Last updated June 13 2020 at 5:41 AM

125 Apartments for rent in Belton, MO with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restric...

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
314 3rd St
314 3rd St, Belton, MO
2 Bedrooms
$895
1200 sqft
Newly remodeled 2 bedroom 1 1/2 bath duplex in Belton MO. Garage, new shared deck, nicer appliances. Move in ready!

Last updated June 13 at 05:31am
1 Unit Available
1200 Fall Meadow Lane
1200 Fall Meadow Ln, Belton, MO
3 Bedrooms
$945
1220 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedrooms, 2 bath ranch duplex located on a quiet Cul-de-sac. Conveniently located near shopping and restaurants. All kitchen appliances provided, including refrigerator, stove with range, dish washer, and built in microwave.

Last updated June 13 at 05:31am
1 Unit Available
212 Mill Street
212 Mill St, Belton, MO
2 Bedrooms
$725
750 sqft
Don't miss out on this fresh space! Great location with easy access to downtown Belton, restaurants and highways. Walking distance to the high school! Large kitchen off the dining room, stove and refrigerator provided.

Last updated April 16 at 11:08am
1 Unit Available
16206 Slater Avenue
16206 Slater Avenue, Belton, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1530 sqft
SPECIAL! Receive $500 off amount evenly split over the lease terms if leased and moved in before May 3rd! CHARMING UPDATED HOME IN MARTINWOOD SUBDIVISION.

Last updated April 10 at 04:06am
1 Unit Available
404 North Cleveland Avenue
404 North Cleveland Avenue, Belton, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1625 sqft
Charming home on a quiet street. Steps up to Great Room. Open Breakfast area & Kitchen w/tile floors, ceiling fan, built-in microwave, dishwasher, oven range & pantry. Exterior door to sunroom/screened porch.

Last updated April 4 at 06:28am
1 Unit Available
542 Kenneth Lane
542 Kenneth Ln, Belton, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1713 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bath duplex located across one street from highly rated Gladden Elementary School and only about one mile from Belton High School.
Last updated June 13 at 03:31am
1 Unit Available
587 Kreisel Drive
587 Kreisel Drive, Raymore, MO
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
1700 sqft
Available 7/1/20. Call 816-529-9960 to schedule your showing. $1795.00 Monthly Rent + $7.00 monthly credit reporting/debit card processing fee, $1795.00 Security Deposit, $45 Application Fee, $150.00 one time Administrative Fee.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
13 Units Available
The Manor Homes of Eagle Glen
339 North Fox Ridge Drive, Raymore, MO
1 Bedroom
$930
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,203
1028 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,389
1260 sqft
Ideally situated for easy access to Highway 58 and I-49. Apartments with large closets and private patios or balconies in a community with a media lounge, jogging trail, poolside grilling area and 24-hour fitness facility.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
18 Units Available
Leawood At State Line
2140 W 137th Ter, Leawood, KS
1 Bedroom
$795
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$975
1008 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,332
1185 sqft
Situated within the Blue Valley School District and close to downtown Kansas City. Pet-friendly community of 1-3 bedroom apartments on 22 acres of landscaped grounds. Residents enjoy access to free movie rentals.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Grandview
6 Units Available
Deer Run Apartments
13615 White Avenue, Grandview, MO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$675
605 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$725
705 sqft
Our community offers newly renovated apartment homes with brand new fully-equipped kitchens, quartz countertops, all new LVT flooring, resort-style bathrooms, all new light fixtures & more! Self-guided tours are now available! Please contact the
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 01:28am
17 Units Available
Villa Milano
13740 Howe Ln, Leawood, KS
1 Bedroom
$1,200
943 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1290 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,975
1639 sqft
Spacious floorplans, granite countertops, in-home laundry, and stainless-steel appliances are a few of the features at this pet-friendly apartment home community off Mission Road. Community amenities include a cinema room, a pool, and walking trails.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Grandview
6 Units Available
Gatehouse
11803 Holiday Dr, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$575
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$635
905 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$830
1232 sqft
Community amenities include night patrol, off-street parking and playground. Apartments feature carpeting, dishwasher and disposal. Great location for commuters, close to I-49 and Iser Park.

Last updated June 13 at 05:37am
Crossgates
1 Unit Available
6710 East 117 Terrace
6710 East 117th Terrace, Kansas City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$835
1100 sqft
Freshly updated 3 bedroom townhouse located at Grand Vue Townhomes. This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Grandview
1 Unit Available
6226 E. 129th St.
6226 East 129th Street, Grandview, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,075
1400 sqft
Newly updated town home in Greenfield Village complex - This unit has been recently updated! There is new tile with hardwood design throughout the bedrooms, living & dining rooms.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Grandview
1 Unit Available
6166 E. 129th St - 6166 E. 129th St
6166 East 129th Street, Grandview, MO
2 Bedrooms
$975
1080 sqft
Newly updated town home in Greenfield Village complex - This unit has been recently updated! There is new tile with hardwood design throughout the bedrooms, living & dining rooms.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
13040 Catalina Drive
13040 Catalina Drive, Leawood, KS
5 Bedrooms
$3,500
3086 sqft
13040 Catalina Drive Available 07/07/20 {13040} Spacious Cherry Creek Home + First Floor Master Large Corner Lot + 3 Car Garage + Finished Basement - Open and Bright Cherry Creek Two Story! Main level features hardwood floors throughout.

Last updated June 13 at 05:31am
Kirkside
1 Unit Available
8006 E 118th Terr
8006 East 118th Terrace, Kansas City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1200 sqft
3 bd 1.5 bath, 1 car garage, Fenced yard, Excellent quiet neighborhood. Eat in kitchen, w a full basement. 3 bd 1.5 bath, 1 car garage, Fenced yard, Excellent quiet neighborhood. Eat in kitchen, w a full basement.

Last updated June 13 at 03:31am
1 Unit Available
817 Garnes St
817 Garnes Street, Raymore, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1878 sqft
Another Great Listing From Kevin and Renters Warehouse! Property available June 15. NO CONTACT SHOWINGS OR LIVE VIRTUAL TOURS AVAILABLE. Tucked in a private cul-de-sac, you will find that this is a nice, quiet location.

Last updated June 13 at 03:31am
Mission Lake
1 Unit Available
12316 Oak St
12316 Oak Street, Kansas City, MO
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
2150 sqft
Another great listing from Trevor and Renters Warehouse! This home located at 12316 Oak St in Kansas City will be available on July 15th, 2020. The owner has asked for no showings until Saturday May 30th.

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
2752 W. 139th Terrace
2752 West 139th Terrace, Leawood, KS
4 Bedrooms
$5,800
6521 sqft
{2752} Stunning 1.5 Sty Highlands Ranch Luxury Home + Cul-de-sac Lot + 3 Car Side Entry Garage - Stunning home in the exclusive Highlands Ranch Subdivision! Over 6,000 sq feet of light & bright living space! This 1.

Last updated December 7 at 06:26pm
Grandview
1 Unit Available
12812 Winchester Avenue
12812 Winchester Avenue, Grandview, MO
4 Bedrooms
$1,100
1812 sqft
MOVE IN BEFORE JANUARY 5TH AND GET $400 OFF YOUR FIRST FULL MONTH’S RENT! This home is perfect for family life and fun! True 4 bedroom up, 2 full bath and lots of room to spread out in this one.
Results within 10 miles of Belton
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 01:14am
Fairlane
40 Units Available
Haven
10500 Hillcrest Rd, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$799
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$955
1026 sqft
Freshly renovated 1-2 bedroom apartments with modern kitchens, wood flooring, washer-dryer hookups, balcony with storage. Gated, pet-friendly community with pool, hot tub, fitness center, tennis court, clubhouse. Public transit available.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 01:09am
$
Downtown Lee's Summit
6 Units Available
Parklane
817 NW Park Ln, Lee's Summit, MO
1 Bedroom
$755
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$880
960 sqft
At the Park Lane in Summit, MO, residents can relish the nearby Crossing and Summit Fair and take advantage of proximity to the I-470 and Route 50. Homes can with full kitchen appliances and patio/balcony.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 01:03am
Unity Ridge
10 Units Available
Summit Crossing
14500 E Bannister Rd, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,034
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,243
1143 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,751
1475 sqft
Close to I-470, with easy access to Fleming Park and the Kansas City Zoo. Community amenities include a pool, splash pad, fitness center and pet spa.
City Guide for Belton, MO

Birthplace of Harry S. Truman, the 33rd president of the United States of America, and the only president to not have a middle name.

Belton, Missouri, has gone from an undeveloped 80-acre parcel of land to a thriving small city. It wasn't until 1872 that Belton became incorporated, and thus began its growth. In the city's earliest days, it was an important trading center, which helped to jump-start population growth, as many traders chose to put down roots in Belton. Eventually, the populace grew into the thriving metropolis it is today. At the time of the 2010 U.S. Census, Belton had a population of 23,116 people. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Belton, MO

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Belton renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

