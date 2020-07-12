156 Apartments for rent in Belton, MO with parking
1 of 9
1 of 9
1 of 6
1 of 9
1 of 14
1 of 8
1 of 14
1 of 15
1 of 30
1 of 13
1 of 15
1 of 58
1 of 22
1 of 14
1 of 9
1 of 36
1 of 5
1 of 33
1 of 17
1 of 15
1 of 15
1 of 30
1 of 1
1 of 12
Birthplace of Harry S. Truman, the 33rd president of the United States of America, and the only president to not have a middle name.
Belton, Missouri, has gone from an undeveloped 80-acre parcel of land to a thriving small city. It wasn't until 1872 that Belton became incorporated, and thus began its growth. In the city's earliest days, it was an important trading center, which helped to jump-start population growth, as many traders chose to put down roots in Belton. Eventually, the populace grew into the thriving metropolis it is today. At the time of the 2010 U.S. Census, Belton had a population of 23,116 people. See more
Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Belton apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.
Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.
Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.
If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.
Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.
Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.
Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.