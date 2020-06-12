Apartment List
/
MO
/
blue springs
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 4:16 PM

30 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Blue Springs, MO

Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
$
Kingsridge
11 Units Available
The Lodge
1141 NW Arlington Pl, Blue Springs, MO
2 Bedrooms
$900
904 sqft
Luxury community includes pool, gym, business center and BBQ grill area. Units feature bathtub, fireplace, walk-in closets and microwave. Close to Kansas City and local dining and shopping.

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
8213 SE Maple Ct
8213 SE Maple Ct, Blue Springs, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1100 sqft
Newer 2 Bed 1 Car Attached Villa with Unfinished Basement - Come and View this Newer 2 Bed/2 Bath/1 Car Garage Attached Villa All on One Level with a Full Unfinished Basement located in Blue Springs.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
542 Maple Dr
542 SE Maple Dr, Blue Springs, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1100 sqft
Newer 2 Bed 2 Car Single Level Attached Villa in Blue Springs - Come and See this Newer 2 Bed, 2 Bath, 2 Car Garage Attached Villa All on One Level located in Blue Springs. Enjoy Maintenance Free Living and Yard Maintenance.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
1 Unit Available
957 SW Clark Rd #D
957 SW Clark Rd, Blue Springs, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1226 sqft
This is a two bedroom, two bath apartment unit on the first floor. It is 1226 sq ft. It comes with full size stacked washer/dryer, microwave, self-cleaning oven, dishwasher, disposal, ice maker and one touch electric fireplace.
Results within 1 mile of Blue Springs
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated May 26 at 05:26pm
$
Little Blue
3 Units Available
Pepperwood Apartments
19400 E 37th Terrace Ct S, Independence, MO
2 Bedrooms
$990
1100 sqft
Upcountry living in El Paso, close to UTEP and downtown. Community features a picnic/grilling area, modern fitness center, and an outdoor pool. Smoke-free units with fireplaces and ceiling fans.

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
140 T St
140 T St, Lake Lotawana, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,699
840 sqft
This cute house is located in Lake Lotawana and is brand new on the inside! The kitchen has custom cabinetry and granite countertops with all new stainless steel appliances! There is all new flooring and paint throughout! This cozy home has a
Results within 5 miles of Blue Springs
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Southern
5 Units Available
Cedar Ridge
3100 Quail Creek Dr, Independence, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,030
1041 sqft
Welcome home to Cedar Brooke, a lovely apartment community resembling a rustic, mountainous retreat. Delight in beautiful landscaping accented by a fountain, courtyards, and a babbling brook.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 04:12pm
Blackburn
10 Units Available
Cornerstone Apartments
3950 S Jackson Dr, Independence, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,096
1000 sqft
Come home to exceptional living in Independence, MO at Cornerstone Apartments! Find all the room you need in two spacious floor plan layouts that include all the comforts of home.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 12 at 04:11pm
Highland Manor
30 Units Available
Eastland Trails Apartments
4631 S Eastland Center Dr, Independence, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,202
1094 sqft
Yards from South Arrowhead Drive and I-70. Luxury homes, fully furnished with a modern kitchen. Recently renovated apartments and condos include a fireplace and carpeting. Community includes a volleyball court, pool and coffee bar.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
Glendale
4 Units Available
Stone Oak Apartments
3151 Jennings Rd, Independence, MO
2 Bedrooms
$800
876 sqft
Stone Oak Apartments, a quiet retreat nestled in Independence, Missouri. You will love Stone Oak's park-like setting while still being conveniently close to major highways.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 12 at 12:44am
Bridger
Contact for Availability
Brookstone Village
1900 S Brookstone Village Dr, Independence, MO
2 Bedrooms
$850
950 sqft
Brookstone Village in a pet-friendly, income-restricted community. To qualify for our program, your total household income must be below the following guidelines, based on the number of people living in the townhome.
Results within 10 miles of Blue Springs
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 12 at 04:12pm
51 Units Available
Summit Ridge Apartments
701 NE Tudor Rd, Lee's Summit, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,229
1096 sqft
Luxurious units with complete Whirlpool appliance packages. Plush carpeting and raised carpentry on all cupboards. Basketball and volleyball courts, business center, courtyard, car wash area and clubhouse. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Riss Lake
8 Units Available
Whispering Lake
10415 E 43rd St, Kansas City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$783
883 sqft
A comfortable retreat, these pet-friendly apartments are centrally-located and come in one- and two-bedroom layouts. Amenities include walk-in closets, fireplaces, vaulted ceilings and microwaves in most units.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 12 at 12:55pm
Donwtown Lee's Summit
5 Units Available
Summit Square
789 NW Donovan Rd, Lee's Summit, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,427
1314 sqft
Only moments from the shopping, dining and entertainment along Northwest Blue Parkway, this property offers residents carport parking, an outdoor entertainment area and massage therapy. Residents also have in-unit laundry, balconies and quartz countertops.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 12:27pm
Unity Ridge
9 Units Available
Summit Crossing
14500 E Bannister Rd, Kansas City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1143 sqft
Close to I-470, with easy access to Fleming Park and the Kansas City Zoo. Community amenities include a pool, splash pad, fitness center and pet spa.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 12:44pm
$
Downtown Lee's Summit
5 Units Available
Parklane
817 NW Park Ln, Lee's Summit, MO
2 Bedrooms
$880
960 sqft
At the Park Lane in Summit, MO, residents can relish the nearby Crossing and Summit Fair and take advantage of proximity to the I-470 and Route 50. Homes can with full kitchen appliances and patio/balcony.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 12:47pm
3 Units Available
Maple Estates at 291
701 NE Ridgeview Dr, Lee's Summit, MO
2 Bedrooms
$745
848 sqft
Perhaps even more important than the walls and windows that make up your apartment at Maple Estates is the close proximity to everything that you want in order to live an active and satisfying life.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 12:02pm
Donwtown Lee's Summit
5 Units Available
The Charles
416 SE 3rd St, Lee's Summit, MO
2 Bedrooms
$885
876 sqft
Close to Highway 291 and Highway 50. Amenities include a lush courtyard with a barbecue area and swimming pool. Air-conditioned units have sleek, modern appliances and spacious storage.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 12:30pm
2 Units Available
Maple Estates North
920 Northeast Ridgeview Drive, Lee's Summit, MO
2 Bedrooms
$795
900 sqft
Perhaps even more important than the walls and windows that make up your apartment at Maple Estates is the close proximity to everything that you want in order to live an active and satisfying life.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Raytown
1 Unit Available
9408 E 68th St
9408 East 68th Street, Raytown, MO
2 Bedrooms
$750
1112 sqft
9408 E 68th St Available 07/15/20 Spacious 2 Bedroom Home in Raytown-Available Mid-JULY - Get on the waiting list here: https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1786485?source=marketing Visit Ad Astra Realty's website to schedule a tour.

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Raytown
1 Unit Available
9712 Brooklane St
9712 Brook Lane, Raytown, MO
2 Bedrooms
$895
1002 sqft
Beautiful Raytown Home-Available for showings NOW!!! - Schedule a self guided tour here: https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1567496?source=marketing Visit Ad Astra Realty's website to schedule a tour.

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Hill Park
1 Unit Available
9404 E 23rd St S
9404 East 23rd Street South, Independence, MO
2 Bedrooms
$695
9404 E 23rd St S. Independence, MO. 64052 Freshly remodeled 2 bedroom 1 bath home in Independence available immediately for rent.

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 04:35pm
Hill Park
1 Unit Available
2106 South Arlington Avenue
2106 South Arlington Avenue, Independence, MO
2 Bedrooms
$650
780 sqft
This 2 bedroom, 1 bath home with main floor laundry is available now and features kitchen appliances, off street parking, and a huge yard. No vouchers.

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
1 Unit Available
216 SE Wingate Street, Unit D
216 Southeast Wingate Street, Lee's Summit, MO
2 Bedrooms
$995
750 sqft
Completely renovated 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom unit in Lee's Summit. This is a great location, tucked back in a neighborhood, close to everything you need. Close to great Lee's Summit schools. New stainless steel appliances, counters, flooring, fixtures.

June 2020 Blue Springs Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Blue Springs Rent Report. Blue Springs rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Blue Springs rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Blue Springs Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Blue Springs Rent Report. Blue Springs rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Blue Springs rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Blue Springs rent trends were flat over the past month

Blue Springs rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they have increased slightly by 1.1% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Blue Springs stand at $910 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,116 for a two-bedroom. Blue Springs' year-over-year rent growth leads the state and national averages, which both stand at 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Kansas City Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Blue Springs, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Kansas City metro, all of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Leawood has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 8.4%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,517, while one-bedrooms go for $1,238.
    • Grandview has the least expensive rents in the Kansas City metro, with a two-bedroom median of $844; rents rose 0.1% over the past month but remained flat year-over-year.

    Blue Springs rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Blue Springs, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Blue Springs is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with Missouri as a whole logging rent growth of 0.8% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 2.8% in Springfield and 0.9% in St. Louis.
    • Blue Springs' median two-bedroom rent of $1,116 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.1% increase in Blue Springs.
    • While Blue Springs' rents rose slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Blue Springs than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in Blue Springs.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Kansas City
    $750
    $920
    0
    1.1%
    Overland Park
    $990
    $1,220
    -0.2%
    0.9%
    Kansas City
    $740
    $910
    0.1%
    0.5%
    Olathe
    $960
    $1,180
    0
    2%
    Independence
    $740
    $910
    0.1%
    1.3%
    Shawnee
    $860
    $1,060
    -0.1%
    1.2%
    Blue Springs
    $910
    $1,120
    0.1%
    1.1%
    Lenexa
    $1,010
    $1,240
    0.2%
    5.6%
    Leawood
    $1,240
    $1,520
    -0.6%
    8.4%
    Grandview
    $690
    $840
    0.1%
    0.4%
    Belton
    $870
    $1,070
    0.1%
    -0.5%
    Gardner
    $920
    $1,120
    -0.1%
    0.9%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Blue Springs 1 BedroomsBlue Springs 2 BedroomsBlue Springs 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsBlue Springs 3 BedroomsBlue Springs Apartments under $800
    Blue Springs Apartments under $900Blue Springs Apartments with BalconyBlue Springs Apartments with GarageBlue Springs Apartments with GymBlue Springs Apartments with Hardwood Floors
    Blue Springs Apartments with ParkingBlue Springs Apartments with PoolBlue Springs Apartments with Washer-DryerBlue Springs Dog Friendly ApartmentsBlue Springs Pet Friendly Places

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KSLeawood, KSPrairie Village, KS
    Gladstone, MOGrandview, MOLeavenworth, KSRaytown, MOLiberty, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KSMission, KSSpring Hill, KS
    Platte City, MONorth Kansas City, MOBelton, MOPleasant Hill, MOGrain Valley, MOWarrensburg, MOGardner, KSRoeland Park, KSKearney, MO

    Apartments Near Colleges

    MidAmerica Nazarene UniversityAvila University
    Metropolitan Community College-Kansas CityUniversity of Missouri-Kansas City
    Rockhurst University