All apartments in Belton
Find more places like 715.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Belton, MO
/
715
Last updated April 28 2020 at 2:41 AM

715

715 Belton Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Belton
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all
3 Bedroom Apartments
See all
Apartments with Garages
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all

Location

715 Belton Avenue, Belton, MO 64012

Amenities

pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Be the first to experience REVERSE LIVING at its best in this brand new rental home!

Our Hampton floor plan features three bedrooms and 2.5 baths, a formal dining room/office, and two separate living spaces make this a must see for anyone who has an active home.
The open floor plan includes a kitchen with Stainless Steel appliances and an island, complimented with an neutral color palette throughout the home.

The Traditions community is conveniently located minutes from I-49 and E 171st Avenue, where shopping and restaurants are plentiful!

Ask about our Hometown hero program and receive up to $200 off first month rent

Utilize our self showing system here:
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1201868?source=marketing

BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please contact us at 800.314.4490 or email us at info@amerirg.com.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,725, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,625, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 715 have any available units?
715 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Belton, MO.
How much is rent in Belton, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Belton Rent Report.
Is 715 currently offering any rent specials?
715 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 715 pet-friendly?
Yes, 715 is pet friendly.
Does 715 offer parking?
No, 715 does not offer parking.
Does 715 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 715 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 715 have a pool?
No, 715 does not have a pool.
Does 715 have accessible units?
No, 715 does not have accessible units.
Does 715 have units with dishwashers?
No, 715 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 715 have units with air conditioning?
No, 715 does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hearthstone Crossing Duplexes
200 Canal St
Belton, MO 64012

Similar Pages

Belton 2 Bedroom ApartmentsBelton 3 Bedroom Apartments
Belton Accessible ApartmentsBelton Apartments with Balconies
Belton Apartments with Garages

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSOlathe, KSLawrence, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KSBlue Springs, MOLeawood, KS
Prairie Village, KSRaytown, MOGladstone, MOLeavenworth, KSLiberty, MOGrandview, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KSMission, KSNorth Kansas City, MOParkville, MO
Spring Hill, KSPlatte City, MOPleasant Hill, MOLouisburg, KSGreenwood, MORoeland Park, KSGrain Valley, MOKearney, MOSmithville, MOGardner, KSLansing, KS

Apartments Near Colleges

University of KansasMidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City