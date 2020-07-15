28 Accessible Apartments for rent in Belton, MO

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated April 23 at 06:35 AM
1 Unit Available
Hearthstone Crossing Duplexes
200 Canal St, Belton, MO
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,130
1278 sqft
An enjoyable quality of life and affordable price, Hearthstone Crossing offers everything you’ve been looking for in the best of the Belton community.
Results within 5 miles of Belton
Verified

1 of 58

Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
$
15 Units Available
Leawood At State Line
2140 W 137th Ter, Leawood, KS
1 Bedroom
$885
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$981
1008 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1185 sqft
Situated within the Blue Valley School District and close to downtown Kansas City. Pet-friendly community of 1-3 bedroom apartments on 22 acres of landscaped grounds. Residents enjoy access to free movie rentals.
Results within 10 miles of Belton
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
$
16 Units Available
The Sovereign at Overland Park Apartments
13310 Melrose Ln, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
$1,090
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1224 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,815
1477 sqft
Lofty ceilings with crown molding, designer backsplash, oversized closets. Smoke-free community with outdoor fire place, high-tech fitness center, and saltwater pool. Convenient access to Highway 69, I-35, I-435, nearby shopping at Prairiefire and Park Place.
Verified

1 of 58

Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
21 Units Available
Deer Creek
Deer Creek
12849 Metcalf Avenue, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
$1,000
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
1196 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,705
1393 sqft
Welcome home to beautiful Deer Creek Apartment Homes located in Overland Park, Kansas. We are your secluded and private community that offers access to fine shopping and dining along with many entertainment activities.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
23 Units Available
Hickman Mills
The Kings
11330 Colorado Ave, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$679
640 sqft
1 Bedroom
$729
633 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$877
861 sqft
Located just west of I-49, with easy access to all parts of Kansas City. Renovated one- and two-bedroom apartments with hardwood floors, fireplaces and in-unit laundry facilities. Community amenities include a pool and gym.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
$
35 Units Available
Sandstone Creek Apartments
7450 W 139th Ter, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
$1,047
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,136
1124 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,437
1415 sqft
Luxury complex with diverse amenities including putting green, sand volleyball court and game center. Apartments have been appointed with crown molding and renovated kitchens. Nine-foot ceilings. Near US-69.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
$
18 Units Available
Villas at Carrington Square
9801 W 136th St, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
$1,024
838 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,419
1135 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,809
1447 sqft
Luxury apartments with one-, two- and three-bedroom units available. Pet friendly units with landscaped grounds and residential entertainment center. Units have private entryways with built in microwave, washer and dryer.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 15 at 08:48 PM
5 Units Available
Oakwood Waterwalk - Overland Park
11250 Glenwood Street, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
$1,175
525 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
665 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
950 sqft
Welcome home to Oakwood WaterWalk Kansas City - Overland Park! Our brand new community offers beautiful furnished and unfurnished one, two, and three bedroom all-inclusive apartments, and both options include all utilities paid.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
59 Units Available
Cyan South Creek
13220 Foster Street, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
$1,019
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,369
1189 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Cyan South Creek Apartments! Enjoy the upscale and inviting atmosphere of our brand new community, located in Overland Park, Kansas. We offer beautiful one, two, and three bedroom apartments infused with style and modern convenience.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
$
132 Units Available
The Residences at Park Place
5280 W 115th Pl, Leawood, KS
1 Bedroom
$1,320
960 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,834
1459 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
2005 sqft
Nestled in a walkable community, these apartment homes boast plenty of shopping and dining options within walking distance. Amenities include a saltwater pool, storm shelters, luxury finishes and gas-burning fireplaces.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
20 Units Available
Cambridge Square
10701 Ash St, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
$1,075
819 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,198
1006 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Comfortable units with garden tubs and raised panel cabinetry. Ample on-site amenities, including grill areas, a yoga studio and swimming pool. Close to I-435. Near Roe Park for an easy nature getaway.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 15 at 06:36 PM
7 Units Available
Unity Ridge
Summit Crossing
14500 E Bannister Rd, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$939
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,338
1143 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,912
1475 sqft
Close to I-470, with easy access to Fleming Park and the Kansas City Zoo. Community amenities include a pool, splash pad, fitness center and pet spa.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 15 at 06:31 PM
20 Units Available
Indian Creek Village
The Lodge of Overland Park
7575 W 106th St, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
$780
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$875
911 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,310
1336 sqft
Just off Indian Creek and I-435. Charming units with updated appliances, a fireplace and washer/dryer hookup. Community amenities include a conference room, full concierge services, tennis court, sauna and 24-hour gym. Recently remodeled.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 15 at 06:29 PM
28 Units Available
Lancaster
Lexington Farms
8500 W 131st St, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
$939
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,129
983 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1248 sqft
Community has a sparkling pool, 24-hour fitness center, sand volleyball court and tennis court. Units have vaulted ceilings, crown molding, wood-burning fireplace and private patio/balcony. Minutes away from Overland Park shopping and dining.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 15 at 06:26 PM
$
30 Units Available
Highland Ridge
11846 Perry St, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
$840
643 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$955
960 sqft
Located right off Highway 69. Renovated to include fireplaces, courtyard and fit pit. On-site amenities include a large pool and sundeck, tennis court and concierge service. Larger units with open floor plans.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 15 at 06:06 PM
8 Units Available
Donwtown Lee's Summit
Summit Square
789 NW Donovan Rd, Lee's Summit, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,198
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,458
1314 sqft
Only moments from the shopping, dining and entertainment along Northwest Blue Parkway, this property offers residents carport parking, an outdoor entertainment area and massage therapy. Residents also have in-unit laundry, balconies and quartz countertops.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 15 at 06:26 PM
10 Units Available
The Donovan
837 Northwest Donovan Road, Lee's Summit, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,124
842 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,519
1249 sqft
The Donovan will showcase modern 1 and 2 bedroom apartment homes with an abundance of exceptional amenities.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
12 Units Available
Arborwalk
The Manor Homes of Arborwalk
1318 SW Manor Lake Dr, Lee's Summit, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,003
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,383
1037 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,479
1191 sqft
Residents enjoy all the shopping and dining options along Route 150 and are minutes from Raintree Lake. Units feature fireplaces and a patio or balcony. Residents also have access to an on-site gym and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
5 Units Available
Prairie Village
Corinth Paddock
3815 Somerset Dr, Prairie Village, KS
1 Bedroom
$797
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,010
1067 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Corinth Paddock is located in the heart of Prairie Village, Kansas and is within walking distance to the newly renovated Corinth Square Shopping District.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
$
28 Units Available
Highlands Lodge
5000 Indian Creek Pkwy, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
$1,194
898 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,306
1184 sqft
Resort-style gated community featuring gourmet kitchens, stainless steel appliances, his/her closets, granite counter tops, hardwood floors. Pet-friendly with on-site trainer, saltwater pool, yoga, tanning rooms. Near Overland Park Arboretum and Botanical Gardens.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 15 at 09:21 PM
$
4 Units Available
Bradford Pointe Apartments
11001 W 133rd Terrace, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1245 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1676 sqft
At Bradford Pointe, we understand that details make a home uniquely yours - inviting ambiance, extraordinary amenities, and outstanding service that come together to create an unparalleled living environment.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
241 Units Available
Meridian at View High
201 NW Kessler Drive, Lee's Summit, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,089
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,379
1053 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,022
1317 sqft
Lee's Summit, MO, is a beautiful place, and Meridian wants to to help you see it for yourself.
Verified

1 of 88

Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
10 Units Available
Sorrento
7700 W 126th Ter, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
$1,148
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,523
1138 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Sorrento, a luxurious, active adult rental community for persons age 55 and better.
Verified

1 of 97

Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
12 Units Available
Wynnewood
Wynnewood Farms
5433 West 133rd Terrace, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
$978
886 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,360
1207 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,481
1415 sqft
Welcome home to Wynnewood Farms, the ideal apartment home community in Overland Park, Kansas for those looking for a world of convenience and a life of comfort.

July 2020 Belton Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Belton Rent Report. Belton rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Belton rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

July 2020 Belton Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Belton Rent Report. Belton rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Belton rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Belton rents held steady over the past month

Belton rents have remained steady over the past month, but are down slightly by 0.2% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Belton stand at $873 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,070 for a two-bedroom. Belton's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.5%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across the Kansas City Metro

    While rent prices have decreased in Belton over the past year, the rest of the metro is seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 8 of the largest 10 cities in the Kansas City metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Leawood has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 6.3%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,507, while one-bedrooms go for $1,229.
    • Over the past year, Overland Park has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 0.3%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,217, while one-bedrooms go for $993.
    • Grandview has the least expensive rents in the Kansas City metro, with a two-bedroom median of $844; rents were down 0.2% over the past year but remained flat month-over-month.

    Belton rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have fallen slightly in Belton, a few large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Belton is also more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Although rents across cities in Missouri have been slightly on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 2.6% in Springfield and 0.6% in St. Louis.
    • Belton's median two-bedroom rent of $1,070 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Belton fell slightly over the past year, the city of Phoenix saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Belton than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in Belton.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Kansas City
    $750
    $920
    0
    0.5%
    Overland Park
    $990
    $1,220
    -0.1%
    -0.3%
    Kansas City
    $740
    $910
    0.1%
    1%
    Olathe
    $960
    $1,180
    0.1%
    1.7%
    Independence
    $740
    $910
    0
    1.2%
    Shawnee
    $870
    $1,060
    0.3%
    0.5%
    Blue Springs
    $910
    $1,120
    0.2%
    1.3%
    Lenexa
    $1,010
    $1,240
    -0.1%
    4.6%
    Leawood
    $1,230
    $1,510
    -0.7%
    6.3%
    Grandview
    $690
    $840
    0
    -0.2%
    Belton
    $870
    $1,070
    0
    -0.2%
    Gardner
    $910
    $1,120
    -0.7%
    -0.1%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

