Last updated July 12 2020 at 4:07 PM

95 Apartments for rent in Blue Springs, MO with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Blue Springs apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 06:02pm
11 Units Available
Eagle Crossing
8092 Southwest 5th Street, Blue Springs, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,210
1172 sqft
Eagle Crossing offers luxury and affordable living at its finest in brand new Townhomes. Located just off 7 highway, Eagle Crossing offers the convenience of Kansas City living with the benefits of Blue Springs.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 06:19pm
3 Units Available
Eagle Crossing II
8094 Southwest 5th Street, Blue Springs, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,414
1200 sqft
Eagle Crossing offers luxury and affordable living at its finest in brand new Townhomes. Located just off 7 highway, Eagle Crossing offers the convenience of Kansas City living with the benefits of Blue Springs.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 06:08pm
9 Units Available
Lakeview Crossing
900 SE Tequesta Lane, Blue Springs, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1647 sqft
Lakeview Crossing will be one of the very first communities in the Midwest to offer Vivint Smart Home technology in every unit.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 06:21pm
10 Units Available
Kingsridge
The Lodge
1141 NW Arlington Pl, Blue Springs, MO
1 Bedroom
$800
629 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$909
904 sqft
Luxury community includes pool, gym, business center and BBQ grill area. Units feature bathtub, fireplace, walk-in closets and microwave. Close to Kansas City and local dining and shopping.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
8222 SE 6th St
8222 SE 6th St, Blue Springs, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1100 sqft
8222 SE 6th St Available 07/24/20 Newer 2 Bed 2 Car Single Level Attached Villa in Blue Springs - Come and See this Newer 2 Bed, 2 Bath, 2 Car Garage Attached Villa All on One Level located in Blue Springs.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
513 SE Maple Dr
513 SE Maple Dr, Blue Springs, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1100 sqft
Newer Single Level 2 Bed 1 Car Attached Villa in Blue Springs - Come and View this Newer 2 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Car Garage Attached Villa All on One Level located in Blue Springs. Enjoy Maintenance Free Living and Yard Maintenance.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Country Club Gardens
315 NW Highland Lane
315 Northwest Highland Lane, Blue Springs, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1500 sqft
315 NW Highland Lane Available 08/24/20 $1150 BLUE SPRINGS beautiful spacious 1500 sq ft DUPLEX 3 bd/2ba - 315 NW Highland Lane, Blue Springs, MO 64014 3 bd/2 ba very spacious duplex in Blue Springs - MUST SEE! This home has an open floor plan with

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 10:40pm
1 Unit Available
8082 SW 5th St
8082 Southwest 5th Street, Blue Springs, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,265
1167 sqft
Now offering at a reduced rate of $1265 for a 14-month lease! 3 bedroom 3 bath Townhomes This renovated unit includes wood plank laminate throughout, beautiful wood stain cabinetry, 2in wood blinds, an attached garage, and washer and dryer.

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
8115 SE 6th St
8115 SE 6th St, Blue Springs, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1100 sqft
Newer 2 Bed 1 Car Attached Villa with Unfinished Basement in Blue Springs - Come and View this Newer 2 Bed/2 Bath/1 Car Garage Attached Villa All on One Level with a Full Unfinished Basement located in Blue Springs.

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 10:40pm
1 Unit Available
Kingsridge West
1600 Northwest Amesbury Court
1600 Northwest Amesbury Court, Blue Springs, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,345
1014 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
309 SW Richwood Ln
309 Southwest Richwood Lane, Blue Springs, MO
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
1350 sqft
309 SW Richwood Ln Available 08/01/20 Beautiful Home in Blue Springs-Available 1st week of JULY!! - Get on the waiting list here: https://homes.rently.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2619 NW London Dr
2619 Northwest London Drive, Blue Springs, MO
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
2000 sqft
Available 08/01/20 This house was built in 1991. The house will be available in August 2020. This house is a raised ranch style.

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
213 SW Rose St
213 Rose St, Blue Springs, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1253 sqft
Brand New 3 Bed Single Level Duplex in Blue Springs - Come and See this Brand New, All on One Level, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Car Garage Duplex. Enjoy Maintenance Free Living and Yard Maintenance. Trash is Also Included. Be the First to Live in this Unit.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 10:40pm
1 Unit Available
Kingsridge West
4501 Northwest Amesbury Place
4501 Northwest Amesbury Place, Blue Springs, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1166 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 of 17

Last updated March 5 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
261 SW Tennessee Drive
261 SW Tennessee Dr, Blue Springs, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,345
1167 sqft
Reduced Rates: 13mo lease: $1380 16mo lease: $1340 3 bedroom 3 bath Townhomes This renovated unit includes wood plank laminate throughout, beautiful wood stain cabinetry, 2in wood blinds, an attached garage, and washer and dryer.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
917 SW Clark Rd #H
917 Southwest Clark Road, Blue Springs, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1250 sqft
This is a three bedroom, two bath apartment unit on the second floor. It is 1250 sq ft. It comes with full size stacked washer/dryer, microwave, self-cleaning oven, dishwasher, disposal, ice maker and one touch gas fireplace.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
925 SW Clark Rd #H
925 Southwest Clark Road, Blue Springs, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1250 sqft
This is a three bedroom, two bath apartment unit on the second floor. It is 1250 sq ft. It comes with full size stacked washer/dryer, microwave, self-cleaning oven, dishwasher, disposal, ice maker and one touch gas fireplace.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
929 SW Clark Rd #E
929 Southwest Clark Road, Blue Springs, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1250 sqft
This is a three bedroom, two bath apartment unit on the second floor. It is 1250 sq ft. It comes with full size stacked washer/dryer, microwave, self-cleaning oven, dishwasher, disposal, ice maker and one touch gas fireplace.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
957 SW Clark Rd #D
957 SW Clark Rd, Blue Springs, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1226 sqft
This is a two bedroom, two bath apartment unit on the first floor. It is 1226 sq ft. It comes with full size stacked washer/dryer, microwave, self-cleaning oven, dishwasher, disposal, ice maker and one touch electric fireplace.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 10:40pm
1 Unit Available
916 Se Tequesta Lane
916 SE Tequesta Ln, Blue Springs, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,370
1316 sqft
Stop in today and take a look at our luxury 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bathroom town-home. Our town-homes come with 2 car garage, granite counter-tops, stainless steel appliances, and vivint smart home technology system.

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 10:40pm
1 Unit Available
102 SW Laurel Dr
102 SW Laurel Dr, Blue Springs, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,330
1177 sqft
100 Laurel is no longer available, we will have availability in similar homes in August! Contact the leasing office to hear about what we will have available! 816-427-5385 Featuring beautiful ceramic tile flooring, granite countertops, white

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 10:40pm
1 Unit Available
Lake Village
910 Southeast Gingerbread Court
910 SE Gingerbread Ct, Blue Springs, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1578 sqft
Stop in today and take a look at our luxury 3 bedroom 3 1/2 bathroom town-home with a finished basement. This town-home come with a 1 car garage, granite counter-tops, stainless steel appliances, and Vivint smart home technology system.

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Chapman Farms
102 SW Rose St
102 SW Rose Garden St, Blue Springs, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1480 sqft
102 SW Rose St Available 07/24/20 Brand New 3 Bed Duplex in Blue Springs - Come and View this Brand New 3 Bed, 2.5 Bath, 1 Car Garage Duplex. Enjoy Maintenance Free Living and Yard Maintenance. Trash is Also Included.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
2701 NW. 5TH ST.
2701 Northwest 5th Street, Blue Springs, MO
2 Bedrooms
$700
950 sqft
2 BR APT./ 4-PLEX - Property Id: 317937 2BR APT.
City Guide for Blue Springs, MO

Blue Springs: Founded by pioneers, visited by UFOs. Yes, you read correctly, UFOs.

With a population of more than 53,000 and a history that includes being founded in 1827 by real-live, bonnet-donning pioneers, Jackson Countys Blue Springs is one of those friendly feeling towns that is welcoming enough for UFOs to visit. Or at least thats what a slew of residents told the Huffington Post when they enjoyed multiple sightings of inexplicable colored lights hovering around the skies in 2012. If a UFO sighting or two isnt enough action for you, you can always check out the sunshiny outdoor recreation in this suburb of Kansas City or take a 20-mile trek to Kansas Citys rollicking downtown. Folks flock to Blue Springs for its warm, community atmosphere that stays strong in the midst of modern life. And more than a few may be big fans of the namesakes actual blue spring the Missouri Department of Conservation says gushes out 90 million gallons of water per day. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Blue Springs, MO

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Blue Springs apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

