125 Apartments for rent in Belton, MO with balcony
Birthplace of Harry S. Truman, the 33rd president of the United States of America, and the only president to not have a middle name.
Belton, Missouri, has gone from an undeveloped 80-acre parcel of land to a thriving small city. It wasn't until 1872 that Belton became incorporated, and thus began its growth. In the city's earliest days, it was an important trading center, which helped to jump-start population growth, as many traders chose to put down roots in Belton. Eventually, the populace grew into the thriving metropolis it is today. At the time of the 2010 U.S. Census, Belton had a population of 23,116 people. See more
Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.
Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.
You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.
Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.
Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.
Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Belton renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.