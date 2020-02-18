All apartments in Blue Springs
1013 SW 16th St
Last updated October 30 2019 at 7:44 AM

1013 SW 16th St

1013 Southwest 16th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1013 Southwest 16th Street, Blue Springs, MO 64015
Plaza Estates

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This is a great house for any family! Property does have 3 bedrooms/2bathrooms. There is so much new in this property you will not believe it!
Located close to all that Blue Springs has to offer. Property is ready for move in, have your family settled before the Holidays!

*If credit score is below 600 we require a double deposit*
*This property is unable to accept section 8 at this time*
*Additional pet fee required based on size, and number of pets* Pet fee non-refundable starts at 250.00 and up. Monthly pet rent 20.00
This property has an Application fee for ANYONE over the age 18. $35 per applicant. Application fees are NON-REFUNDABLE. our screening includes credit, employment, evictions and criminal background. One item DOES NOT disqualify applicant, we view each Applicant as a whole person. Each property is individually owned, then managed by Plaid Management. At Plaid Management we DO NOT make the final say in an application, but is left to each owner. Once Applicant is accepted there is a deposit due within four days upfront. Applications can be found at WWW.PLAIDPM.COM. We do not accept applicants with evictions, in the last three years or prior criminal felony charges in the past ten years. 12 month minimum lease required. Tenant pays all utilities and lawn care. No smoking allowed in home, garage or basement.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1013 SW 16th St have any available units?
1013 SW 16th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Blue Springs, MO.
How much is rent in Blue Springs, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Blue Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 1013 SW 16th St have?
Some of 1013 SW 16th St's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1013 SW 16th St currently offering any rent specials?
1013 SW 16th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1013 SW 16th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1013 SW 16th St is pet friendly.
Does 1013 SW 16th St offer parking?
Yes, 1013 SW 16th St does offer parking.
Does 1013 SW 16th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1013 SW 16th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1013 SW 16th St have a pool?
No, 1013 SW 16th St does not have a pool.
Does 1013 SW 16th St have accessible units?
No, 1013 SW 16th St does not have accessible units.
Does 1013 SW 16th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1013 SW 16th St has units with dishwashers.
