Last updated June 13 2020

61 Apartments for rent in Blue Springs, MO with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with r...
Last updated June 13
$
Kingsridge
11 Units Available
The Lodge
1141 NW Arlington Pl, Blue Springs, MO
1 Bedroom
$810
629 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$900
904 sqft
Luxury community includes pool, gym, business center and BBQ grill area. Units feature bathtub, fireplace, walk-in closets and microwave. Close to Kansas City and local dining and shopping.
Last updated June 13
17 Units Available
Eagle Crossing
8092 Southwest 5th Street, Blue Springs, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,386
1172 sqft
Eagle Crossing offers luxury and affordable living at its finest in brand new Townhomes. Located just off 7 highway, Eagle Crossing offers the convenience of Kansas City living with the benefits of Blue Springs.
Last updated June 13
9 Units Available
Lakeview Crossing
900 SE Tequesta Lane, Blue Springs, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,335
1647 sqft
Lakeview Crossing will be one of the very first communities in the Midwest to offer Vivint Smart Home technology in every unit.

Last updated June 13
Keystone Estates
1 Unit Available
101 Southeast Keystone Circle
101 South Keystone Drive, Blue Springs, MO
4 Bedrooms
$1,875
2635 sqft
Beautiful Huge Tri Level that offers 4 bdrms and 3 bathrooms. This home is so open with 3 levels of living space that offers lots of natural light and a basement. Enjoy entertaining friends and family in your eat in kitchen/dining room combo.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
1116 Northeast 9th Street
1116 Northeast 9th Street, Blue Springs, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1525 sqft
Great space in this raised ranch for your family or friends! Open concept kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops.

Last updated June 12
1 Unit Available
1104 NE 10th St
1104 Northeast 10th Street, Blue Springs, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,365
1027 sqft
1104 NE 10th St Available 07/01/20 Charming 3bd Split in Blue Springs w/ Private Back Yard! | Offered by Midwest Property Resources - Check the box, strike through the line on your TO DO list, Your Search is Done! This clean 3bd 1.

Last updated June 13
Chapman Farms
1 Unit Available
9302 South East 2nd St
9302 SE 2nd St, Blue Springs, MO
4 Bedrooms
$2,150
1950 sqft
Another great property by Diana Lawson and Renters Warehouse! Lee's Summit North High School.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
917 SW Clark Rd #H
917 Southwest Clark Road, Blue Springs, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1250 sqft
This is a three bedroom, two bath apartment unit on the second floor. It is 1250 sq ft. It comes with full size stacked washer/dryer, microwave, self-cleaning oven, dishwasher, disposal, ice maker and one touch gas fireplace.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
925 SW Clark Rd #H
925 Southwest Clark Road, Blue Springs, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1250 sqft
This is a three bedroom, two bath apartment unit on the second floor. It is 1250 sq ft. It comes with full size stacked washer/dryer, microwave, self-cleaning oven, dishwasher, disposal, ice maker and one touch gas fireplace.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
929 SW Clark Rd #E
929 Southwest Clark Road, Blue Springs, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1250 sqft
This is a three bedroom, two bath apartment unit on the second floor. It is 1250 sq ft. It comes with full size stacked washer/dryer, microwave, self-cleaning oven, dishwasher, disposal, ice maker and one touch gas fireplace.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
957 SW Clark Rd #D
957 SW Clark Rd, Blue Springs, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1226 sqft
This is a two bedroom, two bath apartment unit on the first floor. It is 1226 sq ft. It comes with full size stacked washer/dryer, microwave, self-cleaning oven, dishwasher, disposal, ice maker and one touch electric fireplace.
Results within 1 mile of Blue Springs
Last updated May 26
$
Little Blue
3 Units Available
Pepperwood Apartments
19400 E 37th Terrace Ct S, Independence, MO
1 Bedroom
$825
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$990
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Upcountry living in El Paso, close to UTEP and downtown. Community features a picnic/grilling area, modern fitness center, and an outdoor pool. Smoke-free units with fireplaces and ceiling fans.

Last updated June 12
1 Unit Available
29802 E Old Pink Hill Rd
29802 Old Pink Hill Road, Jackson County, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
Ranch style home on large country setting lot. close to town. Two stall garage with basement. Fireplace living room. dinning kitchen, laundry room, deck. New roof, siding and A/C, new carpet and paint.
Results within 5 miles of Blue Springs
Last updated June 13
Southern
5 Units Available
Cedar Ridge
3100 Quail Creek Dr, Independence, MO
1 Bedroom
$890
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,030
1041 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to Cedar Brooke, a lovely apartment community resembling a rustic, mountainous retreat. Delight in beautiful landscaping accented by a fountain, courtyards, and a babbling brook.
Last updated June 13
Highland Manor
30 Units Available
Eastland Trails Apartments
4631 S Eastland Center Dr, Independence, MO
1 Bedroom
$979
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,037
1094 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,948
1337 sqft
Yards from South Arrowhead Drive and I-70. Luxury homes, fully furnished with a modern kitchen. Recently renovated apartments and condos include a fireplace and carpeting. Community includes a volleyball court, pool and coffee bar.
Last updated June 13
Blackburn
10 Units Available
Cornerstone Apartments
3950 S Jackson Dr, Independence, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,083
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,096
1000 sqft
Come home to exceptional living in Independence, MO at Cornerstone Apartments! Find all the room you need in two spacious floor plan layouts that include all the comforts of home.
Last updated June 13
Glendale
3 Units Available
Stone Oak Apartments
3151 Jennings Rd, Independence, MO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$800
876 sqft
Stone Oak Apartments, a quiet retreat nestled in Independence, Missouri. You will love Stone Oak's park-like setting while still being conveniently close to major highways.
Last updated June 12
Bridger
Contact for Availability
Brookstone Village
1900 S Brookstone Village Dr, Independence, MO
1 Bedroom
$725
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$850
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1150 sqft
Brookstone Village in a pet-friendly, income-restricted community. To qualify for our program, your total household income must be below the following guidelines, based on the number of people living in the townhome.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
911 Southwest Shorthorn Drive
911 Shorthorn Drive, Grain Valley, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,645
1893 sqft
This home has high ceilings and granite counter tops. Wood burning fireplace in the living room. Pantry and gas stove in the kitchen. Master bedroom has a walk-in closet and an attached bathroom with a standing shower.

Last updated June 13
39th East
1 Unit Available
17225 East 40th Terrace South
17225 East 40th Terrace South, Independence, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1672 sqft
Well loved maintenance free home with several updates that makes this a great buy. This home has been freshly painted throughout, new tiled floors in kitchen, and baths.

Last updated June 13
39th East
1 Unit Available
16824 East 41st Street South
16824 East 41st Street South, Independence, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1426 sqft
SPECIAL! • Receive $600 off 1st full month rent if leased and moved in before June 29! Great 3 bed 2 bath home w/ walkout basement in Blue Springs School District. Beautiful Hardwood floors in living room and hallway.

Last updated June 12
Sycamore
1 Unit Available
15200 E 40th Street South
15200 East 40th Street South, Independence, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1404 sqft
AVAILABLE - 3 bed 1.5 bath in Independence - Newly rehabbed! New paint, carpet, fixtures & lighting. Spacious kitchen has dining area with track lighting.

Last updated June 12
Southern
1 Unit Available
15101 E 44th St S
15101 East 44th Street South, Independence, MO
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
4500 sqft
This house is under construction. The house will be available in June 2020. This house is a ranch style home with the garage entry being at the same level as the rest of the house. This house has 4+ bedrooms.

Last updated April 13
Bridger
1 Unit Available
18514 East 19th Terrace Court South
18514 E 19th Ter S, Independence, MO
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
1942 sqft
AVAILABLE SOON and now accepting applications! Now offering waived application fees for a limited time! Enter promo code DREAMHOME when applying.
City Guide for Blue Springs, MO

Blue Springs: Founded by pioneers, visited by UFOs. Yes, you read correctly, UFOs.

With a population of more than 53,000 and a history that includes being founded in 1827 by real-live, bonnet-donning pioneers, Jackson Countys Blue Springs is one of those friendly feeling towns that is welcoming enough for UFOs to visit. Or at least thats what a slew of residents told the Huffington Post when they enjoyed multiple sightings of inexplicable colored lights hovering around the skies in 2012. If a UFO sighting or two isnt enough action for you, you can always check out the sunshiny outdoor recreation in this suburb of Kansas City or take a 20-mile trek to Kansas Citys rollicking downtown. Folks flock to Blue Springs for its warm, community atmosphere that stays strong in the midst of modern life. And more than a few may be big fans of the namesakes actual blue spring the Missouri Department of Conservation says gushes out 90 million gallons of water per day. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Blue Springs, MO

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Blue Springs renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

