beautiful 3 Bedroom 1 Bath home has been fully remodeled and is not ready for a new resident! This home sits on a beautiful corner lot with tons of room for the

Stayton Meadows
1 Unit Available
5229 Harvard Avenue
5229 Harvard Avenue, Kansas City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
1462 sqft
SPECIAL! Receive $500 off 1st full month rent if leased and moved in before March 31! True Ranch Home in well-maintained, quiet neighborhood. Home boasts new interior paint, nice sized living areas & hardwood flooring.
City Guide for Blue Springs, MO

Blue Springs: Founded by pioneers, visited by UFOs. Yes, you read correctly, UFOs.

With a population of more than 53,000 and a history that includes being founded in 1827 by real-live, bonnet-donning pioneers, Jackson Countys Blue Springs is one of those friendly feeling towns that is welcoming enough for UFOs to visit. Or at least thats what a slew of residents told the Huffington Post when they enjoyed multiple sightings of inexplicable colored lights hovering around the skies in 2012. If a UFO sighting or two isnt enough action for you, you can always check out the sunshiny outdoor recreation in this suburb of Kansas City or take a 20-mile trek to Kansas Citys rollicking downtown. Folks flock to Blue Springs for its warm, community atmosphere that stays strong in the midst of modern life. And more than a few may be big fans of the namesakes actual blue spring the Missouri Department of Conservation says gushes out 90 million gallons of water per day. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Blue Springs, MO

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Blue Springs renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

