181 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Belton, MO

Verified

1 of 9

Last updated April 23 at 06:35am
1 Unit Available
Hearthstone Crossing Duplexes
200 Canal St, Belton, MO
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,130
1252 sqft
An enjoyable quality of life and affordable price, Hearthstone Crossing offers everything you’ve been looking for in the best of the Belton community.

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 07:26am
1 Unit Available
1119 Toulouse Street
1119 Toulouise Street, Belton, MO
2 Bedrooms
$900
1400 sqft
Spacious townhouse with a garage, gas fireplace, and 2.5 bathrooms. Walk in closet in master bedroom. Washer and dryer hook-ups in upstairs bathroom. Monthly rent does not include utilities.

1 of 9

Last updated April 16 at 11:08am
1 Unit Available
16206 Slater Avenue
16206 Slater Avenue, Belton, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1530 sqft
SPECIAL! Receive $500 off amount evenly split over the lease terms if leased and moved in before May 3rd! CHARMING UPDATED HOME IN MARTINWOOD SUBDIVISION.

1 of 8

Last updated April 10 at 04:06am
1 Unit Available
404 North Cleveland Avenue
404 North Cleveland Avenue, Belton, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1625 sqft
Charming home on a quiet street. Steps up to Great Room. Open Breakfast area & Kitchen w/tile floors, ceiling fan, built-in microwave, dishwasher, oven range & pantry. Exterior door to sunroom/screened porch.

1 of 8

Last updated March 23 at 07:14pm
1 Unit Available
900 Colbern Drive
900 Colbern Drive, Belton, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1540 sqft
SPECIAL! Receive $500 off 1st full month rent if leased and moved in before March 31! This home is a must see. Beautiful well kept 3 bedroom/2 bathroom Raised Ranch home newly renovated throughout. Curb appeal is awesome.

1 of 8

Last updated March 10 at 05:09pm
1 Unit Available
16013 Richmond Avenue
16013 Richmond Avenue, Belton, MO
4 Bedrooms
$1,525
1468 sqft
This 4 bedroom 3 bath split entry home is perfect for you! Beautiful Hardwood floors in living room, hallway and bedrooms. Enjoy entertaining in your open concept kitchen complete with appliances.

1 of 14

Last updated December 11 at 02:48pm
1 Unit Available
1203 173rd Street
1203 173rd Street, Belton, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
1214 sqft
Close to shopping, grocery stores, schools & restaurants! This cute open concept duplex offers a spacious living / dining and kitchen. This home also features 3 large bedrooms with plenty of closet space.

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 06:43am
1 Unit Available
704 Autumn Drive
704 Autumn Drive, Belton, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1641 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
1 of 15

Last updated March 10 at 05:09pm
1 Unit Available
1603 Roberta Drive
1603 Roberta Drive, Raymore, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1676 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
Verified

1 of 58

Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
$
18 Units Available
Leawood At State Line
2140 W 137th Ter, Leawood, KS
1 Bedroom
$872
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,022
1008 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,369
1185 sqft
Situated within the Blue Valley School District and close to downtown Kansas City. Pet-friendly community of 1-3 bedroom apartments on 22 acres of landscaped grounds. Residents enjoy access to free movie rentals.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
12 Units Available
The Manor Homes of Eagle Glen
339 North Fox Ridge Drive, Raymore, MO
1 Bedroom
$920
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,140
1028 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,461
1260 sqft
Ideally situated for easy access to Highway 58 and I-49. Apartments with large closets and private patios or balconies in a community with a media lounge, jogging trail, poolside grilling area and 24-hour fitness facility.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
$
10 Units Available
Grandview
Deer Run Apartments
13615 White Avenue, Grandview, MO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$675
605 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$750
705 sqft
Affordable luxury living in Grandview! Our community offers renovated apartment homes with brand new fully-equipped kitchens, quartz countertops, all new LVT flooring, resort-style bathrooms, all new light fixtures & more! Our new fitness center
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
8 Units Available
Grandview
Gatehouse
11803 Holiday Dr, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$575
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$635
905 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$830
1232 sqft
Community amenities include night patrol, off-street parking and playground. Apartments feature carpeting, dishwasher and disposal. Great location for commuters, close to I-49 and Iser Park.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 13 at 01:21am
16 Units Available
Villa Milano
13740 Howe Ln, Leawood, KS
1 Bedroom
$1,200
943 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1290 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,975
1639 sqft
Spacious floorplans, granite countertops, in-home laundry, and stainless-steel appliances are a few of the features at this pet-friendly apartment home community off Mission Road. Community amenities include a cinema room, a pool, and walking trails.

1 of 2

Last updated July 13 at 06:43am
1 Unit Available
16037 Meadow Lane
16037 Meadow Lane, Johnson County, KS
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
3864 sqft
Stunning home among the woods on a beautiful cul-de-sac, in the highly sought after River Ridge Farms.

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 06:43am
1 Unit Available
604 Canter Street
604 Canter Street, Raymore, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1712 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 06:43am
1 Unit Available
Grandview
11931 Smalley Avenue
11931 Smalley Street, Grandview, MO
4 Bedrooms
$1,225
864 sqft
*Move in by 7/15/20 and receive $1000 off full first month's rent with a 12 month lease. This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience.

1 of 5

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Grandview
8013 E 133rd St.
8013 East 133rd Street, Grandview, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1056 sqft
8013 E 133rd St. Available 07/14/20 COMING SOON!! 3 Bdrm in Kansas City, MO - Beautiful completely updated 3 bedroom 1 bath home.

1 of 33

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
13040 Catalina Drive
13040 Catalina Drive, Leawood, KS
5 Bedrooms
$3,500
3086 sqft
{13040} Spacious Cherry Creek Home + First Floor Master Large Corner Lot + 3 Car Garage + Finished Basement - Open and Bright Cherry Creek Two Story! Main level features hardwood floors throughout.

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 06:43am
1 Unit Available
15004 Horton Street
15004 Horton Street, Overland Park, KS
4 Bedrooms
$2,450
3500 sqft
Currently occupied so must have appointment with our agent to view; we must give current occupant at least 24 hours notice. Home is available for new tenant move in Aug 7th.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Kirkside
7401 E 118th Ter
7401 East 118th Terrace, Kansas City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1196 sqft
7401 E 118th Ter Available 08/30/20 *Move In Special!! Half Off 2nd Month Rent !! - This cozy home features 3 bedrooms/ 2 baths, 1 car garage parking, large yard. Apply Today and get prequalified to view this home! www.pragerpm.com (RLNE5891306)

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Crossgates
12001 Belmont Ave
12001 Belmont Avenue, Grandview, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,065
1196 sqft
12001 Belmont Ave Available 09/18/20 PRE LEASING!!! - Though this home is currently occupied, you can APPLY NOW to rent when available. Please respect the current resident’s privacy and do not disturb.

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Kirkside
11513 Richmond Ave
11513 Richmond Avenue, Kansas City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$850
916 sqft
This 916 Sq ft property was built in 1972 has 3 bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms. Property has been completely updated painted inside and out. Tile backsplash in the kitchen. Ceiling fans and a clean, updated, stylish look. Unfinished basement.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Grandview
6226 E. 129th St.
6226 East 129th Street, Grandview, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,075
1400 sqft
Newly updated town home in Greenfield Village complex - This unit has been recently updated! There is new tile with hardwood design throughout the bedrooms, living & dining rooms.

July 2020 Belton Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Belton Rent Report. Belton rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Belton rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Belton rents held steady over the past month

Belton rents have remained steady over the past month, but are down slightly by 0.2% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Belton stand at $873 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,070 for a two-bedroom. Belton's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.5%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across the Kansas City Metro

    While rent prices have decreased in Belton over the past year, the rest of the metro is seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 8 of the largest 10 cities in the Kansas City metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Leawood has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 6.3%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,507, while one-bedrooms go for $1,229.
    • Over the past year, Overland Park has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 0.3%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,217, while one-bedrooms go for $993.
    • Grandview has the least expensive rents in the Kansas City metro, with a two-bedroom median of $844; rents were down 0.2% over the past year but remained flat month-over-month.

    Belton rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have fallen slightly in Belton, a few large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Belton is also more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Although rents across cities in Missouri have been slightly on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 2.6% in Springfield and 0.6% in St. Louis.
    • Belton's median two-bedroom rent of $1,070 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Belton fell slightly over the past year, the city of Phoenix saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Belton than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in Belton.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Kansas City
    $750
    $920
    0
    0.5%
    Overland Park
    $990
    $1,220
    -0.1%
    -0.3%
    Kansas City
    $740
    $910
    0.1%
    1%
    Olathe
    $960
    $1,180
    0.1%
    1.7%
    Independence
    $740
    $910
    0
    1.2%
    Shawnee
    $870
    $1,060
    0.3%
    0.5%
    Blue Springs
    $910
    $1,120
    0.2%
    1.3%
    Lenexa
    $1,010
    $1,240
    -0.1%
    4.6%
    Leawood
    $1,230
    $1,510
    -0.7%
    6.3%
    Grandview
    $690
    $840
    0
    -0.2%
    Belton
    $870
    $1,070
    0
    -0.2%
    Gardner
    $910
    $1,120
    -0.7%
    -0.1%
    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

