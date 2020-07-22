84 Apartments for rent in Vadnais Heights, MN with washer-dryers
1 of 40
1 of 29
1 of 11
1 of 19
1 of 24
1 of 13
1 of 20
1 of 20
1 of 20
1 of 10
1 of 12
1 of 10
1 of 18
1 of 1
1 of 1
1 of 21
1 of 38
1 of 53
1 of 34
1 of 34
1 of 34
1 of 26
1 of 29
1 of 19
Vadnais Heights began as a middle-of-nowhere agricultural community and has transformed into the perfect example of Minnesota nice suburbia. Natural beauty remains a priority here, perhaps because picket fence suburbanites acknowledge that they can't compete with the indoor entertainment scene of trendier hipster neighborhoods.
Vadnais Heights is a beautiful northern suburb of St. Paul. Despite the city's population of 12,302 and its proximity to the Twin Cities, the vast spacing of its homes and its abundance of park land makes the area feel almost rural. Still, residents enjoy all the conveniences of living in a suburb with a relatively easy commute to downtown Minneapolis and St. Paul. Thus, Vadnais Heights is the best of both worlds for anyone seeking a middle ground between rural and urban life. See more
Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Vadnais Heights offers more freedom and flexibility to your weekends. Throwing in the laundry before work or a Saturday afternoon bike ride and finishing it up later is inconvenient, if not impossible, without your own set-up.
There are a few things to keep in mind while looking for apartments with a washer and dryer in Vadnais Heights. Ask how old the appliances are before you sign. A washer and dryer over 10-years-old may need to be serviced regularly or have an expired warranty. You should also ask the property management who services the washer and dryer. Some leases stipulate that the landlord will pay for repairs to an essential appliance like oven or refrigerator, but require the tenant to service the washer and dryer.
Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Vadnais Heights can go quickly, so come prepared with your bank statements, pay stubs, identification, and letters of recommendation to sign your new lease.