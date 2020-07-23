/
cass county
248 Apartments for rent in Cass County, MO📍
20 Units Available
The Manor Homes of Eagle Glen
339 North Fox Ridge Drive, Raymore, MO
1 Bedroom
$904
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,036
1028 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,505
1260 sqft
Ideally situated for easy access to Highway 58 and I-49. Apartments with large closets and private patios or balconies in a community with a media lounge, jogging trail, poolside grilling area and 24-hour fitness facility.
1 Unit Available
Hearthstone Crossing Duplexes
200 Canal St, Belton, MO
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,130
1278 sqft
An enjoyable quality of life and affordable price, Hearthstone Crossing offers everything you’ve been looking for in the best of the Belton community.
1 Unit Available
524 Kenneth Lane
524 Kenneth Lane, Belton, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1713 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bath duplex located across one street from highly rated Gladden Elementary School and only about one mile from Belton High School.
1 Unit Available
206 Palmer Court
206 Palmer Ct, Pleasant Hill, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,145
1100 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
1 Unit Available
1112 Clayton Drive
1112 Clayton Dr, Raymore, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1580 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
1 Unit Available
1314 Cottonwood Avenue
1314 Cotton Wood Ave, Pleasant Hill, MO
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
2234 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
1 Unit Available
7213 East 165th Street
7213 East 165th Street, Belton, MO
5 Bedrooms
$1,795
1600 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
1 Unit Available
11007 Highview Road
11007 Highview Road, Peculiar, MO
4 Bedrooms
$1,765
2038 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
1 Unit Available
600 Lacy Lane
600 Lacy Lane, Belton, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,385
1014 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
1 Unit Available
600 North Jefferson Street
600 North Jefferson Street, Raymore, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1824 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
1 Unit Available
704 Autumn Drive
704 Autumn Drive, Belton, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1641 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
1 Unit Available
807 Heather Drive
807 Heather Drive, Belton, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1640 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
1 Unit Available
111 Johnston Parkway
111 Johnston Parkway, Raymore, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
3000 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
1 Unit Available
8212 Spring Valley Rd
8212 Spring Valley Rd, Belton, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1400 sqft
Spacious apartment in Belton, MO - Property Id: 310269 This is a duplex house. Big living room with new hardwood look commercial vinyl. eat-in-kitchen. 2 bedrooms in this upper level, finished with new hardwood look vinyl and with a full bathroom.
1 Unit Available
1707 Lee Ln
1707 Lee Lane, Pleasant Hill, MO
4 Bedrooms
$1,799
2078 sqft
GORGEOUS REMODEL! BEAUTIFUL SPACIOUS HOME WITH BRAND NEW CARPET AND HARD WOOD FLOORS. KITCHEN NEW TOP 2 BOTTOM WITH CUTSOM CABINETS. LOVELY SPACIOUS LIVING ROOM WITH NICE FIREPLACE. BASEMENT FINISHED WITH EXTRA BEDROOM AND BATHROOM.
1 Unit Available
314 3rd St
314 3rd St, Belton, MO
2 Bedrooms
$895
1200 sqft
Newly remodeled 2 bedroom 1 1/2 bath duplex in Belton MO. Garage, new shared deck, nicer appliances. Move in ready!
1 Unit Available
204 Sky-Vue Dr - B
204 Sky Vue Dr, Raymore, MO
2 Bedrooms
$725
800 sqft
4 unit multi-family home 204 Sky-Vue Dr Unit B (downstairs) 2 bedroom 1 bath Approx 800 sq ft Ceiling fans throughout unit Nice Pantry in Kitchen Downstairs unit with attached 1 car garage Extra off street parking Lots of storage All utilities
1 Unit Available
294 Cove Cir
294 Cove Circle, Raymore, MO
4 Bedrooms
$1,845
2020 sqft
Available 9/15/20. Schedule your tour with Kevin at Renterswarehouse. Raymore-Peculiar High School. When you enter the home and head upstairs, you will enter into the living room with lots of natural light and a fireplace.
1 Unit Available
1109 Toulouse Street
1109 Toulouise Street, Belton, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1450 sqft
Newly Renovated townhouse! Modern, grey luxury vinyl plank & laminate flooring throughout the unit. Fresh paint throughout. Very spacious townhouse with a garage, gas fireplace, and 2.5 bathrooms. Walk-in closet in master bedroom.
1 Unit Available
587 Kreisel Drive
587 Kreisel Drive, Raymore, MO
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
1700 sqft
Another Great Listing From Kevin And Renters Warehouse.Available 7/1/20. Call 816-529-9960 to schedule your showing. $1795.00 Monthly Rent $1795.00 with Security Deposit. $45 Application Fee per adult.
1 Unit Available
1202 Ridge Tree Lane
1202 Ridge Tree Lane, Pleasant Hill, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
2100 sqft
Another great listing from Trevor and Renters Warehouse. This home will be available on 9/15/2020. This beautiful 1 year old home in Pleasant Hill is located at 1202 Ridge Tree Lane.
1 Unit Available
302 Eagle Glen Court
302 Eagle Glen Ct, Raymore, MO
4 Bedrooms
$1,845
1826 sqft
Another Great Listing with Kevin from Renters Warehouse. Available 8/15! 3 Car Garage House in Raymore! Dahmer Construction Quality w/4 BR's & 3 Full Baths! Large Kit w/SS Appliances, Large Island, Pantry & Breakfast Bar.
1 Unit Available
1912 Cypress Way
1912 Cypress Way, Pleasant Hill, MO
4 Bedrooms
$1,645
2470 sqft
This is such a beautiful home that has many luxurious amenities that make coming home a welcome contrast to the stressors of day to day life. The master bedroom and master bath stand out in particular in this home.
1 Unit Available
10722 Westover Rd
10722 Westover Rd, Peculiar, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,125
1480 sqft
Newer 3 Bed Townhome in Peculiar - Come and See this Newer 3 Bed, 2.5 Bath, 1 Car Garage Townhome in Peculiar. Enjoy Maintenance Free Living and Yard Maintenance. Call 816-599-1286 to schedule a showing.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Cass County area include University of Kansas, MidAmerica Nazarene University, Avila University, Metropolitan Community College-Kansas City, and University of Missouri-Kansas City. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Kansas City, Overland Park, Olathe, Lawrence, and Kansas City have apartments for rent.
