Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:34 PM

182 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Belton, MO

Finding an apartment in Belton that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along... Read Guide >

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
104 E Pacific Dr
104 E Pacific Dr, Belton, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1500 sqft
Spacious Belton Townhome-Available NOW!! - Schedule a self guided tour here: https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1785926?source=marketing Visit Ad Astra Realty's website to schedule a tour.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 08:38pm
1 Unit Available
7214 East 165th Street
7214 East 165th Street, Belton, MO
5 Bedrooms
$1,745
1600 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 08:38pm
1 Unit Available
501 Fall Creek Drive
501 Fall Creek Drive, Belton, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1648 sqft
This inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 08:38pm
1 Unit Available
15605 Allen Avenue
15605 Allen Avenue, Belton, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1350 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 08:38pm
1 Unit Available
900 Rome Court
900 Rome Court, Belton, MO
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
1880 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 08:38pm
1 Unit Available
302 West Cambridge Road
302 West Cambridge Road, Belton, MO
4 Bedrooms
$1,395
1310 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 of 9

Last updated April 16 at 11:08am
1 Unit Available
16206 Slater Avenue
16206 Slater Avenue, Belton, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1530 sqft
SPECIAL! Receive $500 off amount evenly split over the lease terms if leased and moved in before May 3rd! CHARMING UPDATED HOME IN MARTINWOOD SUBDIVISION.

1 of 8

Last updated April 10 at 04:06am
1 Unit Available
404 North Cleveland Avenue
404 North Cleveland Avenue, Belton, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1625 sqft
Charming home on a quiet street. Steps up to Great Room. Open Breakfast area & Kitchen w/tile floors, ceiling fan, built-in microwave, dishwasher, oven range & pantry. Exterior door to sunroom/screened porch.

1 of 8

Last updated March 23 at 07:14pm
1 Unit Available
900 Colbern Drive
900 Colbern Drive, Belton, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1540 sqft
SPECIAL! Receive $500 off 1st full month rent if leased and moved in before March 31! This home is a must see. Beautiful well kept 3 bedroom/2 bathroom Raised Ranch home newly renovated throughout. Curb appeal is awesome.

1 of 8

Last updated March 10 at 05:09pm
1 Unit Available
16013 Richmond Avenue
16013 Richmond Avenue, Belton, MO
4 Bedrooms
$1,525
1468 sqft
This 4 bedroom 3 bath split entry home is perfect for you! Beautiful Hardwood floors in living room, hallway and bedrooms. Enjoy entertaining in your open concept kitchen complete with appliances.

1 of 14

Last updated December 11 at 02:48pm
1 Unit Available
1203 173rd Street
1203 173rd Street, Belton, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
1214 sqft
Close to shopping, grocery stores, schools & restaurants! This cute open concept duplex offers a spacious living / dining and kitchen. This home also features 3 large bedrooms with plenty of closet space.
Results within 1 mile of Belton

1 of 15

Last updated March 10 at 05:09pm
1 Unit Available
1603 Roberta Drive
1603 Roberta Drive, Raymore, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1676 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
Results within 5 miles of Belton
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
12 Units Available
The Manor Homes of Eagle Glen
339 North Fox Ridge Drive, Raymore, MO
1 Bedroom
$930
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,203
1028 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,590
1260 sqft
Ideally situated for easy access to Highway 58 and I-49. Apartments with large closets and private patios or balconies in a community with a media lounge, jogging trail, poolside grilling area and 24-hour fitness facility.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Grandview
6 Units Available
Gatehouse
11803 Holiday Dr, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$575
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$635
905 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$830
1232 sqft
Community amenities include night patrol, off-street parking and playground. Apartments feature carpeting, dishwasher and disposal. Great location for commuters, close to I-49 and Iser Park.
Verified

1 of 58

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
18 Units Available
Leawood At State Line
2140 W 137th Ter, Leawood, KS
1 Bedroom
$795
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$975
1008 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,332
1185 sqft
Situated within the Blue Valley School District and close to downtown Kansas City. Pet-friendly community of 1-3 bedroom apartments on 22 acres of landscaped grounds. Residents enjoy access to free movie rentals.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Grandview
6 Units Available
Deer Run Apartments
13615 White Avenue, Grandview, MO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$675
605 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$725
705 sqft
Our community offers newly renovated apartment homes with brand new fully-equipped kitchens, quartz countertops, all new LVT flooring, resort-style bathrooms, all new light fixtures & more! Self-guided tours are now available! Please contact the
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 05:30pm
17 Units Available
Villa Milano
13740 Howe Ln, Leawood, KS
1 Bedroom
$1,200
943 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1290 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,975
1639 sqft
Spacious floorplans, granite countertops, in-home laundry, and stainless-steel appliances are a few of the features at this pet-friendly apartment home community off Mission Road. Community amenities include a cinema room, a pool, and walking trails.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 08:38pm
1 Unit Available
616 Laurus Drive
616 Laurus Dr, Raymore, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1580 sqft
Contact us to schedule a showing.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Grandview
1 Unit Available
6166 E. 129th St - 6166 E. 129th St
6166 East 129th Street, Grandview, MO
2 Bedrooms
$975
1080 sqft
Newly updated town home in Greenfield Village complex - This unit has been recently updated! There is new tile with hardwood design throughout the bedrooms, living & dining rooms.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Grandview
1 Unit Available
6226 E. 129th St.
6226 East 129th Street, Grandview, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,075
1400 sqft
Newly updated town home in Greenfield Village complex - This unit has been recently updated! There is new tile with hardwood design throughout the bedrooms, living & dining rooms.

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
13040 Catalina Drive
13040 Catalina Drive, Leawood, KS
5 Bedrooms
$3,500
3086 sqft
13040 Catalina Drive Available 07/07/20 {13040} Spacious Cherry Creek Home + First Floor Master Large Corner Lot + 3 Car Garage + Finished Basement - Open and Bright Cherry Creek Two Story! Main level features hardwood floors throughout.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Kirkside
1 Unit Available
11513 Richmond Ave
11513 Richmond Avenue, Kansas City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$850
916 sqft
This 916 Sq ft property was built in 1972 has 3 bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms. Property has been completely updated painted inside and out. Tile backsplash in the kitchen. Ceiling fans and a clean, updated, stylish look. Unfinished basement.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 08:38pm
Grandview
1 Unit Available
13520 Spruce Street
13520 Spruce Street, Grandview, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1332 sqft
**We are unable to accept Section 8 Vouchers at this time.** Spacious remodeled property with hardwood floors throughout. Subway tile and granite countertops in kitchen. TONS of natural light.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 08:38pm
1 Unit Available
600 North Jefferson Street
600 North Jefferson Street, Raymore, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,745
1824 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
City Guide for Belton, MO

Birthplace of Harry S. Truman, the 33rd president of the United States of America, and the only president to not have a middle name.

Belton, Missouri, has gone from an undeveloped 80-acre parcel of land to a thriving small city. It wasn't until 1872 that Belton became incorporated, and thus began its growth. In the city's earliest days, it was an important trading center, which helped to jump-start population growth, as many traders chose to put down roots in Belton. Eventually, the populace grew into the thriving metropolis it is today. At the time of the 2010 U.S. Census, Belton had a population of 23,116 people. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Belton, MO

Finding an apartment in Belton that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

