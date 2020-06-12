Apartment List
Last updated June 12 2020 at 9:28 AM

63 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Belton, MO

Last updated June 12 at 09:28am
16 Units Available
Villa Milano
13740 Howe Ln, Leawood, KS
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1290 sqft
Spacious floorplans, granite countertops, in-home laundry, and stainless-steel appliances are a few of the features at this pet-friendly apartment home community off Mission Road. Community amenities include a cinema room, a pool, and walking trails.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
12 Units Available
The Manor Homes of Eagle Glen
339 North Fox Ridge Drive, Raymore, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,202
1028 sqft
Ideally situated for easy access to Highway 58 and I-49. Apartments with large closets and private patios or balconies in a community with a media lounge, jogging trail, poolside grilling area and 24-hour fitness facility.
Last updated June 12 at 06:11am
20 Units Available
Leawood At State Line
2140 W 137th Ter, Leawood, KS
2 Bedrooms
$883
1008 sqft
Situated within the Blue Valley School District and close to downtown Kansas City. Pet-friendly community of 1-3 bedroom apartments on 22 acres of landscaped grounds. Residents enjoy access to free movie rentals.
Last updated June 11 at 02:24pm
Grandview
1 Unit Available
Arbors of Grandview
6731 E 119th St, Grandview, MO
2 Bedrooms
$828
900 sqft
Comfortable and convenient, these units come in studio and one- and two-bedroom options. Each unit offers air conditioning, all electric kitchens, sleek black cabinets, dishwashers, hardwood floors and modern fixtures.
Results within 10 miles of Belton
Last updated June 12 at 06:36am
Unity Ridge
9 Units Available
Summit Crossing
14500 E Bannister Rd, Kansas City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,184
1143 sqft
Close to I-470, with easy access to Fleming Park and the Kansas City Zoo. Community amenities include a pool, splash pad, fitness center and pet spa.
Last updated June 12 at 06:33am
Indian Creek Village
19 Units Available
The Lodge of Overland Park
7575 W 106th St, Overland Park, KS
2 Bedrooms
$870
911 sqft
Just off Indian Creek and I-435. Charming units with updated appliances, a fireplace and washer/dryer hookup. Community amenities include a conference room, full concierge services, tennis court, sauna and 24-hour gym. Recently remodeled.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25am
Lancaster
30 Units Available
Lexington Farms
8500 W 131st St, Overland Park, KS
2 Bedrooms
$1,129
983 sqft
Community has a sparkling pool, 24-hour fitness center, sand volleyball court and tennis court. Units have vaulted ceilings, crown molding, wood-burning fireplace and private patio/balcony. Minutes away from Overland Park shopping and dining.
Last updated June 12 at 06:21am
Donwtown Lee's Summit
5 Units Available
Summit Square
789 NW Donovan Rd, Lee's Summit, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,470
1314 sqft
Only moments from the shopping, dining and entertainment along Northwest Blue Parkway, this property offers residents carport parking, an outdoor entertainment area and massage therapy. Residents also have in-unit laundry, balconies and quartz countertops.
Last updated June 12 at 06:11am
Longview
34 Units Available
New Longview
460 SW Longview Blvd, Lee's Summit, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,128
1018 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments near Fred Arbanas Golf Course and Metropolitan Community College - Longview. Pet-friendly with modern kitchens, fireplace, walk-in closets, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony. Minutes from I-470, I-49 and Summit Fair shopping, dining.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
16 Units Available
The Sovereign at Overland Park Apartments
13310 Melrose Ln, Overland Park, KS
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
1224 sqft
Lofty ceilings with crown molding, designer backsplash, oversized closets. Smoke-free community with outdoor fire place, high-tech fitness center, and saltwater pool. Convenient access to Highway 69, I-35, I-435, nearby shopping at Prairiefire and Park Place.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
64 Units Available
Cyan South Creek
13220 Foster Street, Overland Park, KS
2 Bedrooms
$1,369
1189 sqft
Welcome to Cyan South Creek Apartments! Enjoy the upscale and inviting atmosphere of our brand new community, located in Overland Park, Kansas. We offer beautiful one, two, and three bedroom apartments infused with style and modern convenience.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Arborwalk
25 Units Available
The Manor Homes of Arborwalk
1318 SW Manor Lake Dr, Lee's Summit, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,263
1037 sqft
Residents enjoy all the shopping and dining options along Route 150 and are minutes from Raintree Lake. Units feature fireplaces and a patio or balcony. Residents also have access to an on-site gym and clubhouse.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
17 Units Available
Pointe Royal
8401 W 123rd St, Overland Park, KS
2 Bedrooms
$1,238
1049 sqft
This community includes an indoor heated pool, racquetball courts, and a 24-hour fitness center. Residents have their own balconies, fireplaces, and in-unit laundry. The Rosana Square Shopping Center and La Paloma Plaza are easily accessible.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
19 Units Available
Cambridge Square
10701 Ash St, Overland Park, KS
2 Bedrooms
$1,174
1006 sqft
Comfortable units with garden tubs and raised panel cabinetry. Ample on-site amenities, including grill areas, a yoga studio and swimming pool. Close to I-435. Near Roe Park for an easy nature getaway.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
22 Units Available
Savoy
7100 W 141st St, Overland Park, KS
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
1268 sqft
Close to highways, Town Center and Park Place. Residents enjoy in-unit laundry, patio or balcony, and hardwood floors. Community features hot tub, gym, pool, sauna and more.
Last updated June 12 at 06:11am
Loma Vista
15 Units Available
Timberlane Village
8803 Newton Ave, Kansas City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$924
956 sqft
Great location, off Highway 435 and 87th Street, close to historic Plaza and Crown Center Area. Residents enjoy units with laundry, patio or balcony, and hardwood floors. Community includes Google fiber, parking, pool and tennis.
Last updated June 12 at 06:12am
27 Units Available
Village at Lionsgate
14631 Broadmoor St, Overland Park, KS
2 Bedrooms
$1,335
1289 sqft
This lakeside community is just moments from the shopping and dining options along Highway 69. Back at home, the community offers a game room, pool, concierge coffee bar and 24-hour gym. Furnished units are available.
Last updated June 12 at 06:12am
Blue Valley
13 Units Available
Boulders at Overland Park
16201 Travis Lane, Overland Park, KS
2 Bedrooms
$1,404
1214 sqft
At Boulders at Overland Park Apartments, you'll find all the comforts and luxuries for high-end living! Community features such as the resort-style swimming pool with lounge area and TV, 24-hour robust fitness center, and lap pool are just a few
Last updated June 12 at 06:12am
18 Units Available
Highlands Lodge
5000 Indian Creek Pkwy, Overland Park, KS
2 Bedrooms
$1,529
1184 sqft
Resort-style gated community featuring gourmet kitchens, stainless steel appliances, his/her closets, granite counter tops, hardwood floors. Pet-friendly with on-site trainer, saltwater pool, yoga, tanning rooms. Near Overland Park Arboretum and Botanical Gardens.
Last updated June 12 at 06:01am
Hallbrook
10 Units Available
Park South
10841 State Line Rd, Kansas City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$915
Minutes from I-435 and Willow Creek Park. Many upgrades including a pool, free Google Fiber access and 24-hour emergency maintenance. Pets welcomed. Faux granite countertops, garages and secured access.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
130 Units Available
The Residences at Park Place
5280 W 115th Pl, Leawood, KS
2 Bedrooms
$1,834
1459 sqft
Nestled in a walkable community, these apartment homes boast plenty of shopping and dining options within walking distance. Amenities include a saltwater pool, storm shelters, luxury finishes and gas-burning fireplaces.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
59 Units Available
Revolve at One Fifteen
11450 Lamar Avenue, Overland Park, KS
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1087 sqft
Live. Work. Play. Revolve at One Fifteen is at the forefront of contemporary apartment living, mixing technology with luxury to provide the perfect balance of entertainment, comfort, and convenience.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
4 Units Available
Madison at Overland Park
13900 Newton Street, Overland Park, KS
2 Bedrooms
$1,230
1122 sqft
Ideal for pet owners and active people, these units offer garbage disposals, ice makers, new appliances, tile flooring and vaulted ceilings. The on-site amenities include a clubhouse and off-leash dog trails.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
26 Units Available
Sandstone Creek Apartments
7450 W 139th Ter, Overland Park, KS
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
1124 sqft
Luxury complex with diverse amenities including putting green, sand volleyball court and game center. Apartments have been appointed with crown molding and renovated kitchens. Nine-foot ceilings. Near US-69.

June 2020 Belton Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Belton Rent Report. Belton rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Belton rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Belton rents increased over the past month

Belton rents have remained steady over the past month, but are down slightly by 0.5% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Belton stand at $873 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,070 for a two-bedroom. Belton's year-over-year rent growth lags the state and national averages, which both stand at 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Kansas City Metro

    While rent prices have decreased in Belton over the past year, the rest of the metro is seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in all of the largest 10 cities in the Kansas City metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Leawood has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 8.4%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,517, while one-bedrooms go for $1,238.
    • Grandview has the least expensive rents in the Kansas City metro, with a two-bedroom median of $844; rents increased 0.1% over the past month but remained flat year-over-year.

    Belton rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have fallen moderately in Belton, many large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Belton is also more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Other cities across the state have seen rents slightly increase, with Missouri as a whole logging rent growth of 0.8% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 2.8% in Springfield and 0.9% in St. Louis.
    • Belton's median two-bedroom rent of $1,070 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.5% decline in Belton.
    • While rents in Belton fell moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Seattle (+1.2%), and Dallas (+1.1%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Belton than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in Belton.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Kansas City
    $750
    $920
    0
    1.1%
    Overland Park
    $990
    $1,220
    -0.2%
    0.9%
    Kansas City
    $740
    $910
    0.1%
    0.5%
    Olathe
    $960
    $1,180
    0
    2%
    Independence
    $740
    $910
    0.1%
    1.3%
    Shawnee
    $860
    $1,060
    -0.1%
    1.2%
    Blue Springs
    $910
    $1,120
    0.1%
    1.1%
    Lenexa
    $1,010
    $1,240
    0.2%
    5.6%
    Leawood
    $1,240
    $1,520
    -0.6%
    8.4%
    Grandview
    $690
    $840
    0.1%
    0.4%
    Belton
    $870
    $1,070
    0.1%
    -0.5%
    Gardner
    $920
    $1,120
    -0.1%
    0.9%
    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

