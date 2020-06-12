Apartment List
/
MO
/
belton
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 10:34 PM

159 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Belton, MO

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
104 E Pacific Dr
104 E Pacific Dr, Belton, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1500 sqft
Spacious Belton Townhome-Available NOW!! - Schedule a self guided tour here: https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1785926?source=marketing Visit Ad Astra Realty's website to schedule a tour.

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
717 Charles Circle
717 Charles Cir, Belton, MO
Four Bedroom | Three Bathroom Home - Come check out this brand new home in Belton, MO! Are you looking for something with a functional floor plane and neutral color palette? This home is for you! We are also pet friendly, so we welcome your furr

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 10:34pm
1 Unit Available
7214 East 165th Street
7214 East 165th Street, Belton, MO
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 10:34pm
1 Unit Available
715 Emerson Drive
715 Emerson Drive, Belton, MO
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 10:34pm
1 Unit Available
501 Fall Creek Drive
501 Fall Creek Drive, Belton, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1648 sqft
This inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 10:34pm
1 Unit Available
15605 Allen Avenue
15605 Allen Avenue, Belton, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1350 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 10:34pm
1 Unit Available
900 Rome Court
900 Rome Court, Belton, MO
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 10:34pm
1 Unit Available
302 West Cambridge Road
302 West Cambridge Road, Belton, MO
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 10:16pm
1 Unit Available
1200 Fall Meadow Lane
1200 Fall Meadow Ln, Belton, MO
3 Bedrooms
$945
1220 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedrooms, 2 bath ranch duplex located on a quiet Cul-de-sac. Conveniently located near shopping and restaurants. All kitchen appliances provided, including refrigerator, stove with range, dish washer, and built in microwave.

1 of 9

Last updated April 16 at 11:08am
1 Unit Available
16206 Slater Avenue
16206 Slater Avenue, Belton, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1530 sqft
SPECIAL! Receive $500 off amount evenly split over the lease terms if leased and moved in before May 3rd! CHARMING UPDATED HOME IN MARTINWOOD SUBDIVISION.

1 of 8

Last updated April 10 at 04:06am
1 Unit Available
404 North Cleveland Avenue
404 North Cleveland Avenue, Belton, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1625 sqft
Charming home on a quiet street. Steps up to Great Room. Open Breakfast area & Kitchen w/tile floors, ceiling fan, built-in microwave, dishwasher, oven range & pantry. Exterior door to sunroom/screened porch.

1 of 8

Last updated March 23 at 07:14pm
1 Unit Available
900 Colbern Drive
900 Colbern Drive, Belton, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1540 sqft
SPECIAL! Receive $500 off 1st full month rent if leased and moved in before March 31! This home is a must see. Beautiful well kept 3 bedroom/2 bathroom Raised Ranch home newly renovated throughout. Curb appeal is awesome.

1 of 14

Last updated April 4 at 06:28am
1 Unit Available
542 Kenneth Lane
542 Kenneth Ln, Belton, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1713 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bath duplex located across one street from highly rated Gladden Elementary School and only about one mile from Belton High School.

1 of 8

Last updated March 10 at 05:09pm
1 Unit Available
16013 Richmond Avenue
16013 Richmond Avenue, Belton, MO
This 4 bedroom 3 bath split entry home is perfect for you! Beautiful Hardwood floors in living room, hallway and bedrooms. Enjoy entertaining in your open concept kitchen complete with appliances.

1 of 14

Last updated December 11 at 02:48pm
1 Unit Available
1203 173rd Street
1203 173rd Street, Belton, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
1214 sqft
Close to shopping, grocery stores, schools & restaurants! This cute open concept duplex offers a spacious living / dining and kitchen. This home also features 3 large bedrooms with plenty of closet space.
Results within 1 mile of Belton

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
587 Kreisel Drive
587 Kreisel Drive, Raymore, MO
Available 7/1/20. Call 816-529-9960 to schedule your showing. $1795.00 Monthly Rent + $7.00 monthly credit reporting/debit card processing fee, $1795.00 Security Deposit, $45 Application Fee, $150.00 one time Administrative Fee.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
302 Eagle Glen Court
302 Eagle Glen Ct, Raymore, MO
Available 8/15/20. Give Kevin with renterswarehouse a call regarding a tour. 3 Car Garage House in Raymore! Dahmer Construction Quality w/4 BR's & 3 Full Baths! Large Kit w/SS Appliances, Large Island, Pantry & Breakfast Bar.

1 of 15

Last updated March 10 at 05:09pm
1 Unit Available
1603 Roberta Drive
1603 Roberta Drive, Raymore, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1676 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
Results within 5 miles of Belton
Verified

1 of 58

Last updated June 12 at 10:13pm
19 Units Available
Leawood At State Line
2140 W 137th Ter, Leawood, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,332
1185 sqft
Situated within the Blue Valley School District and close to downtown Kansas City. Pet-friendly community of 1-3 bedroom apartments on 22 acres of landscaped grounds. Residents enjoy access to free movie rentals.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 12 at 09:28pm
17 Units Available
Villa Milano
13740 Howe Ln, Leawood, KS
3 Bedrooms
$2,975
1639 sqft
Spacious floorplans, granite countertops, in-home laundry, and stainless-steel appliances are a few of the features at this pet-friendly apartment home community off Mission Road. Community amenities include a cinema room, a pool, and walking trails.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Grandview
6 Units Available
Gatehouse
11803 Holiday Dr, Kansas City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$830
1232 sqft
Community amenities include night patrol, off-street parking and playground. Apartments feature carpeting, dishwasher and disposal. Great location for commuters, close to I-49 and Iser Park.

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 10:16pm
Grandview
1 Unit Available
205 Blue Ridge Extension
205 Blue Ridge Ext, Grandview, MO
3 Bedrooms
$925
696 sqft
Well maintained 3 bedroom 1 bath in Grandview Mo. This property sits on a large lot with a partially fenced in backyard, and has a 1 car garage. Kitchen appliances included and does have washer/dryer hookup.

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 10:34pm
1 Unit Available
111 Johnston Parkway
111 Johnston Parkway, Raymore, MO
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 09:30pm
Blue Valley
1 Unit Available
6225 W 155th Ter
6225 West 155th Terrace, Overland Park, KS
Another Great Listing From Michael And Renters Warehouse! MORE PHOTOS COMING SOON. Blue Valley High Schools.

June 2020 Belton Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Belton Rent Report. Belton rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Belton rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Belton Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Belton Rent Report. Belton rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Belton rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Belton rents increased over the past month

Belton rents have remained steady over the past month, but are down slightly by 0.5% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Belton stand at $873 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,070 for a two-bedroom. Belton's year-over-year rent growth lags the state and national averages, which both stand at 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Kansas City Metro

    While rent prices have decreased in Belton over the past year, the rest of the metro is seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in all of the largest 10 cities in the Kansas City metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Leawood has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 8.4%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,517, while one-bedrooms go for $1,238.
    • Grandview has the least expensive rents in the Kansas City metro, with a two-bedroom median of $844; rents increased 0.1% over the past month but remained flat year-over-year.

    Belton rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have fallen moderately in Belton, many large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Belton is also more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Other cities across the state have seen rents slightly increase, with Missouri as a whole logging rent growth of 0.8% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 2.8% in Springfield and 0.9% in St. Louis.
    • Belton's median two-bedroom rent of $1,070 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.5% decline in Belton.
    • While rents in Belton fell moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Seattle (+1.2%), and Dallas (+1.1%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Belton than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in Belton.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Kansas City
    $750
    $920
    0
    1.1%
    Overland Park
    $990
    $1,220
    -0.2%
    0.9%
    Kansas City
    $740
    $910
    0.1%
    0.5%
    Olathe
    $960
    $1,180
    0
    2%
    Independence
    $740
    $910
    0.1%
    1.3%
    Shawnee
    $860
    $1,060
    -0.1%
    1.2%
    Blue Springs
    $910
    $1,120
    0.1%
    1.1%
    Lenexa
    $1,010
    $1,240
    0.2%
    5.6%
    Leawood
    $1,240
    $1,520
    -0.6%
    8.4%
    Grandview
    $690
    $840
    0.1%
    0.4%
    Belton
    $870
    $1,070
    0.1%
    -0.5%
    Gardner
    $920
    $1,120
    -0.1%
    0.9%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Belton 2 BedroomsBelton 3 BedroomsBelton Apartments with Balcony
    Belton Apartments with GarageBelton Apartments with Hardwood FloorsBelton Apartments with Parking
    Belton Apartments with PoolBelton Dog Friendly ApartmentsBelton Pet Friendly Places

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MO
    Shawnee, KSBlue Springs, MOLeawood, KSPrairie Village, KSGladstone, MOGrandview, MOLeavenworth, KSRaytown, MO
    Liberty, MORaymore, MOPleasant Hill, MOGrain Valley, MOGardner, KSRoeland Park, KSKearney, MO

    Apartments Near Colleges

    University of KansasMidAmerica Nazarene University
    Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
    University of Missouri-Kansas City