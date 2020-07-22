Apartment List
Last updated July 22 2020 at 5:32 PM

84 Apartments for rent in Vadnais Heights, MN with washer-dryers

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Vadnais Heights offers more freedom and flexibility to your weekends. Throwing in the laundry before work or a Saturday aftern...
Verified

1 of 40

7 Units Available
7 Units Available
Cardigan
McMillan Apartments
157 Grass Lake Place, Shoreview, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,100
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1136 sqft
Community amenities include a pool, club room, community walking path, garage parking, and 24/7 fitness center. Pet-friendly apartments with washers and dryers and private patios/balconies.

1 of 29

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
Little Canada
950 County Road D E
950 County Road D, Little Canada, MN
4 Bedrooms
$2,195
2184 sqft
Just renovated 2184 square ft, 4 Bed 2 bath - Property Id: 307195 Wonderfully updated 4 bed, 2 bath home! Has new appliances, paint and flooring. Also has a 2 car garage with a car port for extra storage.

1 of 11

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
Sitzer
303 Dennison Ave
303 Dennison Avenue, Shoreview, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
1800 sqft
Ranch style home with 3 bedrooms and 1 full bath. This home is located in the much desired Moundsview School District. Refinished hardwood floors and updated kitchen and bathroom. Finished lower level with family room and den.
Results within 5 miles of Vadnais Heights
Verified

1 of 19

8 Units Available
8 Units Available
Little Canada
Cedars Lakeside
2800 Rustic Pl, Little Canada, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,347
836 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1139 sqft
Gorgeous lakeside apartment complex with 24-hour gym, clubhouse and sparkling pool. Recently updated apartments feature granite counters, huge walk-in closets and modern finishes. Easy access to downtown Little Canada.
Verified

1 of 24

17 Units Available
$
17 Units Available
Grass Lake
Loden SV
1005 Gramsie Road, Shoreview, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,545
693 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,937
1058 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The great outdoors is right outside your door. Take off on trails, hit the lakes then come home to the most stylish and well-designed apartments in Shoreview.
Verified

1 of 13

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
Cherry Court
2095 Dotte Dr, White Bear Lake, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,320
933 sqft
Relax in the sparkling pool or tranquil courtyard when not enjoying the quaint, community feel of your new home. Hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and refrigerator included make these apartments, close to White Bear Lake, perfect.
Verified

1 of 20

Contact for Availability
Contact for Availability
Parkside
Edgerton Highlands - 4057
479 Skillman Avenue East, Maplewood, MN
Studio
$815
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$965
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
910 sqft
Schedule a showing today and inquire about how to get $300 off your 1st months rent! Come home to Edgerton Highlands Apartmentsthe finest in apartment living! Our on-site management and maintenance staff will ensure that youll be proud to call
Verified

1 of 20

Contact for Availability
Contact for Availability
Parkside
Edgerton Highlands - 8058
479 Skillman Avenue East, Maplewood, MN
Studio
$815
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$965
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
910 sqft
Schedule a showing today and inquire about how to get $300 off your 1st months rent! Come home to Edgerton Highlands Apartmentsthe finest in apartment living!Our on-site management and maintenance staff will ensure that youll be proud to call
Verified

1 of 20

Contact for Availability
Contact for Availability
Parkside
Edgerton Highlands - 7024
479 Skillman Avenue East, Maplewood, MN
Studio
$815
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$965
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
910 sqft
Schedule a showing today and inquire about how to get $300 off your 1st months rent! Come home to Edgerton Highlands Apartmentsthe finest in apartment living!Our on-site management and maintenance staff will ensure that youll be proud to call

1 of 10

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
Dayton's Bluff
1252 7th St E D
1252 East 7th Street, St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
$900
600 sqft
Gorgeous 1BR apartment - APPLY NOW! - Property Id: 178719 #D is on 2nd floor of a quiet fourplex. Rent is $900. Gas Range, large living room and bedroom. Fully renovated bathroom. Shared laundry in basement.

1 of 12

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
South Owasso
2700 Dale Street North
2700 Dale Street North, Roseville, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1050 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Delightful West facing 2nd floor unit - freshly painted, kitchen & dining area are opened up. Large master bedroom with walk in closet & half bath.

1 of 10

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
1263 Brandlwood Rd
1263 Brandlwood Road, Ramsey County, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1100 sqft
Great Location, Nice updates fresh paint and very clean! Tons of natural light from large windows through out home. This Townhome has 2 bedrooms, full bath, washer and dryer on upper level.

1 of 18

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
Payne - Phalen
888 Westminster Street
888 North Westminster Street, St. Paul, MN
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
1624 sqft
Extra-large and modern side by side duplex built in 2006. Your side has 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, garage and private balcony/deck. High ceilings throughout. Master bedroom has Master bath and walk-in closet.

1 of 1

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
Payne - Phalen
733 Case Avenue East - 1
733 Case Ave, St. Paul, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1000 sqft
Recently remodeled 3-bedroom, 1-bath unit with new kitchen including range, refrigerator, dishwasher, and microwave. Laundry in unit. Fenced yard. Close to shopping and restaurants. Up/Down duplex on St Paul's Eastside.

1 of 1

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
Payne - Phalen
733 Case Avenue East - 2
733 Case Avenue, St. Paul, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1000 sqft
Recently remodeled 3-bedroom, 1-bath unit with new kitchen including range, refrigerator, dishwasher, and microwave. Laundry in unit. Fenced yard. Close to shopping and restaurants. Up/Down duplex on St Paul's Eastside.

1 of 21

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
Payne - Phalen
1294 Westminster St
1294 North Westminster Street, St. Paul, MN
4 Bedrooms
$1,699
VIDEO TOUR 4 Bed 1 Bath Move-In Ready Home - Property Id: 239381 NEWLY updated home, V I D E O T O U R: https://youtu.be/d9Y9T5PDOgY.
Results within 10 miles of Vadnais Heights
Verified

1 of 38

9 Units Available
$
9 Units Available
Riverview
West Side Flats
84 Wabasha St S, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$1,037
452 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,381
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,572
897 sqft
New luxury apartments in prime downtown St. Paul location. Community features upscale amenities, including pool, clubhouse, the Skyline Lounge with panoramic city and river views, a 24-hour state-of-the-art fitness center, and concierge services.
Verified

1 of 53

Last updated July 22 at 04:05 PM
$
309 Units Available
Rice Creek - Brookside
The Edison at Rice Creek
2020 Bluestem Lane, Shoreview, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,540
861 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,764
1147 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1379 sqft
Now Leasing ..... New Luxury Townhomes & Carriage Houses and Apartments! Luxury, Lifestyle, and Location, all wrapped into one—Edison at Rice Creek invites you to settle for nothing else but lavish living in the heart of the Twin City Gateway.
Verified

1 of 34

6 Units Available
6 Units Available
Downtown St. Paul
Press House Apartments
345 Cedar St, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$975
528 sqft
1 Bedroom
$936
686 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Once home to Minnesota Mutual Life Insurance and the Pioneer Press Newspaper, the historic building in downtown Saint Paul is being converted into 144 studio, one, two and three bedroom income restricted apartments.
Verified

1 of 34

15 Units Available
15 Units Available
St. Anthony
808 Berry Place
808 Berry St, St. Paul, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,517
922 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,980
1346 sqft
Located just off I-34 close to downtown Minneapolis and St. Paul and the light rail. Luxury apartments with washer/dryer in unit, patio/balcony, hardwood floors and more. Community has sauna, pool and large common patios.
Verified

1 of 34

38 Units Available
38 Units Available
West Seventh
Riverview at Upper Landing
400 Spring St, St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,404
838 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,778
1464 sqft
This development is a comfortable and modern place to live. Units include riverfront views, unique floor plans, full-sized washers and dryers, plank-style kitchen flooring, and gourmet kitchens complete with islands.
Verified

1 of 26

20 Units Available
20 Units Available
Downtown St. Paul
Lowertown Commons
298 4th St E, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$1,235
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,220
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,745
1208 sqft
Elegant granite countertops and exposed wood beams add to the charm of this restored 1905 building located in Historic Lowertown neighborhood. Walk score of 85 and an excellent transit rating place you close to everything.
Verified

1 of 29

13 Units Available
13 Units Available
West Seventh
Crosby Pointe
1115 Elway St, St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,690
1182 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,985
1742 sqft
Wooded area near walking trails and parks. Close to I-35E and minutes to downtown St. Paul and entertainment. Recently renovated units with granite counters and in-unit laundry. Clubhouse, elevator, sauna and 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 19

5 Units Available
$
5 Units Available
Seasons Villas Apartments and Townhomes
8630 Summer Wind Alcove, Woodbury, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,676
1010 sqft
Seasons Villas is more than a place to call home. Each home has updated countertops, flooring and appliances. With private entrances and patios, and attached one car garages, you have all of the features you need to feel comfortable.
City Guide for Vadnais Heights, MN

Vadnais Heights began as a middle-of-nowhere agricultural community and has transformed into the perfect example of Minnesota nice suburbia. Natural beauty remains a priority here, perhaps because picket fence suburbanites acknowledge that they can't compete with the indoor entertainment scene of trendier hipster neighborhoods.

Vadnais Heights is a beautiful northern suburb of St. Paul. Despite the city's population of 12,302 and its proximity to the Twin Cities, the vast spacing of its homes and its abundance of park land makes the area feel almost rural. Still, residents enjoy all the conveniences of living in a suburb with a relatively easy commute to downtown Minneapolis and St. Paul. Thus, Vadnais Heights is the best of both worlds for anyone seeking a middle ground between rural and urban life. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with washer-dryers in Vadnais Heights, MN

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Vadnais Heights offers more freedom and flexibility to your weekends. Throwing in the laundry before work or a Saturday afternoon bike ride and finishing it up later is inconvenient, if not impossible, without your own set-up.

There are a few things to keep in mind while looking for apartments with a washer and dryer in Vadnais Heights. Ask how old the appliances are before you sign. A washer and dryer over 10-years-old may need to be serviced regularly or have an expired warranty. You should also ask the property management who services the washer and dryer. Some leases stipulate that the landlord will pay for repairs to an essential appliance like oven or refrigerator, but require the tenant to service the washer and dryer.

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Vadnais Heights can go quickly, so come prepared with your bank statements, pay stubs, identification, and letters of recommendation to sign your new lease.

