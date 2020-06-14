Apartment List
/
MO
/
blue springs
/
apartments with garage
Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:25 AM

67 Apartments for rent in Blue Springs, MO with garage

Blue Springs apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 01:01am
17 Units Available
Eagle Crossing
8092 Southwest 5th Street, Blue Springs, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,398
1172 sqft
Eagle Crossing offers luxury and affordable living at its finest in brand new Townhomes. Located just off 7 highway, Eagle Crossing offers the convenience of Kansas City living with the benefits of Blue Springs.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:01am
9 Units Available
Lakeview Crossing
900 SE Tequesta Lane, Blue Springs, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,367
1647 sqft
Lakeview Crossing will be one of the very first communities in the Midwest to offer Vivint Smart Home technology in every unit.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
1 Unit Available
1207 Southwest 24th Street
1207 Southwest 24th Street, Blue Springs, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,645
1780 sqft
With so much to offer, from the spacious backyard to the renovated kitchen this home has everything.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
1 Unit Available
1116 Northeast 9th Street
1116 Northeast 9th Street, Blue Springs, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1525 sqft
Great space in this raised ranch for your family or friends! Open concept kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
Lake Village
1 Unit Available
914 Southeast Gingerbread Court
914 SE Gingerbread Ct, Blue Springs, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,505
1578 sqft
Stop in today and take a look at our luxury 3 bedroom 3 1/2 bathroom town-home with a finished basement. This town-home come with a 1 car garage, granite counter-tops, stainless steel appliances, and Vivint smart home technology system.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
1 Unit Available
205 Tequesta Court
205 SE Tequesta Ct, Blue Springs, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,505
1578 sqft
Stop in today and take a look at our luxury 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bathroom town-home. Our town-homes come with 2 car garage, granite counter-tops, stainless steel appliances, and vivint smart home technology system.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
309 SW Richwood Ln
309 Southwest Richwood Lane, Blue Springs, MO
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
1350 sqft
309 SW Richwood Ln Available 07/06/20 Beautiful Home in Blue Springs-Available 1st week of JULY!! - Get on the waiting list here: https://homes.rently.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
542 Maple Dr
542 SE Maple Dr, Blue Springs, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1100 sqft
Newer 2 Bed 2 Car Single Level Attached Villa in Blue Springs - Come and See this Newer 2 Bed, 2 Bath, 2 Car Garage Attached Villa All on One Level located in Blue Springs. Enjoy Maintenance Free Living and Yard Maintenance.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
8213 SE Maple Ct
8213 SE Maple Ct, Blue Springs, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1100 sqft
Newer 2 Bed 1 Car Attached Villa with Unfinished Basement - Come and View this Newer 2 Bed/2 Bath/1 Car Garage Attached Villa All on One Level with a Full Unfinished Basement located in Blue Springs.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1104 NE 10th St
1104 Northeast 10th Street, Blue Springs, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,365
1027 sqft
1104 NE 10th St Available 07/01/20 Charming 3bd Split in Blue Springs w/ Private Back Yard! | Offered by Midwest Property Resources - Check the box, strike through the line on your TO DO list, Your Search is Done! This clean 3bd 1.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
213 SW Rose St
213 Rose St, Blue Springs, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1253 sqft
213 SW Rose St Available 06/19/20 Brand New 3 Bed Single Level Duplex in Blue Springs with Special - Come and See this Brand New, All on One Level, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Car Garage Duplex. Enjoy Maintenance Free Living and Yard Maintenance.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Lake Village
1 Unit Available
202 SW Marigold St
202 SW Marigold St, Blue Springs, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1580 sqft
Brand New 3 Bed Duplex in Blue Springs with Special - Come and View this Brand New 3 Bed, 2.5 Bath, 1 Car Garage Duplex. Enjoy Maintenance Free Living and Yard Maintenance. Trash is Also Included. Be the First to Live in this Unit.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 12:34am
1 Unit Available
1106 South East Scenic Drive
1106 SE Scenic Dr, Blue Springs, MO
5 Bedrooms
$1,795
1632 sqft
Another great listing from Diana Lawson and the Renters Warehouse leasing Team. 5 Bedroom 3 full Bathroom house.

1 of 17

Last updated March 5 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
261 SW Tennessee Drive
261 SW Tennessee Dr, Blue Springs, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,345
1167 sqft
Reduced Rates: 13mo lease: $1380 16mo lease: $1340 3 bedroom 3 bath Townhomes This renovated unit includes wood plank laminate throughout, beautiful wood stain cabinetry, 2in wood blinds, an attached garage, and washer and dryer.
Results within 1 mile of Blue Springs
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated May 26 at 05:26pm
$
Little Blue
3 Units Available
Pepperwood Apartments
19400 E 37th Terrace Ct S, Independence, MO
1 Bedroom
$825
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$990
1098 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Upcountry living in El Paso, close to UTEP and downtown. Community features a picnic/grilling area, modern fitness center, and an outdoor pool. Smoke-free units with fireplaces and ceiling fans.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
29802 E Old Pink Hill Rd
29802 Old Pink Hill Road, Jackson County, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
Ranch style home on large country setting lot. close to town. Two stall garage with basement. Fireplace living room. dinning kitchen, laundry room, deck. New roof, siding and A/C, new carpet and paint.
Results within 5 miles of Blue Springs
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
Highland Manor
30 Units Available
Eastland Trails Apartments
4631 S Eastland Center Dr, Independence, MO
1 Bedroom
$936
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,126
1094 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,954
1337 sqft
Yards from South Arrowhead Drive and I-70. Luxury homes, fully furnished with a modern kitchen. Recently renovated apartments and condos include a fireplace and carpeting. Community includes a volleyball court, pool and coffee bar.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Southern
5 Units Available
Cedar Ridge
3100 Quail Creek Dr, Independence, MO
1 Bedroom
$695
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$795
1041 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Cedar Ridge, an apartment community nestled in the heart of Independence, Missouri. Perfectly located for shopping, dining and entertainment, we have so much to offer.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 05:22am
Southern
1 Unit Available
15307 E 43rd Terr - 1
15307 East 43rd Terrace South, Independence, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1100 sqft
single family home 3 BR, 1 BA all-brick ranch home. 2 car attached garage. Full, unfinished basement. VERY Large, fenced backyard. Hardwood floors throughout, updated kitchen and bath, quiet neighborhood.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
Glendale
1 Unit Available
16318 East 34th Street South
16318 East 34th Street South, Independence, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,299
1228 sqft
WE BELIEVE WE HAVE ANSWERED ALL THE QUESTIONS WE CAN IN THIS DESCRIPTION, PLEASE READ IT COMPLETELY..

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
1 Unit Available
411 Northeast Wolf Creek Drive
411 Northeast Wolf Creek Drive, Grain Valley, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,345
1287 sqft
3 bed and 2.5 bath. The home has a nice size living room with a fireplace. The home also has a dinning area that leads into the kitchen that has grantie counter tops and stainless steeel appliances.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
1 Unit Available
911 Southwest Shorthorn Drive
911 Shorthorn Drive, Grain Valley, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,645
1893 sqft
This home has high ceilings and granite counter tops. Wood burning fireplace in the living room. Pantry and gas stove in the kitchen. Master bedroom has a walk-in closet and an attached bathroom with a standing shower.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1512 NE Erin Ct
1512 Northeast Erin Court, Grain Valley, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,320
1536 sqft
Newer 3 Bed, 2 Car Townhome in Grain Valley - Come and See this 3 Bed, 2.5 Bath, 2 Car Garage Townhome in Grain Valley. Enjoy Maintenance Free Living and Yard Maintenance. Trash is Also Included. Call 816-599-1286 to schedule a showing.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1411 NE Mary Ct
1411 Northeast Mary Court, Grain Valley, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,320
1536 sqft
Newer 3 Bed 2 Car Garage Townhome in Grain Valley - Come and View this Newer 3 Bed, 2.5 Bath, 2 Car Garage Townhome in Grain Valley. Enjoy Maintenance Free Living and Yard Maintenance. Trash is Also Included. Call 816-599-1286 to schedule a showing.
City Guide for Blue Springs, MO

Blue Springs: Founded by pioneers, visited by UFOs. Yes, you read correctly, UFOs.

With a population of more than 53,000 and a history that includes being founded in 1827 by real-live, bonnet-donning pioneers, Jackson Countys Blue Springs is one of those friendly feeling towns that is welcoming enough for UFOs to visit. Or at least thats what a slew of residents told the Huffington Post when they enjoyed multiple sightings of inexplicable colored lights hovering around the skies in 2012. If a UFO sighting or two isnt enough action for you, you can always check out the sunshiny outdoor recreation in this suburb of Kansas City or take a 20-mile trek to Kansas Citys rollicking downtown. Folks flock to Blue Springs for its warm, community atmosphere that stays strong in the midst of modern life. And more than a few may be big fans of the namesakes actual blue spring the Missouri Department of Conservation says gushes out 90 million gallons of water per day. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Blue Springs, MO

Blue Springs apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

Similar Pages

Blue Springs 1 BedroomsBlue Springs 2 BedroomsBlue Springs 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsBlue Springs 3 BedroomsBlue Springs Apartments under $800
Blue Springs Apartments under $900Blue Springs Apartments with BalconyBlue Springs Apartments with GarageBlue Springs Apartments with GymBlue Springs Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Blue Springs Apartments with ParkingBlue Springs Apartments with PoolBlue Springs Apartments with Washer-DryerBlue Springs Dog Friendly ApartmentsBlue Springs Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KSLeawood, KSPrairie Village, KS
Gladstone, MOGrandview, MOLeavenworth, KSRaytown, MOLiberty, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KSMission, KSSpring Hill, KS
Platte City, MONorth Kansas City, MOBelton, MOPleasant Hill, MOGrain Valley, MOWarrensburg, MOGardner, KSRoeland Park, KSKearney, MO

Apartments Near Colleges

MidAmerica Nazarene UniversityAvila University
Metropolitan Community College-Kansas CityUniversity of Missouri-Kansas City
Rockhurst University