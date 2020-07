Amenities

Unit Amenities microwave recently renovated air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony bathtub fireplace oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool cats allowed dogs allowed parking on-site laundry pet friendly bbq/grill business center hot tub internet access internet cafe

Finally, life as it should be. End your home search today and know you made the right choice. Live in the peace and tranquility of Blue Springs where shopping, dining and entertainment are just minutes away. We just completed a $1 Million renovation and now the blend of home comforts and a relaxing get-away will come together. Our renovation included a new poolside kitchen cabana, fitness center, new clubhouse, interior upgrades such as lighting, microwaves, and cabinets, counter tops and so much more. We invite you to come and see all the exciting improvements we are making with you in mind. Stop by and reserve your new home today and make your next move your last move.