Apartment List
/
MO
/
belton
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 12 2020 at 10:30 PM

156 Apartments for rent in Belton, MO with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Belton apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private ga... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated April 23 at 06:35am
1 Unit Available
Hearthstone Crossing Duplexes
200 Canal St, Belton, MO
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,130
1278 sqft
An enjoyable quality of life and affordable price, Hearthstone Crossing offers everything you’ve been looking for in the best of the Belton community.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
314 3rd St
314 3rd St, Belton, MO
2 Bedrooms
$895
1200 sqft
Newly remodeled 2 bedroom 1 1/2 bath duplex in Belton MO. Garage, new shared deck, nicer appliances. Move in ready!

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 11:27pm
1 Unit Available
1119 Toulouse Street
1119 Toulouise Street, Belton, MO
2 Bedrooms
$900
1400 sqft
Spacious townhouse with a garage, gas fireplace, and 2.5 bathrooms. Walk in closet in master bedroom. Washer and dryer hook-ups in upstairs bathroom. Monthly rent does not include utilities.

1 of 9

Last updated April 16 at 11:08am
1 Unit Available
16206 Slater Avenue
16206 Slater Avenue, Belton, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1530 sqft
SPECIAL! Receive $500 off amount evenly split over the lease terms if leased and moved in before May 3rd! CHARMING UPDATED HOME IN MARTINWOOD SUBDIVISION.

1 of 14

Last updated April 4 at 06:28am
1 Unit Available
542 Kenneth Lane
542 Kenneth Ln, Belton, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1713 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bath duplex located across one street from highly rated Gladden Elementary School and only about one mile from Belton High School.

1 of 8

Last updated March 10 at 05:09pm
1 Unit Available
16013 Richmond Avenue
16013 Richmond Avenue, Belton, MO
4 Bedrooms
$1,525
1468 sqft
This 4 bedroom 3 bath split entry home is perfect for you! Beautiful Hardwood floors in living room, hallway and bedrooms. Enjoy entertaining in your open concept kitchen complete with appliances.

1 of 14

Last updated December 11 at 02:48pm
1 Unit Available
1203 173rd Street
1203 173rd Street, Belton, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
1214 sqft
Close to shopping, grocery stores, schools & restaurants! This cute open concept duplex offers a spacious living / dining and kitchen. This home also features 3 large bedrooms with plenty of closet space.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 10:40pm
1 Unit Available
704 Autumn Drive
704 Autumn Drive, Belton, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1641 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 of 30

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
8212 Spring Valley Rd
8212 Spring Valley Rd, Belton, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1400 sqft
Spacious apartment in Belton, MO - Property Id: 310269 This is a duplex house. Big living room with new hardwood look commercial vinyl. eat-in-kitchen. 2 bedrooms in this upper level, finished with new hardwood look vinyl and with a full bathroom.
Results within 1 mile of Belton

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 11:35pm
1 Unit Available
302 Eagle Glen Court
302 Eagle Glen Ct, Raymore, MO
4 Bedrooms
$1,845
1826 sqft
Another Great Listing with Kevin from Renters Warehouse. Available 8/15! 3 Car Garage House in Raymore! Dahmer Construction Quality w/4 BR's & 3 Full Baths! Large Kit w/SS Appliances, Large Island, Pantry & Breakfast Bar.

1 of 15

Last updated March 10 at 05:09pm
1 Unit Available
1603 Roberta Drive
1603 Roberta Drive, Raymore, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1676 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
Results within 5 miles of Belton
Verified

1 of 58

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
$
18 Units Available
Leawood At State Line
2140 W 137th Ter, Leawood, KS
1 Bedroom
$872
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,022
1008 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,369
1185 sqft
Situated within the Blue Valley School District and close to downtown Kansas City. Pet-friendly community of 1-3 bedroom apartments on 22 acres of landscaped grounds. Residents enjoy access to free movie rentals.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
12 Units Available
The Manor Homes of Eagle Glen
339 North Fox Ridge Drive, Raymore, MO
1 Bedroom
$920
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,140
1028 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,461
1260 sqft
Ideally situated for easy access to Highway 58 and I-49. Apartments with large closets and private patios or balconies in a community with a media lounge, jogging trail, poolside grilling area and 24-hour fitness facility.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
10 Units Available
Grandview
Deer Run Apartments
13615 White Avenue, Grandview, MO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$675
605 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$750
705 sqft
Affordable luxury living in Grandview! Our community offers renovated apartment homes with brand new fully-equipped kitchens, quartz countertops, all new LVT flooring, resort-style bathrooms, all new light fixtures & more! Our new fitness center
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
8 Units Available
Grandview
Gatehouse
11803 Holiday Dr, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$575
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$635
905 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$830
1232 sqft
Community amenities include night patrol, off-street parking and playground. Apartments feature carpeting, dishwasher and disposal. Great location for commuters, close to I-49 and Iser Park.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 12 at 09:21pm
16 Units Available
Villa Milano
13740 Howe Ln, Leawood, KS
1 Bedroom
$1,200
943 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1290 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,975
1639 sqft
Spacious floorplans, granite countertops, in-home laundry, and stainless-steel appliances are a few of the features at this pet-friendly apartment home community off Mission Road. Community amenities include a cinema room, a pool, and walking trails.

1 of 5

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Grandview
8013 E 133rd St.
8013 East 133rd Street, Grandview, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1056 sqft
8013 E 133rd St. Available 07/14/20 COMING SOON!! 3 Bdrm in Kansas City, MO - Beautiful completely updated 3 bedroom 1 bath home.

1 of 33

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
13040 Catalina Drive
13040 Catalina Drive, Leawood, KS
5 Bedrooms
$3,500
3086 sqft
{13040} Spacious Cherry Creek Home + First Floor Master Large Corner Lot + 3 Car Garage + Finished Basement - Open and Bright Cherry Creek Two Story! Main level features hardwood floors throughout.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
10912 Westover Rd
10912 Westover Rd, Peculiar, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1350 sqft
10912 Westover Rd Available 07/24/20 Newer 2 Bed Townhome in Peculiar - Come and See this Newer 2 Bed, 2.5 Bath, 1 Car Garage Townhome in Peculiar. Enjoy Maintenance Free Living and Yard Maintenance. Call 816-599-1286 to schedule a showing.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 10:40pm
1 Unit Available
604 Canter Street
604 Canter Street, Raymore, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1712 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 10:40pm
1 Unit Available
Grandview
11931 Smalley Avenue
11931 Smalley Street, Grandview, MO
4 Bedrooms
$1,225
864 sqft
*Move in by 7/15/20 and receive $1000 off full first month's rent with a 12 month lease. This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience.

1 of 30

Last updated July 12 at 10:40pm
1 Unit Available
15004 Horton Street
15004 Horton Street, Overland Park, KS
4 Bedrooms
$2,450
3500 sqft
Currently occupied so must have appointment with our agent to view; we must give current occupant at least 24 hours notice. Home is available for new tenant move in Aug 7th.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Kirkside
7401 E 118th Ter
7401 East 118th Terrace, Kansas City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1196 sqft
7401 E 118th Ter Available 08/30/20 *Move In Special!! Half Off 2nd Month Rent !! - This cozy home features 3 bedrooms/ 2 baths, 1 car garage parking, large yard. Apply Today and get prequalified to view this home! www.pragerpm.com (RLNE5891306)

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Crossgates
12001 Belmont Ave
12001 Belmont Avenue, Grandview, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,065
1196 sqft
12001 Belmont Ave Available 09/18/20 PRE LEASING!!! - Though this home is currently occupied, you can APPLY NOW to rent when available. Please respect the current resident’s privacy and do not disturb.
City Guide for Belton, MO

Birthplace of Harry S. Truman, the 33rd president of the United States of America, and the only president to not have a middle name.

Belton, Missouri, has gone from an undeveloped 80-acre parcel of land to a thriving small city. It wasn't until 1872 that Belton became incorporated, and thus began its growth. In the city's earliest days, it was an important trading center, which helped to jump-start population growth, as many traders chose to put down roots in Belton. Eventually, the populace grew into the thriving metropolis it is today. At the time of the 2010 U.S. Census, Belton had a population of 23,116 people. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Belton, MO

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Belton apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Similar Pages

Belton 2 BedroomsBelton 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsBelton 3 BedroomsBelton Accessible Apartments
Belton Apartments with BalconyBelton Apartments with GarageBelton Apartments with Hardwood FloorsBelton Apartments with Parking
Belton Apartments with PoolBelton Dog Friendly ApartmentsBelton Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MO
Shawnee, KSBlue Springs, MOLeawood, KSPrairie Village, KSGladstone, MOGrandview, MOLeavenworth, KSRaytown, MO
Liberty, MORaymore, MOPleasant Hill, MOGrain Valley, MOGardner, KSRoeland Park, KSKearney, MO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of KansasMidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City